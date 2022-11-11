Read full article on original website
I've always been fascinated by wolves and pretty much all the wildlife in Minnesota. I had no idea there was an organization that studies wolves in Minnesota. Voyageurs Wolf Project has trail cams set up all around Minnesota and some of the footage they collect on these trail cams is simply amazing.
fox9.com
Hundreds of crashes on snowy Minnesota roads
The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 322 crashes (25 with injuries but none fatal) between 6-11 a.m. on Monday, November 14, as well as 67 vehicle spin-outs/vehicles going off the road and three jackknifed semi-trucks. Many of the crashes were caught on video.
CBS News
NEXT Weather: Another round of snow Tuesday, before big weekend cooldown
MINNEAPOLIS – After 2-4 inches of snow stacked up in the Twin Cities Monday, another round of sustained snowfall is on the way overnight Tuesday - and it will linger well into Wednesday. Tuesday will be slightly warmer in the metro, with highs in the low 30s. Light snow...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
kvsc.org
Winter in Minnesota Has Arrived!
Snow has begun to fall across Minnesota, which paired with the December like temperatures, means that winter is close. Retired SCSU Meteorologist Bob Weisman says a line of slow moving winter-like storms is moving across Minnesota today. This will continue the ongoing chances of light and/or intermediate snowfall across the state and into the arrowhead.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
WATCH: Insane Close Call On Icy Minnesota Road Monday
Winter is officially here with one of our first major snowfalls falling on Sunday night into Monday. It is mid-November so it's not unusual that we are seeing snow but it definitely isn't easy when it happens. Ha!. The Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty snowy month for the...
Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
valleynewslive.com
‘I’m not done being a mom’: Minnesota mom battling Stage IV colon cancer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Angela Tate is a 33-year-old mom who is battling Stage IV colon cancer. Despite the circumstances, Tate is taking each day one step at a time. “The support has been overwhelming,” said Tate. “Today I’m here. Today I’m strong. Today I’m alive and living and thriving.”
knsiradio.com
CP Holiday Train Rolls Into Central Minnesota December 14th
(KNSI) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again light up the tracks across Minnesota next month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the train will again get rolling for its 24th year, raising money to help local food shelves, Santa Claus and live music. The 14 rail cars will be hard to miss as they are adorned with thousands of lights creating festive designs.
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton. Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
willmarradio.com
Meat packing plant cleaning company accused of using child labor
(Undated) -- A child labor lawsuit against a cleaning subcontractor includes four Minnesota teens. Investigators say Packers Sanitation Services hired at least 31 children to work at JBS plants in Worthington and Marshall, Minnesota, and Grand Island, Nebraska. They say the teens worked overnight shifts at the slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities, using caustic chemicals to clean heavy machinery. The U.S. Department of Labor has requested a temporary restraining order and injunction against PSSI while they continue their investigation.
Minnesota Awarded $8.25 Million in Multistate Google Settlement
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Google has reached a settlement with Minnesota and 39 other states worth nearly $400 million. Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that Minnesota will receive $8.25 million in the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history. According to court records, starting in at least 2014,...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota seeing early RSV season, severity unclear
A surprise early start to the winter respiratory virus season is clogging pediatric hospitals in Minnesota with sick and wheezing children. The uptick is mostly from RSV and influenza, and a little COVID-19. "Our emergency departments are seeing volumes that we have never seen before and the hospital capacity situation...
740thefan.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
Hunter rescued after getting stuck in partially frozen flooded swamp
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after getting stuck in waist-deep water.He had been hunting on Crane Lake, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff. Officials say he tried to walk across a partially-frozen flooded swamp, but had gotten stuck.He was exhibiting signs of hypothermia, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.The Department of Natural Resources recommends staying off ice that is less than four inches thick.
This Is The Most Popular Pie In Minnesota
Wise Voter compiled a list of the most frequently purchased pie in every state.
