Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
Arlington Woman Injured in Sibley Co Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sibley County Saturday morning. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says Amy Laabs was taken to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center for treatment of substantial injuries. The crash happened at about 10:45am at the intersection of County Roads 9 and 15,...
I-94 Between Clearwater and Maple Grove Fully Open
Construction is complete on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater. All lanes, accesses, bridges and rest areas are now open. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction completed are in the following areas;. Reconstructed and added a third lane on westbound I-94 between Highway 241 and Wright County Road...
Four hurt in crash south of Kandiyohi
(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.
Fatal crash involving school bus on Hwy. 62 in southwest Twin Cities
Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Hwy. 62 on the border of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that at least one person has died in the collision between the bus and a black car near Shady Oak Road. None of the children on the bus were injured.
Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
St. Louis Park HS football player recovering after suffering severed pancreas during game
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park High School senior Deon Sewharack is built tough just like his teammates on the Oriels football team. However, the last two weeks, the 17-year-old has had to stand on the strength of his teammates and family after a freak accident during his last game of the season.
Drug experts slam Bloomington Police chief for spreading ‘dangerous’ and 'false' information on fentanyl
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drug treatment experts are raising the alarm about claims made by the Bloomington Police chief Thursday about a form of fentanyl being "Narcan resistant." In a press conference Thursday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said police encountered a "unique and dangerous form" of fentanyl resistant...
Lino Lakes family left with $20K hospital bill after toddler's COVID-19 treatment deemed not necessary
At 15 months, Gabi was dealing with labored breathing and was diagnosed with COVID-19 and enterovirus. She was admitted to the hospital and placed on oxygen, When she recovered, her family was shocked as their insurance dumped a $20,000 bill on them.
Winter Weather Advisory Includes Sherburne and Wright Counties
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties, including Sherburne and Wright. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected through the afternoon. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and extra travel time. According to the Minnesota Department of...
Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza
Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
