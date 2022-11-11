Read full article on original website
Supervisor had employee shot to death after exposing underpaid workers, feds say
The supervisor and his brother took $3.5 million from employees’ paychecks in Georgia, prosecutors say.
Kroger to pay $180K after firing workers who refused to wear logo allegedly resembling Pride flag
The Kroger supermarket chain will pay $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit after two former employees alleged they were fired from an Arkansas grocery store in 2019 for refusing to wear logos they thought resembled a rainbow Pride flag. The settlement was reached earlier this week and announced Thursday...
A foundry worker on his 9th day in the job fell into a vat of molten iron and was 'immediately incinerated'
Federal investigators say inadequate safety measures may have contributed to the death at the foundry in Mapleton, Illinois operated by Caterpillar.
OSHA issues $2.7M in penalties after latest inspections at Dollar General Stores
Less than one month after the U.S. Department of Labor cited Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC with more than $1.6 million in penalties for putting its workers' safety at risk, federal inspectors have issued citations for similar violations at store locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and added $2,777,640 in proposed penalties now owed by one of the nation's largest discount retailers.
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Postal worker stole nearly $400,000 in tax refund checks from mail in Florida, feds say
The worker stole around 40 checks intended for Florida residents, according to the Department of Justice.
Bank ordered to pay $564 million to victims of Petters fraud
MINNEAPOLIS -- A federal jury has awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom, according to attorneys who represented bankruptcy trustees. It's also the largest single verdict or settlement connected to the multi-billion dollar Petters fraud. BMO said it will appeal the verdict and penalty. Petters, of Wayzata, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2010 for defrauding investors out of $1.9...
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias
Nov 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said it would ask a federal judge in Texas to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who accused the company of disciplining and firing her after she complained about racial discrimination.
31 Kids Found Working Graveyard Shifts on Meat Plant ‘Kill Floors,’ Feds Say
In a complaint filed Wednesday that reads straight out the Great Depression, the feds requested a temporary injunction on a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 in “dangerous” overnight shifts at food processing plants.Packers Sanitation Services, known as PSSI, is under investigation by the Department of Labor after a credible tip uncovered that at least 31 children were employed to clean industrial equipment, the complaint said.At least two of the child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the “kill floor”—where cattle are butchered—at a plant operated by JBS Foods...
Judge orders NYC to REINSTATE and hand back pay to fired workers who refused to get COVID vaccine
A New York State judge has ordered city officials to reinstate and hand back pay to more than 1,000 employees who lost their job for refusing the COVID jab. Staten Island Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio wrote in his decision Monday night that the city's vaccine mandate was enacted illegally last year and is unconstitutional.
Cops: Amazon Delivery Driver Allegedly Bites Inner Thigh Of Boca Raton Woman
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman says she was bitten on the inner-thigh by a man who is self-described as a delivery driver for Amazon.com. The man is a contract driver for the company, but not directly employed.
Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE — A former fraud analyst at Wells Fargo is now accused of fraud after allegedly taking nearly $1 million in a scheme to bilk a COVID-19 relief program, federal authorities tell Channel 9. The case involves money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to go to...
EBT account holders warned to be on guard to prevent benefits thefts
According to the county Department of Public Social Services, law enforcement officials throughout the nation have observed a rise in unauthorized access of EBT cards, with thieves draining accounts, leaving recipients with no way to pay for goods.
Car found buried in California backyard was part of insurance fraud scheme, investigators say
A car was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said.
Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations
Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future
Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages
As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.
One Massachusetts Dunkin' Franchisee Racked Up 1,200 Child Labor Law Violations
Just within the span of 2022, numerous fast food establishments have been under fire for child labor violations. Per Food Manufacturing, Wendy's restaurants at five Pennsylvania locations allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to operate dangerous equipment and work more than 18 hours per week, leading to $15,449 in penalties. Vermont and New Hampshire McDonald's locations did something similar, also assigning young teenagers illegal hours, as well as permitting the operation of inappropriate machines, resulting in two burn injuries (per the U.S. Department of Labor).
Court: Virginia man facing 20 years in prison for pandemic unemployment fraud with family members
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 28-year-old Fredericksburg, Virginia, man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to obtain pandemic unemployment benefits, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). According to court documents, from around May 2020 through about January 2022, Eric Wilhoit, II, conspired with his siblings, Odyssey Wilhoit, 23, and Jeremiah...
