Nancy Lang
2d ago

God is in control of everything!somebody knows where that baby is, and so does God! it's going to be revealed when it's God's time. Not any one elses.WHEN the authorities find Quinton, and they will...you better believe it's gonna be right on time! God's time!yes it is very very sad, and I believe in my heart that whoever ran Quinton Simon's grandfather Down and squashed his life out, will come forth...or be revealed anyway.This is my hope and belief! I put my faith in our God Almighty, his son Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit! The Awesome Trinity. Never lose Hope! All in the Name of Jesus Christ! Thank you and Amen!

Ricky Faulkner
2d ago

folks they something very rong whit this story. I think the morther. might have. sold the child to. some one else maybe out of state. it doesn't make no sense. the Bobby is not be found no where. she's covering up. what happened to the child. I don't know but sometimes it's right about this. .

Kendra Burnette
2d ago

what ever happened to the mother's boyfriend that seen the baby early that morning???

The Independent

Quinton Simon: Missing toddler’s grandmother shares unusual Facebook message as video emerges of clash with babysitter

The grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has shared an unusual message on her Facebook page amid new video showing her arguing with his babysitter, according to reports.Billie Jo Howell, who reportedly has legal custody over the 20-month-old and his three-year-old brother, shared an old Facebook post from “years ago”, Fox News reported on Tuesday.In the post, Ms Howell thanked those who stood by her side throughout her life and that “calm” was coming following a “storm”. The meaning behind the message remained unclear, however. “Seems there’s always a storm before the calm in my life,” the post...
Daily Mail

Georgia college student, 21, is killed instantly by propeller blade in front of his DATE after renting Cessna plane to fly her to dinner in Savannah

A Georgia student was killed in front of his date after walking into the propeller of a Cessna plane that he'd hired to chauffuer them to dinner. Sani Aliyu, a student at Georgia Southern University and originally from Nigeria, and his date were flown by a pilot and co-pilot on the 58-mile journey from Statesboro to Savannah.
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
The Independent

Manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ student as three killed and two injured in University of Virginia shooting

A massive manhunt is currently underway for an “armed and dangerous” University of Virginia student after three victims were killed and two others wounded in a mass shooting on the college campus.Christopher Darnell Jones, a 22-year-old student and former football player for the college, was still at large on Monday morning – after police said he went on the run in the aftermath of the shooting rampage.The mass shooting unfolded at around 10.30pm on Sunday when gunfire broke out at a parking garage on the university’s main campus along Culbreth Road in Charlottesville, according to the University of Virginia...
The Independent

Missing Georgia girl, 16, found safe after going missing for five months

A missing Georgia teen has been found safe five months after she disappeared. Seventeen-year-old Kaylee Jones, who was last seen at her parent’s home in Carrollton on 14 June, has been reunited with her family, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Her loved ones said in previous interviews that they believed she snuck out of her second-floor bedroom before going missing. “This continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case,” the sheriff’s office said. “However, let us...
The Independent

Missing toddler Quinton Simon’s grandfather killed in hit-and-run on side of Georgia highway

The grandfather of missing toddler Quinton Simon was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Georgia on Wednesday.Henry Dale Moss Sr, the paternal grandfather of the missing 20-month-old child, was struck by a vehicle after he pulled over to the side of the road due to a flat tyre on Highway 23 near Girard, police said. The vehicle that hit Moss then fled the scene.He was found on the side of the highway around 7.20am and was pronounced dead at the spot."Preliminary investigation indicates the male was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle," said Burke County sheriff's...
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Tamara Halona Bell. 45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.
