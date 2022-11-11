Colorado at Grambling State odds, picks, and predictions

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) travel to Louisiana to take on the Grambling State Tigers (1-0) Friday at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Colorado vs. Grambling State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

After an 82-66 victory over UC-Riverside on Monday, Colorado now travels to Louisiana. The Buffaloes covered as 12-point favorites and the 136 over hit.

Grambling State is coming off a season opening 82-57 victory over University of North Texas Dallas. The Buffaloes will be a far more difficult battle then its previous opponent and the Tigers will be looking to overcome an immense talent discrepancy to take down a herd of Buffalo at home.

Colorado at Grambling State odds

Moneyline (ML) : Colorado -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100) | Grambling State +650 (bet $100 to win $650)

: Colorado -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100) | Grambling State +650 (bet $100 to win $650) Against the spread (ATS) : Colorado -14.5 (-108) | Grambling State +14.5 (-112)

: Colorado -14.5 (-108) | Grambling State +14.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 141.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Colorado at Grambling State picks and predictions

Prediction

Colorado 79, Grambling State 77

PASS.

Do not take a chance on either side of the ML in Louisiana.

BET GRAMBLING STATE +14.5 (-112).

Colrado is better, but the Buffalo players have not played in a gym this size since high school. It will be a shock to the system.

The Tigers will be hyped to have a Power 5 team on their home court. This enthusiasm may not provide a victory. But it will provide enough energy to keep the game closer than the 14.5-point spread being offered. Grambling State +14.5 (-112) is my favorite play.

BET the OVER 141.5 (-115)

This is going to be a close game down the stretch. Both teams are going to be at the free throw line, and this means points will be scored. Both teams got to the 80’s in their opening games and even if they do not here, the 70’s is certainly attainable. I like the Over 141.5 (-115) to win here.

