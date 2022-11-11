Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Quest Resource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its third quarter. The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. The recycling company posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
Raleigh News & Observer
Neoleukin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) on Monday reported a loss of $13.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half
Berkshire Hathaway first purchased this stock roughly 16 years ago.
Roku CEO Warns Investors of an Abnormal Holiday Season. Is the Stock Still a Buy?
Investors need to look beyond this year when choosing whether to buy Roku stock.
US retail sales rose 1.3% last month, a sign of resilience
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans stepped up their spending at retailers, restaurants, and auto dealers last month, a sign of consumer resilience as the holiday shopping season begins amid painfully high inflation and rising interest rates. The government said Wednesday that retail sales rose 1.3% in October from September, up from a flat reading in September from August. The increase was led by car sales and higher gas prices. Still, excluding autos and gas, retail spending rose 0.9% last month. Even adjusting for inflation, spending increased at a solid pace. Prices rose 0.4% in October from September. Economists pointed to two likely factors behind the gain: Amazon held another Prime Day promotion last month, and California distributed inflation relief checks of up to $1,050. Steady job growth, rising wages, and higher savings after many people cut back on travel and entertainment during the pandemic have enabled surprisingly steady spending by consumers, particularly those with higher incomes.
Comments / 0