Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Comedian Gallagher's Cause Of Death Explained
Comedian Gallagher, who was known for his watermelon-smashing antics has died at the age of 76. Read on to find out the cause of Gallagher's death.
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76
Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies
Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
Iconic Comedian Dies
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
John Aniston, an actor who played Victor Kiriakis on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," died Friday.
Lizzo is coming to Footprint Center in Phoenix. Here's when, and how to get tickets
Lizzo will bring her Special tour to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. This is the second North American leg of Lizzo's tour. It launches Friday, April 21, in Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson-Boling Arena. Coming off her Emmy win for Outstanding Competition Program and her VMAs Video for Good Award for “About Damn...
Comments / 0