G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their summit in Indonesia with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse. The closing statement was noteworthy because world leaders managed to highlight a denunciation of the war despite the divisions among the group. G-20 includes not only Russia but also countries such as China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright criticism of the war. China’s support for a public statement critical of Russia surprised some. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the portion of the declaration dealing with the war was the most contentious part.
MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK
LONDON — (AP) — Britain faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran, which all use coercion, intimidation and violence to pursue their interests, the U.K.’s domestic intelligence spy chief said Wednesday. Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5, added to mounting warnings from British...
Britain’s vulnerable await PM’s spending plans with anxiety
LONDON (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble countertop kettle...
Biden says allies working in ‘total unanimity’ after Russian-made missile falls on Poland, killing 2
US President Joe Biden emerged from an emergency meeting with top allies during his final day at the G20 in Indonesia promising to “figure out exactly what happened” after a Russian-made missile fell inside the borders of a NATO ally. “We agreed to support Poland’s investigations into the...
Israel PM rejects US probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s departing prime minister says Israel will not participate in an American investigation into the fatal shooting of a prominent Al Jazeera correspondent in the occupied West Bank. Yair Lapid on Tuesday was responding to reports that the U.S. Justice Department was opening a probe into the killing of 51-year-old Shireen Abu Akleh last May in Jenin, a Palestinian city. Akleh was a Palestinian-American journalist. A Justice Department spokesman had no comment. But an FBI probe into the actions of an ally would mark a rare — if not unprecedented — step, threatening to strain close ties between the countries. Lapid said Israeli soldiers will not be investigated by any foreign country, “however friendly.”
Albania: Wrong for Britain to blame Tirana on migrants
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister says Britain is carrying out a “calculated attack” on his country by blaming it for the increased number of immigrants crossing the English Channel illegally. Edi Rama on Tuesday said that the new British Cabinet was scapegoating Albanians because it “has gone down a blind alley with its new policy resulting from Brexit.” Britain has seen more than 40,000 migrants crossing the Channel this year, a record high. One-third of them are Albanians. Interior minister Suella Braverman described the arrivals as an “invasion on our southern coast” also blaming Albanian criminal gangs for “abusing” Britain’s asylum system and modern slavery laws.
S Korean leader urges China’s Xi to play larger N Korea role
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Officials say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol asked China to play a more active, constructive role in curbing the nuclear threat from North Korea when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. They say Xi told Yoon that he hopes South Korea will try to improve its ties with rival North Korea, in a reflection of the two countries’ divergent views on North Korea. The Yoon-Xi meeting, the first between the leaders of the two countries since December 2019, came after North Korea test-launched dozens of missiles, many of them nuclear-capable, in recent weeks.
G20 leaders’ declaration condemns Russia’s war ‘in strongest terms’
Russia’s international isolation grew Wednesday, as world leaders issued a joint declaration condemning its war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people and roiled the global economy. The Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, concluded Wednesday with a leaders’ statement that “deplores in the strongest terms the...
Israel swears in new parliament, most right-wing in history
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has sworn in its most religious and right-wing parliament after nearly four years of political deadlock and five elections. Prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who was voted out of office in 2021, is working toward cobbling together a governing majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The surging popularity of a far-right alliance once on the fringes of Israeli society helped propel Netanyahu’s political comeback even as he stands trial on corruption charges. The 25th parliament was sworn into office with trumpets on Tuesday just hours after a Palestinian assailant went on a deadly rampage in an Israeli-controlled industrial zone in the occupied West Bank.
UN envoy: Delaying elections could risk partition of Libya
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. special envoy for Libya is warning that further delaying elections could lead the troubled north African nation to even greater instability and put it “at risk of partition.” Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that an October 2020 cease-fire continues to hold despite escalating rhetoric and a buildup of forces by rival governments in the country’s east and west. Bathily urged council members to encourage Libyan leaders to work toward the holding of elections as soon as possible. Bathily also urged them “to send an unequivocal message to obstructionists that their actions will not remain without consequences.”
Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court is set to deliver verdicts Thursday in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian rebel for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014. A total of 298 people were killed when a missile shot down the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The four suspects have not been arrested and are unlikely to serve any prison sentence if they are convicted. Prosecutors allege the four worked together to procure the missile and launcher and its crew. It allegedly was fired from rebel-held territory in Ukraine while pro-Russian separatists were battling Ukrainian forces in the region.
Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says the prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland.” The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But the film has caused controversy in Muslim-majority Pakistan and state censors banned its showing at movie theaters two days ago. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in the country, despite some progress on their rights. An advisor to Pakistan’s prime minister tweeted late on Monday that a “high-level” committee will assess the merits and complaints about the film.
Residents ‘revolt’ over oppressive Covid lockdowns in China’s Guangzhou
Residents under Covid lockdown in China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou have torn down barriers meant to confine them to their homes, taking to the streets in defiance of strictly enforced local orders, according to video and images circulating on social media. Some of the images show large crowds...
NATO holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO envoys are gathering for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for an investigation. The blast came as Russia launched widespread aerial strikes across Ukraine and immediately raised concern and confusion about whether Russia might be broadening the war, potentially dragging NATO in. It currently seems unlikely that it was a deliberate attack by Russia. Poland said Tuesday that it was considering calling for emergency consultations under Article 4 of NATO’s founding treaty — if one an ally considers that its territory might be under threat. But Wednesday morning’s meeting did not appear to be Article 4 consultations.
Nigerian local chief killed in renewed separatist violence
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say gunmen have shot dead a local chief and two of his aides during an attack in Nigeria’s southeastern Imo state. The gunmen disguised themselves as “persons in distress” who had come to report an emergency situation to him before opening fire, the police spokesperson said. The latest incident in Imo state follows a similar trend of attacks across Nigeria’s southeast region in which members of the militant arm of the group Indigenous People of Biafra have emerged as prime suspects. IPOB, which is an outlawed separatist group, has been pressing for the region to break away from the West African nation and become independent. IPOB denied involvement in the latest attack.
US sanctions firms involved in production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia
The US Treasury Department on Tuesday unveiled additional sanctions on the entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The sanctions target several aviation related companies and two individuals — Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov — who facilitated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran,” according to the department.
Convicted French Holocaust denier arrested in Scotland
LONDON (AP) — A French Holocaust denier who was convicted under France’s anti-Nazi laws has been arrested in Scotland after authorities searched for him for two years. Police Scotland said Tuesday that Vincent Reynouard was arrested in Fife, north of Edinburgh, on Thursday on behalf of French authorities. Reynouard had been convicted of Holocaust denial, a criminal offense in France, multiple times. His latest conviction was in relation to a series of antisemitic posts on social media. He was given a four-month jail term in November 2020 and a further six-month spell in January 2021.
Twitter chaos spills into public view as Musk clashes with and fires employees on the platform
Elon Musk has publicly clashed with a growing number of Twitter employees about the state of the platform, and fired at least one of them in a tweet, in an unusually visible sign of corporate chaos after his $44 billion takeover of the influential company. Musk on Monday got into...
‘We Can’: Malaysia’s Anwar in ultimate election bid to be PM
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — With a battle cry of “We Can,” Malaysia’s reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has launched what could be his last chance to fulfill a 2-decade-long quest to become the country’s next leader. As he criss-crosses the country to push his campaign of change ahead of next week’s elections, economic discontent and corruption-tainted rivals may bolster his alliance’s chances. A second victory at the ballot box would cap Anwar’s storied political journey, from a former deputy prime minister whose sacking and imprisonment in the 1990s led to massive street protests to a reform movement that saw his bloc rise into a major political force. But his alliance faces three Malay-based coalitions that are expected to split votes with multi-cornered fights for 222 parliamentary seats.
Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone.
