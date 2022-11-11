ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare

This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
NEVADA CITY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Secret Witness offers $1500 reward in carjacking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a carjacking near the Peppermill Resort Spa on Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m. two people sat in their sports utility vehicle in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno instructor explains dangers of puffy jackets inside car seats

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s cold outside and the chances are parents are layering their kids, but experts say to think twice before buckling children wearing thick coats in the car seats. Child Passenger Safety Instructor at REMSA, Nellie Martinez said, bulky winter coats will cause the straps to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Hot tubs destroyed in fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Candy Cane Express, Train of Lights return to the Comstock

The Virginia Truckee Railroad Holiday steam trains depart from the original 1870 depot in Virginia City. The Candy Cane Express will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons beginning Nov. 25 at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. through Dec. 18. The 45-minute journey includes a trip to Santa’s workshop,...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
rosevilletoday.com

Reno Christmas Wonderland: Baby, it’s Cold Outside!

RENO, Nev. – THE ROW announces the return of “Christmas Wonderland” in the Eldorado Showroom, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with performances through Sunday, Dec. 25. This notable family-friendly holiday spectacular will be complete with stunning glitzy costumes, festive thematic decor, new numbers and choreography along with performances from the highest kicking chorus girls found on this side of the North Pole!
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police locate missing autistic boy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11 PM UPDATE: Police have located the boy. He is healthy and he has been returned to his guardians. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing autistic boy. 14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run

Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Snow Totals and Cold Temperatures

Snow is not fun to drive in but we do need it in the Sierra this year. Hopefully an active start to November is only the beginning to a snowy winter season, but unfortunately there is no correlation between the two. Regardless, I think we’ll take the feet of snow...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Police looking for two carjacking suspects

Reno Police say they are looking for two suspects who are wanted after allegedly carjacking someone at gunpoint earlier this week. On Wednesday, November 9 around 5:30 p.m., Reno Police say two people were sitting in their car at the 3000 block of South Virginia Street. A short time later,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Home search of parolee reveals drugs and stolen firearm, police say

During a home search of a man on parolee, detectives assigned to the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) say they located drugs that include suspected fentanyl and a stolen handgun. During the search of Josef Thompson's residence on October 12, 2022, law enforcement located the following items: 157 grams of cocaine, 196.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 48.7 grams of fraudulent OxyContin pills (suspected fentanyl), nearly 13 pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun.
RENO, NV
Lassen County News

Amid rising travel costs, Westwood veteran finds community, respite in Reno during medical challenges

The first time Thor Sweger walked into the Veterans Guest House was July 13, 2021, the same day the Dixie Fire roared to life. Kathi McGathey, operations manager for the nonprofit that works to give veterans and their families temporary lodging and resources during their medical stays in the Reno, Nevada, area, remembers Sweger checking in with the fatigue and stress of the fire registered on his face.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Stead hit-and-run critically injures 70-year-old man

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 70-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after being hit in a road in Stead by a vehicle that left the scene, the Reno Police Department said. It happened about 3:30 a.m. as the man walked on Stead Boulevard south of Lear Boulevard. It was dark...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Another 2 feet of snow in forecast; Winter storm warning extended

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The main part of the winter storm is expected to hit Tuesday morning at Truckee-Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno is expecting moderate to heavy snow throughout the day and have extended the winter storm warning from 4 a.m. through 10 a.m. Wednesday due to continued travel impacts.
TRUCKEE, CA
