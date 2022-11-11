Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
CBS Sports
How to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Southampton 3-8-3; Liverpool 5-4-4 Liverpool is 9-1-2 against Southampton since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Anfield. Liverpool won both of their matches against Southampton last season (4-0 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
SkySports
Martin Odegaard inspires Arsenal and Ivan Toney's masterclass helps Brentford stun Man City - Premier League hits and misses
Martin Odegaard tends not to attract as many plaudits as fellow Arsenal attackers Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus but it was indisputably his night at Molineux. His two goals, struck in the space of 21 second-half minutes, ensured Arsenal capitalised on Manchester City's defeat by Brentford and went...
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United to win it against Fulham in the Premier League.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League
Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League and here you can find my predicted lineup.
SkySports
Marcelo Bielsa: Bournemouth hold talks with former Leeds manager over vacant managerial role
Bournemouth have held talks with former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa over their vacant managerial role. Bielsa has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds in February and has been high on Bournemouth's list should incoming owner Bill Foley decide not to hand the job to interim boss Gary O'Neil.
Christian Eriksen's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Fulham
Christian Eriksen's game in numbers v Fulham. You can check his stats from tonight's game below.
NBC Sports
Brighton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Brighton vs Aston Villa: The Seagulls will try to make their way back into the Premier League’s top-six (or -five) ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, when they host Unai Emery’s side at Amex Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Yardbarker
Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Fulham
Manchester United travel to London to face Fulham in their final Premier League game before the FIFA World Cup break. The Red Devils will be making the trip to the capital to face the newly promoted side. Erik Ten Hag’s side will be looking to improve on their last league...
Yardbarker
Watch: Southampton fitness update as new boss praises Liverpool
Liverpool are set to host Southampton in a game that will also be remembered as the first time new man Nathan Jones takes the helm at the club. This often leads to a ‘new manager bounce’ but the former Luton Town boss will be travelling to Anfield with a few injury concerns (as reported by Liverpool’s club website): they are ‘expected to be without Juan Larios (adductor), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh) and Tino Livramento (knee) as the only absentees from his travelling squad’.
SB Nation
Eddie Howe named Premier League Manager of the Month for October
It is now official: Newcastle members have swept the field and won all awards handed by the Premier League for the month of October after Eddie Howe got named Manager of the Month earlier this week. Howe follows Miguel Almirón snatching the awards for Player of the Month and Goal...
Liverpool v Southampton: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch And LIVE Stream
This is the information you need for Liverpool's Premier League match against Southampton. It includes team news, predicted lineup and where you can watch and live stream around the world.
Fulham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Manchester United travel to Fulham this afternoon in the final Premier League fixture before the World Cup break.Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Aston Villa, although they did get revenge on Unai Emery’s team by knocking them out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.Fulham have enjoyed an impressive return to the Premier League so far, and could move just one point behind United with a win at Craven Cottage.Marco Silva’s team will be without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, however, while England internationals Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will...
Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and...
BBC
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag pleased with Man Utd resilience
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he's pleased with the resilience shown by his side during their 2-1 win over Fulham which saw youngster Alejandro Garnacho score a last-gasp winner. MATCH REPORT: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 13 November at 22:30 (GMT)...
BBC
Analysis: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa
Familiar issues were evident for Brighton as they succumbed to defeat at home to Aston Villa. While Alexis Mac Allister scored the club's fastest-ever Premier League goal with his 49th-second opener, they struggled to do much in the way of troubling Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez across the match.
Official: Manchester City's Erling Haaland Set To Miss Norway Friendly
Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland is set to miss Norway's friendly against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday.
Roberto De Zerbi sorry Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck failed to make World Cup
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has expressed regret that Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck failed to make England’s World Cup squad.Neither striker Welbeck nor defender Dunk had been expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar.But De Zerbi, who will see the likes of Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Belgium forward Leandro Trossard head off to the World Cup, has made a point of highlighting the absence of his England pair.He said: “I’m happy that Mac Allister, (Moises) Caicedo, Sanchez and others are playing in the World Cup.“Most important competition and for...
Yardbarker
Chelsea eyeing 26-yr-old Premier League ace to address attacking woes
Chelsea are keen on signing the Brentford striker Ivan Toney if reports are to be believed. According to a report from Fichajes, the 26-year-old striker is on Graham Potter’s radar as he looks to address Chelsea’s attacking woes. The Blues are missing a reliable goalscoring presence on their...
