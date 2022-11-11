ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PYMNTS

Automation, Real-Time Reporting at the Forefront of KYC Innovation

For any online business onboarding new customers, juggling the ever-growing stack of authentication tools required to remain compliant with the relevant know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) laws can lead to all kinds of complications and inefficiencies. Moreover, what businesses and consumers see when they jump through the...
thecoinrise.com

AllianceBlock to launch solution for proving digital ID without privacy compromise

AllianceBlock has recently introduced a solution that allows users to verify their digital identity while maintaining their confidentiality. On November 9, the company stated that it will be launching its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet. With the goal of building seamless paths into decentralized finance (DeFi), the initial integration will take place through the Fundrs platform.
fundselectorasia.com

Active management key to tackling ESG challenges

Demand for investments integrating ESG factors has surged in Asia over the last few years. However, sustainable fund flows slowed significantly in 2022 as turbulence returned to markets. In line with global trends, recent data from Morningstar highlights the declining sustainable fund flows in the region. Asia ex-Japan recorded US$600m...
salestechstar.com

A More Efficient, Innovative and Greener 11.11 Runs Wholly on Alibaba Cloud

Global leading cloud provider achieving more with less whilst doubling the use of clean energy at key data centers during the world’s largest global shopping festival. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has once again excelled in its mission of supporting the group’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, thanks to its high-performance computing and innovative technology. Drawing on self-developed infrastructure upgrades, the group saw an 8% year-on-year saving in computing cost per resource unit from April 1 to November 11.
ffnews.com

KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Privy, a leading digital trust provider in Indonesia, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy, with participation from existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (“TMI”), and new investors including Singtel Innov8. The investment will help Privy strengthen its leading position as a digital signature and digital identity provider in Indonesia, support the development of new consumer and enterprise products to enable Indonesians and businesses to access a wider range of services securely and accelerate broader digital transformation.
cryptoglobe.com

SBF’s Alameda Research Under Scrutiny For Promising a 15% Return With ‘No Risk’

Alameda Research, a quantitative crypto trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), has reportedly come under legal scrutiny for comments made in 2018 that promised investors “no risk” returns. According to a report by The Block, the trading firm, which helped create liquidity for SBF’s now bankrupt FTX...
CoinTelegraph

Hong Kong to avoid FTX-like scenario through transparency and supervision

Just days after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao warned about the onset of greater regulatory scrutiny amid the FTX collapse, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong called for a stronger focus on transparency and proper supervision when dealing with virtual assets. Financial Secretary Paul Chan highlighted the importance...
aiexpress.io

Key Management Liability Risks to Monitor and Address Amid Today’s Digital Transformation

Patrick Mitchell is the Govt Dangers Lead at Coalition. He could be reached at [email protected]. Govt dangers protection (also called administration legal responsibility protection) hasn’t modified a lot previously 20 years, however the world has moved on from analog days. And though this protection continues to be thought-about an important device for shielding companies towards the opportunity of litigation, government dangers are impacting companies an increasing number of. Govt dangers and digital dangers are actually intimately linked, and it’s turning into more and more tough to separate the 2.
fintechfutures.com

JP Morgan and Mastercard team up to launch Pay-by-Bank solution

JP Morgan Payments and Mastercard have teamed up to launch Pay-by-Bank, an ACH payment solution which runs on open banking. The two firms say that the new solution will enable consumers’ financial data to be shared between trusted parties, allowing them to pay bills directly from their bank account “with greater security”.
thefastmode.com

VMware Unveils Sovereign Clouds with New Sovereign-Ready Solutions

VMware launched its suite of sovereign-ready solutions including VMware Tanzu, VMware Aria Operations Compliance as well as new open ecosystem solutions. It also announced that the number of VMware Sovereign Cloud providers has more than doubled to 25 partners globally. Together the new Sovereign SaaS innovations will enable partners to...
PYMNTS

KPJ Healthcare and Pine Labs Team Up on Patient BNPL Plan

The growing market for alternatives for patients to pay increasingly costly healthcare bills has spawned another payments partnership. Malaysia-based KPJ Healthcare, a specialist healthcare organization, announced Thursday (Nov 10) that it has partnered with merchant commerce platform Pine Labs to create a new zero-interest installment payment plan for patients. The...
wealthbriefingasia.com

Welcome To The World Of "Perpetual" KYC

The concept of "perpetual KYC" is a move towards reimagining what know-your-client means for organisations such as banks, insurers, wealth managers, accountants and other financial service professionals. Instead of being an expensive chore, checking potential clients' backgrounds can be used for revenue building, Moody’s Analytics argues in a report. It...
cryptoglobe.com

MicroStrategy Co-Founder Michel Saylor on How Collapse of FTX Will Impact Crypto Space

On Friday (11 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (nasdaq: MSTR), was affected what the ripple effects of the collapse of FTX would be. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy announced via a press release that it...
PYMNTS

Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap

Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
thecoinrise.com

New York Fed and MAS Partner to Explore Potentials of wCBDC

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has entered a partnership with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to test the potential of wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) for cross-border payments. The Fed entered the partnership with MAS through the New York Innovation Center (NYIC) according to the announcement...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CoinTelegraph

AIC Digital Asset Group secures up to $12.5M funding for Cannaverse Technologies’ Cannaland project

Atlantic International Capital (AIC) Digital Asset Group is pleased to share that it has successfully advised its client, Cannaverse Technologies, on an investment transaction totaling upwards of $12.5 million from a private group for the development and launch of Cannaland, a global cannabis platform dedicated to creating the world's largest cannabis community. The Cannaland platform will enable businesses worldwide to introduce, or scale, existing cannabis brands to a global audience of consumers without limitations.
aiexpress.io

Data lake upstart Upsolver takes aim at Databricks

San Francisco-based startup Upsolver is launching a brand new service, dubbed SQLake, that firm officers say will tackle Databricks’ Delta Dwell Tables to fulfill enterprise demand for SQL-oriented, information pipeline automation. SQLake, similar to Delta Dwell Tables, is seeking to decrease the obstacles to entry for advanced information work,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

