Bones Jones
4d ago

I still want to go. I don't care if I find a diamond or not. It's better than throwing money away on Powerball tickets. Get some fresh air, see a new spot. 👍

Guest
4d ago

My wife and I visited the park some years ago. All we found was a quarter lying on the ground.

Mark Butler
3d ago

It's all fun and exciting with the anticipation of going to the diamond mine for the first time but after you get there and see the process and realize what it takes to actually really find a diamond the excitement quickly fades and you end up at the concession stand and gift shop. But if you've never been I would tell you to give it a try, take the kids and spend half a day there. Then take the other half of the day and drive on into Hot Springs. Leave the kids in the hotel room with their phones and tablets and go play the ponies or try your luck at the casino.

