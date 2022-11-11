ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Hundreds of crashes on snowy Minnesota roads

The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 322 crashes (25 with injuries but none fatal) between 6-11 a.m. on Monday, November 14, as well as 67 vehicle spin-outs/vehicles going off the road and three jackknifed semi-trucks. Many of the crashes were caught on video.
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter in Minnesota Has Arrived!

Snow has begun to fall across Minnesota, which paired with the December like temperatures, means that winter is close. Retired SCSU Meteorologist Bob Weisman says a line of slow moving winter-like storms is moving across Minnesota today. This will continue the ongoing chances of light and/or intermediate snowfall across the state and into the arrowhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
WATCH: Insane Close Call On Icy Minnesota Road Monday

Winter is officially here with one of our first major snowfalls falling on Sunday night into Monday. It is mid-November so it's not unusual that we are seeing snow but it definitely isn't easy when it happens. Ha!. The Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty snowy month for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
MINNESOTA STATE
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CP Holiday Train Rolls Into Central Minnesota December 14th

(KNSI) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again light up the tracks across Minnesota next month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the train will again get rolling for its 24th year, raising money to help local food shelves, Santa Claus and live music. The 14 rail cars will be hard to miss as they are adorned with thousands of lights creating festive designs.
MINNESOTA STATE
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin.  While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton.  Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Meat packing plant cleaning company accused of using child labor

(Undated) -- A child labor lawsuit against a cleaning subcontractor includes four Minnesota teens. Investigators say Packers Sanitation Services hired at least 31 children to work at JBS plants in Worthington and Marshall, Minnesota, and Grand Island, Nebraska. They say the teens worked overnight shifts at the slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities, using caustic chemicals to clean heavy machinery. The U.S. Department of Labor has requested a temporary restraining order and injunction against PSSI while they continue their investigation.
MARSHALL, MN
Minnesota seeing early RSV season, severity unclear

A surprise early start to the winter respiratory virus season is clogging pediatric hospitals in Minnesota with sick and wheezing children. The uptick is mostly from RSV and influenza, and a little COVID-19. "Our emergency departments are seeing volumes that we have never seen before and the hospital capacity situation...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hunter rescued after getting stuck in partially frozen flooded swamp

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after getting stuck in waist-deep water.He had been hunting on Crane Lake, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff. Officials say he tried to walk across a partially-frozen flooded swamp, but had gotten stuck.He was exhibiting signs of hypothermia, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.The Department of Natural Resources recommends staying off ice that is less than four inches thick.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
