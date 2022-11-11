Read full article on original website
Automation, Real-Time Reporting at the Forefront of KYC Innovation
For any online business onboarding new customers, juggling the ever-growing stack of authentication tools required to remain compliant with the relevant know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) laws can lead to all kinds of complications and inefficiencies. Moreover, what businesses and consumers see when they jump through the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Report Reveals that Consumers Remain Biggest Focus, with Firms Increasingly Investing in AI
Fintech Connect 2022, Europe’s Fintech event for the entire ecosystem, recently released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers “remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive.”. As the fintech...
thecoinrise.com
AllianceBlock to launch solution for proving digital ID without privacy compromise
AllianceBlock has recently introduced a solution that allows users to verify their digital identity while maintaining their confidentiality. On November 9, the company stated that it will be launching its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet. With the goal of building seamless paths into decentralized finance (DeFi), the initial integration will take place through the Fundrs platform.
fundselectorasia.com
Active management key to tackling ESG challenges
Demand for investments integrating ESG factors has surged in Asia over the last few years. However, sustainable fund flows slowed significantly in 2022 as turbulence returned to markets. In line with global trends, recent data from Morningstar highlights the declining sustainable fund flows in the region. Asia ex-Japan recorded US$600m...
salestechstar.com
A More Efficient, Innovative and Greener 11.11 Runs Wholly on Alibaba Cloud
Global leading cloud provider achieving more with less whilst doubling the use of clean energy at key data centers during the world’s largest global shopping festival. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has once again excelled in its mission of supporting the group’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, thanks to its high-performance computing and innovative technology. Drawing on self-developed infrastructure upgrades, the group saw an 8% year-on-year saving in computing cost per resource unit from April 1 to November 11.
ffnews.com
KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Privy, a leading digital trust provider in Indonesia, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy, with participation from existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (“TMI”), and new investors including Singtel Innov8. The investment will help Privy strengthen its leading position as a digital signature and digital identity provider in Indonesia, support the development of new consumer and enterprise products to enable Indonesians and businesses to access a wider range of services securely and accelerate broader digital transformation.
cryptoglobe.com
SBF’s Alameda Research Under Scrutiny For Promising a 15% Return With ‘No Risk’
Alameda Research, a quantitative crypto trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), has reportedly come under legal scrutiny for comments made in 2018 that promised investors “no risk” returns. According to a report by The Block, the trading firm, which helped create liquidity for SBF’s now bankrupt FTX...
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong to avoid FTX-like scenario through transparency and supervision
Just days after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao warned about the onset of greater regulatory scrutiny amid the FTX collapse, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong called for a stronger focus on transparency and proper supervision when dealing with virtual assets. Financial Secretary Paul Chan highlighted the importance...
aiexpress.io
Key Management Liability Risks to Monitor and Address Amid Today’s Digital Transformation
Patrick Mitchell is the Govt Dangers Lead at Coalition. He could be reached at [email protected]. Govt dangers protection (also called administration legal responsibility protection) hasn’t modified a lot previously 20 years, however the world has moved on from analog days. And though this protection continues to be thought-about an important device for shielding companies towards the opportunity of litigation, government dangers are impacting companies an increasing number of. Govt dangers and digital dangers are actually intimately linked, and it’s turning into more and more tough to separate the 2.
mmm-online.com
UnitedHealth Group’s CCO Jennifer Smoter insists on measurement to hold comms accountable
Of all the different qualities that make up healthcare professionals, there is perhaps one underlying value that separates true leaders from the pack. “I’ve always had a calling to help people,” says Jennifer Smoter, SVP and chief communications officer at UnitedHealth Group (UHG). An inherent desire to do...
fintechfutures.com
JP Morgan and Mastercard team up to launch Pay-by-Bank solution
JP Morgan Payments and Mastercard have teamed up to launch Pay-by-Bank, an ACH payment solution which runs on open banking. The two firms say that the new solution will enable consumers’ financial data to be shared between trusted parties, allowing them to pay bills directly from their bank account “with greater security”.
thefastmode.com
VMware Unveils Sovereign Clouds with New Sovereign-Ready Solutions
VMware launched its suite of sovereign-ready solutions including VMware Tanzu, VMware Aria Operations Compliance as well as new open ecosystem solutions. It also announced that the number of VMware Sovereign Cloud providers has more than doubled to 25 partners globally. Together the new Sovereign SaaS innovations will enable partners to...
KPJ Healthcare and Pine Labs Team Up on Patient BNPL Plan
The growing market for alternatives for patients to pay increasingly costly healthcare bills has spawned another payments partnership. Malaysia-based KPJ Healthcare, a specialist healthcare organization, announced Thursday (Nov 10) that it has partnered with merchant commerce platform Pine Labs to create a new zero-interest installment payment plan for patients. The...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Welcome To The World Of "Perpetual" KYC
The concept of "perpetual KYC" is a move towards reimagining what know-your-client means for organisations such as banks, insurers, wealth managers, accountants and other financial service professionals. Instead of being an expensive chore, checking potential clients' backgrounds can be used for revenue building, Moody’s Analytics argues in a report. It...
cryptoglobe.com
MicroStrategy Co-Founder Michel Saylor on How Collapse of FTX Will Impact Crypto Space
On Friday (11 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (nasdaq: MSTR), was affected what the ripple effects of the collapse of FTX would be. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy announced via a press release that it...
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
thecoinrise.com
New York Fed and MAS Partner to Explore Potentials of wCBDC
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has entered a partnership with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to test the potential of wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) for cross-border payments. The Fed entered the partnership with MAS through the New York Innovation Center (NYIC) according to the announcement...
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
CoinTelegraph
AIC Digital Asset Group secures up to $12.5M funding for Cannaverse Technologies’ Cannaland project
Atlantic International Capital (AIC) Digital Asset Group is pleased to share that it has successfully advised its client, Cannaverse Technologies, on an investment transaction totaling upwards of $12.5 million from a private group for the development and launch of Cannaland, a global cannabis platform dedicated to creating the world's largest cannabis community. The Cannaland platform will enable businesses worldwide to introduce, or scale, existing cannabis brands to a global audience of consumers without limitations.
aiexpress.io
Data lake upstart Upsolver takes aim at Databricks
San Francisco-based startup Upsolver is launching a brand new service, dubbed SQLake, that firm officers say will tackle Databricks’ Delta Dwell Tables to fulfill enterprise demand for SQL-oriented, information pipeline automation. SQLake, similar to Delta Dwell Tables, is seeking to decrease the obstacles to entry for advanced information work,...
