Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Pro Plus with new Hyperspace Design, ultra-light weight and large battery teased ahead of imminent launch
Realme intends to ship a new line of mobile devices that consist of a 10 4G, a 10 5G and a 10 Pro+ with, oddly, no Pro in between throughout the rest of 2022 and 2023. This impression is reinforced by its latest teasers for the latter, the only one still yet to launch.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi POCO X5 5G surfaces at regulatory bodies ahead of global release
The POCO X5 has reared its head again, a month on from its appearance on IMEI databases. As we discussed at the time, the POCO X5 surfaced under the model numbers '220101320C', '220101320G' and '220101320I', which represent its Chinese, global and Indian variants, respectively. The POCO X5 5G has now turned up on BIS and FCC databases too, with the latter's listing revealing several details about the upcoming smartphone.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 series officially backed to surprise smartphone fans beyond imagination in late November 2022
Vivo has now endorsed a slew of leaks pointing to the imminent launch of new X90-series of mobile devices, which, as the OEM now officially hints, may be at least as premium as their X80 predecessors, complete with an updated and even more elaborate, camera-hump-centric design for their rear panels.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Latest model marks major repairability improvements for 2-in-1 series
The Surface Pro series has a reputation for being almost irreparable, with iFixit awarding the Surface Pro 7 a measly 1/10 for repairability just two years ago. Subsequently, Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro 7 Plus and Surface Pro 8, which both contained small hatches that allowed end users to replace SSDs without needing to take apart half the device to do so. Although the Surface Pro 9 appeared to be another iterative update in the Surface Pro line, iFixit has confirmed that Microsoft has taken several steps to improve the repairability of the new machine compared to its predecessors.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Budget-friendly Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with RTX 3050 and Ryzen 5 6600H receives a notable 33% discount on Amazon
Budget-minded buyers in the gaming laptop segment can now take advantage of a noteworthy deal for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, which has a pretty enticing price-performance ratio thanks to its discounted sale price of just US$599 on Amazon. The reputable Chinese PC manufacturer Lenovo has a bunch of different...
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 series tipped to launch in late November 2022 with Dimensity 9200-powered options
Vivo's allegedly upcoming X90 series of premium-tier Android smartphones is the subject of a new leak that purports to reveal the new devices' launch date. The short video shows a second variant alongside what might be the top-end Pro Plus for the first time. This one, taking up the rear...
notebookcheck.net
Dimensity 9200 powered Vivo X90 fails to impress in first Geekbench run
The much-hyped Vivo X90 series is set to debut later this month. Multiple rumours suggested Vivo would use different SoCs in the trio- both high-end offerings from Qualcomm and MediaTek. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Vivo X90 Pro+ showed up on Geekbench not too long ago, and now, its Dimensity 9200 toting cousin (codenamed Vivo V2241A) was benchmarked on the platform.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Reno9 and 9 Pro allegedly star with an updated look in new renders
The allegedly upcoming Reno9 series of Android smartphones will allegedly build on their predecessors' updated design with raised, almost iPhone-esque, lens cut-outs within their square rear camera surrounds. However, according to new leaks courtesy of the well-known tipster Evan Blass (or @evleaks on Twitter), the company has decided to refine this look somewhat.
notebookcheck.net
Android Auto: Latest UI features and Material You-based design hits new public beta
Accessory Android Audio E-Mobility Software Smartphone Touchscreen. Google's pledge to upgrade its Android Auto interface at I/O 2022 came with estimates that it would roll out by the summer of 2022. That projection never panned out; however, it has reportedly started to manifest now, albeit as a public beta version of its Play Store app.
notebookcheck.net
Doogee S96 GT hands-on: A well-made rugged Android 12 smartphone for selfie lovers
Released as an upgrade to the MediaTek Helio G90-driven S96 Pro, the Doogee S96 GT comes with the slightly faster Helio G95 processor alongside 256 GB of internal storage and a 32 MP selfie shooter. This MIL-STD-810H-certified rugged handset also comes with Android 12, but the remaining specs and features remain unchanged.
notebookcheck.net
Teclast M40 Plus: New Android tablet arrives with 10.1-inch and 1200p display for under US$140
Teclast has presented the M40 Plus, which it sells through AliExpress. Listed for US$179.99 on the company's website, Teclast actually charges at little as US$139.45 on AliExpress for the tablet, a power adapter, a charging cable and a card slot tool. Alternatively, the M40 Plus can be purchased with a protective cover and a compact keyboard, should you need either of these.
notebookcheck.net
DIZO Watch R Talk Go: New smartwatch launches for US$59.99 in three colours
DIZO has started selling the Watch R Talk Go, a smartwatch that it currently offers through its official AliExpress store. Listed on the marketplace for US$59.99, the DIZO Watch R Talk Go is available in Classic Black, Thunder Blue and Silver White colourways, each with colour-matching silicone watch straps. For reference, it seems that all the smartwatch has a plastic body, an aluminium dial and tempered glass protecting the display.
notebookcheck.net
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56: Quiet, cool office laptop for a small budget
The Aspire 5 has a Tiger Lake processor on board, hardly gets warm and produces only minimum noise. In addition, it offers a backlit keyboard, acceptable battery life as well as a two year guarantee. The whole packagae is available for under 500 euros ($518). Laptop Review Snippet Tiger Lake...
notebookcheck.net
Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700HX running in Lenovo IdeaPad 330 spotted on Geekbench, looks to be a rebadged Core i9-12900HX with increased L2 cache
The Core i7-13700HX has made its way to the Geekbench database in what appears to be a Lenovo IdeaPad 330 laptop. However, we only have the OpenCL results at the moment and not the single and multi-core figures of the CPU itself. From the processor specs, it looks like the Core i7-13700HX could very well be a rebadged Core i9-12900HX with larger L2 cache.
notebookcheck.net
Giant Stormguard E+ SUV e-bike with 200 km RideDash Evo display for heart rate and emails unveiled
The Giant Stormguard E+ SUV e-bike has been launched. The electric bicycle has been designed to tackle rougher terrains, with a full suspension system including 100 mm travel front and rear. The bike is powered by a SyncDrive Pro 2 motor which Giant has developed alongside Yamaha. The engine provides up to 85 Nm of torque, and the company claims that the clean carbon belt drive will last up to 10,000 km (~6,214 miles).
notebookcheck.net
Massive Pixel Fold leak reveals price, release date and high-resolution images of Google's first foldable smartphone
While many Android fans may have already upgraded to the recently released Pixel 7 series of smartphones (from US$596 on Amazon), tech enthusiasts who are looking for a brand-new and fresh form factor have probably set their sights on the long-rumored Google Pixel Fold, which has now shown up in a latest leak that provides many crucial details regarding the price, release date and overall design of Google's very first foldable smartphone, which has been developed under the self-explanatory codename "Passport".
notebookcheck.net
Tesla open-sources its connector to take on CCS with 'half the size twice the power' North American Charging Standard
Instead of transforming its Superchargers into Magic Docks with a CCS adapter tacked on the proprietary connector in order to comply with the government's charging network buildout subsidy requirements, Tesla opted to try and make others to adopt its charging technology by open-sourcing it. In a somewhat surprise move, Tesla...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung starts upgrading Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to Android 13 with One UI 5 updates
Samsung is now updating the Galaxy Tab S8 series to One UI 5, a few days after the company released equivalent updates for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Incidentally, Samsung has already released One UI 5 to the three most recent generations of the Galaxy S series, as well as the Galaxy Note 20 series and a smattering of mid-range handsets. Based on Samsung's European rollout schedule, the Galaxy Tab S7 series could be up next for One UI 5, with the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 in line for the same update later this month too.
notebookcheck.net
Honor 80 series officially slated to launch during the Magic Vs event in November 2022
Honor has now confirmed that the Magic Vs launch event will also serve to unveil successors to its current premium mid-tier smartphones, the 70 series. The OEM has also now gone ahead and revealed how these devices (currently thought to consist of an 80, an 80 Pro and an 80 Pro+) will look ahead of their launch.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Pentonic 1000 launches as a new SoC for next-gen 4K/120Hz premium TVs
MediaTek has augmented its Pentonic series of silicon custom-designed for TVs with a new chip. The 1000 improves on the up-to-date specs of its 700 sibling with an auto-low latency mode (ALLM) as well as specs such as variable refresh rate (VRR) technology at up to 4K/144Hz for gaming. Then...
Comments / 0