Related
US News and World Report
Iran's Army Says 'Rioters' Will Have No Place in Country if Order Given by Supreme Leader - Mehr
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Army Ground Forces Commander Kiumars Heydari said on Wednesday that "rioters" would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, said the semi-official Mehr news agency. " ... should he decide to...
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Israel’s president says ‘world is worried’ about far-right partner in Netanyahu coalition
Israeli president Isaac Herzog has said “the whole world is worried” about the far-right views of Itamar Ben-Gvir, who appears set to become a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government. Herzog’s statement was caught by a microphone that he apparently thought was off as he held...
KEYT
Lawyer: Saddam’s relative has no role in IS killings in Iraq
BEIRUT (AP) — The lawyer of a great-nephew of the late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein says her client has no links with the Islamic State group though Iraqi authorities alleged his involvement. The lawyer told The Associated Press Sunday that her client, Abdullah Yasser Sabaawi, was living in Yemen in June 2014, when IS fighters massacred hundreds of Iraqi troops in central Iraq. The lawyer said Lebanese authorities handed over Abdallah to Iraq on Friday despite the fact that he had been registered as a refugee in Lebanon. Iraqi authorities have sought to link Saddam’s great-nephew with the massacre of Iraqi soldiers by IS militants in 2014.
Tapped to head new hard-right government, Netanyahu pledges Israeli unity
JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an official mandate on Sunday to form a new government and pledged that he would seek national consensus after an election in which Jewish far-rightists surged, drawing concern at home and abroad.
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
The Jewish Press
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
The Jewish Press
US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus
Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
KEYT
Slovenia set to elect liberal lawyer as 1st female president
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia looks set to have its first female head of state. Opinion polls suggest 54-year-old human rights advocate and lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar is poised to win the small, central European country’s runoff presidential election runoff on Sunday. Center-right former Foreign Minister Anze Logar. is the other candidate. Logar was ahead after the first round of voting two weeks ago. Analysts predicted then the tables would turn in the runoff as centrist and liberal voters rallied behind Pirc Musar. The winner will succeed President Borut Pahor, a centrist politician who sought to bridge Slovenia’s left-right political divide during his decade in office. Having served two five-year terms, Pahor was ineligible to seek a third.
Qatar minister accuses Germany of 'double standards' in World Cup criticism
BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister has accused Germany of "double standards" over its criticism of the World Cup host's human rights record and has defended its summoning of the German ambassador, in a newspaper interview published on Monday.
KEYT
Report: Iran sentences anti-government protester to death
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State media says Iran’s Revolutionary Court has sentenced an anti-government protester to death, and handed down jail terms to five others. The ruling likely marks the first death sentence in the trials of those arrested for participating in protests that have swept Iran over the past weeks demanding an end to clerical rule. Mizan, a news website is linked to Iran’s judiciary, said the death sentence followed on charges of the protester setting fire to a government building. The five prison terms ranged from five to 10 years. Security forces, including paramilitary volunteers with the Revolutionary Guard, have violently cracked down on the demonstrations, killing over 300 people, including dozens of children, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights.
The Jewish Press
US Denies Attack on Iranian Oil and Weapons Convoy near Al Bukamal, Eastern Syria
The US military told reporters in Iraq it was not involved in a raid on a pro-Iran militia convoy in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq that killed an estimated 15 members of a pro-Iranian militia overnight Wednesday. The airstrike hit a convoy of “fuel tankers and trucks loaded with weapons,” in the Al Bukamal area of the border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
The Jewish Press
Former Jordanian Ambassador: Iran Saturating my Country with Drugs, Creating a Militia
Last July, King Abdullah II of Jordan protested attacks on Jordan’s border with Syria by “militias linked to Iran,” and deadly clashes with drug smugglers. The king told the newspaper al-Rai that Jordan faces “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran.”. “Jordan, like...
KEYT
Israel readies indictments in death of Palestinian-American
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army has moved toward the indictment of two commanders over the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American man who was dragged from a car, bound and blindfolded after being stopped at a checkpoint. The Israeli military statement on Thursday nonetheless played down the role of the two commanders in the death of Omar Assad, saying it was “not possible to establish a correlation” between their conduct and his abrupt death. Israel has come under criticism from human rights groups that say it rarely holds soldiers accountable for the deaths of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The case of Assad, who lived for four decades in the United States, has drawn intense international scrutiny.
Cleric killed in restive Iranian city, protests rage on
DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A cleric at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the restive, mostly Sunni Muslim Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the official news agency IRNA said, threatening a spike in sectarian tensions complicating government efforts to contain widespread unrest.
KEYT
Thousands protest in Bulgaria for higher salaries
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Bulgarians have taken to the streets to demand higher salaries to compensate for surging inflation that has hit the European Union’s poorest member. The demonstration on Friday was organized by the country’s two largest trade unions. Protesters gathered in front of the parliament building holding banners and chanting requests for decent pay as winter nears. The unions handed to parliament a joint declaration which calls for a speedy adoption of next year’s budget to avoid the risk of freezing the minimum wage at its current level despite inflation. They also demanded support for large groups of people that are exposed to energy poverty before the heating season and protection of labor rights of workers.
KEYT
Vatican opens preliminary abuse probe into French cardinal
ROME (AP) — The Vatican has decided to launch a preliminary sex abuse investigation into French Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, after he admitted to having behaved in a “reprehensible way” with a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago. A Vatican spokesman said a search was under way to find a lead investigator with the “necessary autonomy, impartiality and experience.” Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, the retired archbishop of Bordeaux and a former president of the French bishops’ conference, announced the abuse in a letter. That sparked more crisis within the French Catholic Church, which has been reeling over revelations of decades of abuse and cover-ups detailed in a report last year. The high-ranking Ricard has been involved in adjudicating other clergy sex abuse cases for years.
KEYT
Protest song played for Hong Kong rugby team in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean organizers of a regional rugby tournament have apologized for mistakenly playing a song embraced by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as China’s national anthem. The song “Glory to Hong Kong” was played before the men’s finals between South Korea and Hong Kong in the second leg of the Asian Rugby Seven Series in Incheon on Sunday. The Korea Rugby Union says he mistake was a human error and wasn’t politically motivated. They also say the correct anthem was played at the awards ceremony later. The Hong Kong government issued a strongly worded statement expressing its dissatisfaction over the incident. Pro-Beijing politicians in Hong Kong also voiced their discontent, with some demanding an investigation to see whether it was a deliberate act.
KEYT
Pope lunches with poor, denounces ‘sirens of populism’
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis ate lunch with hundreds of refugees, poor and homeless people on Sunday as he called for a renewed commitment to helping society’s weakest and denounced the “sirens of populism” that drown out their cries for help. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s...
France 24
Rise of homophobic parties mobilises LGBTQ Israelis
After veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu topped the polls earlier this month, he is expected to form a coalition with two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and the extreme-right Religious Zionism alliance. One far-right lawmaker, Avi Maoz, set the tone last week, telling army radio: "We're going to study the legal avenues to...
