Moment burglar crawls through bush before snatching handbag through cat flap

By Oliver Browning
 2 days ago

A “cat flap burglar ” was caught on CCTV grabbing house keys through a front door before stealing a handbag and other items.

The victim was away from home but watched live on her Ring doorbell cam as Daniel Meade walked down a side path and climbed through a bush to rob her house in Dagenham .

He can be seen re-emerging from the bush carrying a pink handbag, before making off.

Police were called and officers quickly found Meade and arrested him. He was later sentenced to three years in prison.

