Dassel, MN

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash

Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
MONTICELLO, MN
Arlington Woman Injured in Sibley Co Crash

An Arlington woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sibley County Saturday morning. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says Amy Laabs was taken to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center for treatment of substantial injuries. The crash happened at about 10:45am at the intersection of County Roads 9 and 15,...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
I-94 Between Clearwater and Maple Grove Fully Open

Construction is complete on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater. All lanes, accesses, bridges and rest areas are now open. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction completed are in the following areas;. Reconstructed and added a third lane on westbound I-94 between Highway 241 and Wright County Road...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Four hurt in crash south of Kandiyohi

(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.
KANDIYOHI, MN
Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter Weather Advisory Includes Sherburne and Wright Counties

(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties, including Sherburne and Wright. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected through the afternoon. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and extra travel time. According to the Minnesota Department of...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza

Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
