signalscv.com
Frontier Toyota sold
Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles. Abraham, who is looking to relocate to the SCV, was previously the general manager of Lithia Motors, Inc./Toyota Downtown Los Angeles. Sale of the dealership closed on Wednesday. The...
pmq.com
YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Opens Pizzeria in L.A.
David Dobrik, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, opened Doughbrik’s Pizza in L.A. on November 12. Dobrik’s Chicago roots are reflected in the menu, and every pizza order comes with a token that can be redeemed for a 15-second “dance party” in the store.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Dodger Stadium Candle is On Sale
Ever wonder what Dodger Stadium smells like? Wonder no more
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
David Dobrik’s new pizza shop brings long lines, traffic to West Hollywood
Pizza lovers in Los Angeles have a new spot to enjoy a slice of pie as a pizza shop from YouTube star David Dobrik celebrated its grand opening in West Hollywood on Saturday. Mile-long lines of eager fans and diners waited to enter Doughbrik’s Pizza, located along Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. The new shop […]
scvnews.com
Nov. 11: Walmart Supercenter Grand Re-Opening Celebration
The Walmart Supercenter at 27931 Kelly Johnson Parkway in Santa Clarita will host a Grand Re-Opening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Following the ribbon cutting and grant presentation to Toys for Tots ahead of the holiday season, the store will reopen with a new layout and remodeled departments.
easyreadernews.com
AES site owners served foreclosure notice
The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
I-5 Freeway Ramps North Of Santa Clarita To Be Closed This Week
Santa Clarita residents who are planning to travel north this week should keep an eye out for closed ramps on the 5 freeway. Recently, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced that the I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area will be temporarily closed on specific days this week. The Northbound off- ...
This Week's Storms Brought Lots Of Water — But Much Of It Will Wind Up In The Ocean
L.A. still loses about 50% of stormwater runoff to the ocean.
New airline coming to Orange County airport
A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
boulevardsentinel.com
The 12 best restaurants in Northeast L.A.
Eating out is in again and Northeast Los Angeles is a dining hot spot, according to L.A.’s restaurant reviewers. Here’s a rundown:. Bub and Grandma’s in Glassell Park and Dunsmoor, also in Glassell Park, have made the lists of best new restaurants in L.A. by Eater L.A., the Infatuation and Timeout.com.
CBS News
Downtown Bellflower on the rebound, new comedy club drawing well-known comedians
While a lot of local business in Southern California have struggled in recent times due to the impacts of crime and homelessness, Downtown Bellflower is becoming a popular destination people going out. The Standup Comedy Club is at the center of the city's nightlife revival and there were plenty of people inside Friday night. CBSLA's Nicole Comstock reports.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air
Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
L.A. Weekly
Luminarias Lights Up Monterey Park And L.A. Bread Stories – Here’s What’s Popping Up
Specialty Restaurants has opened its reimagined hilltop restaurant, Luminarias. The Monterey Park institution, established in 1972, has undergone a complete, multimillion-dollar transformation, including an extensive interior and exterior remodel and a total overhaul of the culinary program. With sweeping views of the San Gabriel Valley and Downtown Los Angeles, the restaurant features American dishes with a Latin influence including beef birria empanadas with homemade corn masa and sizzling calamari served tableside, as well as black bean hummus with chicharrónes and a variety of grilled skewer options. There’s a build-your-own cheese and charcuterie station and an expansive raw bar that offers composed plates like Peruvian ceviche and salmon tartare, plus a seafood tower. For dinner, signature dishes include crispy whole snapper, seafood pasta and a 36 oz tomahawk ribeye steak, as well as sides like duck fat fries and coconut orzo.
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
LA Mayor race still too close to call
Co-host of “The Death of Journalism” podcast, John Ziegler joins Mark Reardon to react to Tuesday’s midterm elections, and share on the LA Mayor race between Rick Caruso and Karen Bass that is still too close to call.
Los Angeles Airbnb Rules
Turn of the Century Highland Park California Bungalow(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) One of the questions I get asked a lot from folks who come to our open houses is, “what are the rules for Airbnb in this area.”? It always helps to know the answer, or where to find it in the fast-paced real estate market of Los Angeles. Covid-19 may not be going anywhere anytime soon, but neither is one of the fastest trends in income property investing. This article Airbnb rules of Los Angeles will outline some of the basics for Los Angeles County’s short and long-term Airbnb rental regulations, Los Angeles County Airbnb night limits for hosting, and Los Angeles County Airbnb occupancy taxes.
Who will be LA's next mayor? Bass, Caruso race tightens with more counted votes
A new batch of votes Thursday by election officials in the race for who will represent Los Angeles, the second most populous city in the United States. The most recent results show businessman Rick Caruso leading U.S. Rep. Karen Bass by less than 3,000 votes, at 50.25% to 49.75%. Some...
