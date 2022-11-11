SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. government agency is being sued over its decision to allow a proposed mine outside the vast Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge to move forward without federal permits. The Southern Environmental Law Center filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court against the Army Corps of Engineers, saying its August decision on the mining project in Georgia contradicts the Corps’ own policies and violates federal law. Twin Pines Minerals has been working since 2019 to establish a mine outside the wildlife refuge. Scientists have warned the project could damage the swamp. The Army Corps declined to comment on the lawsuit. Washington rule changes have caused the agency to flip-flop on whether wetlands at the site fall under its jurisdiction.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO