BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO envoys are gathering for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for an investigation. The blast came as Russia launched widespread aerial strikes across Ukraine and immediately raised concern and confusion about whether Russia might be broadening the war, potentially dragging NATO in. It currently seems unlikely that it was a deliberate attack by Russia. Poland said Tuesday that it was considering calling for emergency consultations under Article 4 of NATO’s founding treaty — if one an ally considers that its territory might be under threat. But Wednesday morning’s meeting did not appear to be Article 4 consultations.

5 HOURS AGO