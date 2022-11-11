Stanford at Wisconsin odds, picks and predictions

The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) travel to Milwaukee to take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Stanford vs. Wisconsin odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Stanford comes in after an opening home victory 88-78 over Pacific University on Monday. Although the Cardinal won by 10, they did not cover the final spread of -15.

Wisconsin is also coming off an opening night 85-59 win South Dakota. The Badgers won by 26 as 11.5-point favorites and the game went over the posted total of 137.5. Not an easy feat for a Wisconsin team known to be slow paced and defensive minded.

This will be one of few opening-week games between 2 Power 5 programs and it will be a happy break from the monotony of 40-point blowouts between top 25 and quad 4 programs.

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Stanford at Wisconsin odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Moneyline (ML) : Stanford +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Wisconsin -190 (bet $190 to win $100)

: Stanford +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Wisconsin -190 (bet $190 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Stanford +4.5 (-117) | Wisconsin -4.5 (-103)

: Stanford +4.5 (-117) | Wisconsin -4.5 (-103) Over/Under (O/U): 135.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Stanford at Wisconsin picks and predictions

Prediction

Wisconsin 67, Stanford 62

PASS. The ML is not the way to go at this price.

BET STANFORD +4.5 (-117).

Stanford is not a terrible team. Wisconsin is also not a world beater. This line, despite being played in Milwaukee is a bit too high for my liking, even though it dropped 3 points from the opening.

Although Wisconsin put up 85 against South Dakota on Monday, this is not its normal output. It prefers to play lower scoring games. Stanford will oblige. This makes the +4.5 big for these 2 teams.

BET UNDER 135.5 (-112).

With both teams wanting to play games in the 60’s, it will be difficult for this game to find the pace to get over this number.

Wisconsin smothers teams on defense. Especially at home. This will be what happens here. While smothering on defense, the Badgers also prefer a game control offense which limits possessions. Take the Under 135.5 (-112) as my favorite play.

