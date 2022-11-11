Read full article on original website
Resilient bear cub rescued in South Lake Tahoe before winter storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A bear cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe before this week’s storm by the BEAR League, who were very familiar with this particular survivor. The cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe just before this week’s storm started to ramp up and was given his first meal in […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare
This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offers $1500 reward in carjacking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a carjacking near the Peppermill Resort Spa on Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m. two people sat in their sports utility vehicle in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street,...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno instructor explains dangers of puffy jackets inside car seats
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s cold outside and the chances are parents are layering their kids, but experts say to think twice before buckling children wearing thick coats in the car seats. Child Passenger Safety Instructor at REMSA, Nellie Martinez said, bulky winter coats will cause the straps to...
KOLO TV Reno
Hot tubs destroyed in fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
Nevada Appeal
Candy Cane Express, Train of Lights return to the Comstock
The Virginia Truckee Railroad Holiday steam trains depart from the original 1870 depot in Virginia City. The Candy Cane Express will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons beginning Nov. 25 at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. through Dec. 18. The 45-minute journey includes a trip to Santa’s workshop,...
rosevilletoday.com
Reno Christmas Wonderland: Baby, it’s Cold Outside!
RENO, Nev. – THE ROW announces the return of “Christmas Wonderland” in the Eldorado Showroom, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with performances through Sunday, Dec. 25. This notable family-friendly holiday spectacular will be complete with stunning glitzy costumes, festive thematic decor, new numbers and choreography along with performances from the highest kicking chorus girls found on this side of the North Pole!
KOLO TV Reno
Police locate missing autistic boy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11 PM UPDATE: Police have located the boy. He is healthy and he has been returned to his guardians. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing autistic boy. 14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the...
KOLO TV Reno
Great Full Gardens showcases Thanksgiving-inspired menu items, including soups and desserts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Your Thanksgiving feast is already on the menu at Great Full Gardens across Reno and Sparks. Founders of the restaurant and its subsequent side business, Gino the Soup Man, have created a full fall line-up of autumn inspired entrees, soups and desserts. Gino and Juli Scala...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe sets cold temp record; More snow possible this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day snowstorm that moved out earlier this week left record-breaking cold temperatures behind, and a bit more winter weather may be on the way this weekend. South Lake Tahoe set a cold temperature record on Thursday when the thermometer dropped to 2 degrees...
2news.com
Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run
Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
2news.com
Snow Totals and Cold Temperatures
Snow is not fun to drive in but we do need it in the Sierra this year. Hopefully an active start to November is only the beginning to a snowy winter season, but unfortunately there is no correlation between the two. Regardless, I think we’ll take the feet of snow...
2news.com
Reno Police looking for two carjacking suspects
Reno Police say they are looking for two suspects who are wanted after allegedly carjacking someone at gunpoint earlier this week. On Wednesday, November 9 around 5:30 p.m., Reno Police say two people were sitting in their car at the 3000 block of South Virginia Street. A short time later,...
2news.com
Home search of parolee reveals drugs and stolen firearm, police say
During a home search of a man on parolee, detectives assigned to the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) say they located drugs that include suspected fentanyl and a stolen handgun. During the search of Josef Thompson's residence on October 12, 2022, law enforcement located the following items: 157 grams of cocaine, 196.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 48.7 grams of fraudulent OxyContin pills (suspected fentanyl), nearly 13 pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun.
Lassen County News
Amid rising travel costs, Westwood veteran finds community, respite in Reno during medical challenges
The first time Thor Sweger walked into the Veterans Guest House was July 13, 2021, the same day the Dixie Fire roared to life. Kathi McGathey, operations manager for the nonprofit that works to give veterans and their families temporary lodging and resources during their medical stays in the Reno, Nevada, area, remembers Sweger checking in with the fatigue and stress of the fire registered on his face.
KOLO TV Reno
Stead hit-and-run critically injures 70-year-old man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 70-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after being hit in a road in Stead by a vehicle that left the scene, the Reno Police Department said. It happened about 3:30 a.m. as the man walked on Stead Boulevard south of Lear Boulevard. It was dark...
FOX Reno
Shelter in place lifted, one arrested after search warrant in Carson City Thursday night
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One person is in custody after a search warrant in Carson City on Thursday night. According to CCSO Sheriff Ken Furlong, crews are remaining on scene to continue to search the property but there no threat to the neighborhood. Original story:. The Carson City...
2news.com
$1,500 Reward Offered For Information On Hit And Run Crash On Stead Boulevard
Police say the victim that was hit suffered life-threatening injuries. The vehicle versus pedestrian crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
Sierra Sun
Another 2 feet of snow in forecast; Winter storm warning extended
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The main part of the winter storm is expected to hit Tuesday morning at Truckee-Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno is expecting moderate to heavy snow throughout the day and have extended the winter storm warning from 4 a.m. through 10 a.m. Wednesday due to continued travel impacts.
