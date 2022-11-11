God is in control of everything!somebody knows where that baby is, and so does God! it's going to be revealed when it's God's time. Not any one elses.WHEN the authorities find Quinton, and they will...you better believe it's gonna be right on time! God's time!yes it is very very sad, and I believe in my heart that whoever ran Quinton Simon's grandfather Down and squashed his life out, will come forth...or be revealed anyway.This is my hope and belief! I put my faith in our God Almighty, his son Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit! The Awesome Trinity. Never lose Hope! All in the Name of Jesus Christ! Thank you and Amen!
folks they something very rong whit this story. I think the morther. might have. sold the child to. some one else maybe out of state. it doesn't make no sense. the Bobby is not be found no where. she's covering up. what happened to the child. I don't know but sometimes it's right about this. .
what ever happened to the mother's boyfriend that seen the baby early that morning???
