Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10
The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns
Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Tua keeps it going — and gets ‘M-V-P!’ chant Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got an “MVP” chant in the third quarter from the crown at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa was 25 of 32 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and with no interceptions for a 135.0 passer rating. Tagovailoa ...
What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
Browns at Dolphins: Live updates from Cleveland’s Week 10 game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns are looking for a strong start to the second half of their season as they take on the Miami Dolphins on the road today. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is at 1 p.m. EDT. To come away with a second straight win, Cleveland will...
FOX Sports
Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
Miami Commits 'Bought In' to Hurricanes, React to Jaden Rashada's Decommitment
A few of the Hurricanes' 2023 commits appear to be locked in to Miami moving forward.
Watch Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and other Browns talk about their matchup with the Dolphins
MIAMI -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrettm Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward and other Browns discuss their big AFC showdown with the 6-3 Dolphins. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. The Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, have won...
Draymond Green heaps praise upon Cavs frontcourt: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friday’s 106-101 loss to the Warriors included a lot of the same old tropes from a Cleveland vs. Golden State matchup, but there was a new twist at the end. Cantankerous forward Draymond Green heaped praise on Cleveland’s young frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan...
Donovan Mitchell shoulders blame for Cleveland Cavaliers’ late-game failures as road trip exposes flaws
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Cleveland Cavaliers left the Chase Center and bussed back to the team hotel for a night of shuteye before an early Saturday morning flight back home, there was an undeniable feeling -- aside from the fury over a couple more unfavorable late-game no-calls. The Cavs...
Now a Press Club Hall of Famer, Mary Kay Cabot never thought she’d be covering the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Thirty-one years. You’re Mary Kay Cabot, and you’ve been covering the Cleveland Browns for 31 years – the same team you watched on TV every Sunday while growing up in Lakewood. Your dad was Joe Cabot, a Lakewood fireman and a Korean War...
Aaron Rodgers screamed in the face of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the final moments of regulation before their overtime win against the Cowboys
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers completed a comeback over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but only after the QB exchanged some heated words with head coach Matt LaFleur.
Dolphins power past Browns to extend winning streak
Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the host Miami
What channel is Miami Dolphins game today vs. Browns? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Cleveland Browns, led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, meet the Miami Dolphins, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in an NFL Week 10 AFC football game on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (11/13/2022) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Yardbarker
Fans React to Browns’ Loss To Dolphins
The Browns are now 3-6 and are in serious jeopardy of being ousted from the AFC playoff picture. Here are the fan reactions to the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins. Fans are tired of the same old speeches from the coaching staff after losses like these. They want action.
Dolphins final Week 10 injury report: 1 out, 4 questionable vs. Browns
The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their Sunday afternoon battle with the Cleveland Browns. Tight end Hunter Long (concussion protocol/illness) is the lone Dolphin who has been declared out for the matchup. Four players have...
CB Noah Igbinoghene leads Dolphins' list of inactives vs. Browns
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 10th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Joining Igbinoghene on this list are...
NFL Analysis Network
Browns Receive Massive Injury News On Key Defensive Star
The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 before heading into their Week 9 bye. They were able to shut down the explosive Bengals’ offense, which was without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase because of a hip injury. Cleveland was without a...
Time to see what Browns coaches did during bye week – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Miami Dolphins:. 1. The Dolphins are 6-1 and average 30 points a game when Tua Tagovailoa is the starting QB. So that’s what the Browns are facing. They could be the fastest team in the NFL, at least when it comes to their passing game. They are averaging 294 yards per game in the air, second only to Kansas City.
thecomeback.com
Miami Heat make major announcement
The Miami Heat have made a major announcement. The team terminated its business relationship with its arena’s naming rights partner, FTX. The company came under scrutiny earlier this week after a catastrophic collapse. The collapse led to its founder stepping down after filing for bankruptcy. So FTX Arena is no more for the Heat.
Browns bracing for big development next week
The next time the Cleveland Browns take the practice field, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be under center. Beginning on Monday, Watson will be permitted to rejoin his teammates after serving a lengthy suspension as part of his settlement with the NFL. The veteran quarterback had been accused of sexual misconduct by roughly two dozen women during his time with the Houston Texans.
