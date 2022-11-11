ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

Georgeanna Kay Courtney, of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home

Georgeanna Kay Courtney (Nana or George) of Milan, Mo. went to her heavenly home November 10th, 2022 . Georgeanna was born March 30th, 1971 in Chillicothe, Mo. to Donald Wayne Keithley and Mary Iona (Wells) Keithley. She married Michael Dean Courtney on May 25th, 1990. Together they had 3 sons.
MILAN, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man seriously hurt when motorcycle hits guardrail

MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured Saturday night when he crashed his motorcycle. It happened at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Sunset Drive, one-and-a-half miles west of Macon. State troopers say Brant Bull, 25, of Macon, swerved his motorcycle to miss an oncoming car. The bike...
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner returns to Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — While Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, a northeast Missouri church is celebrating early by bringing the community together. The 17th Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner will be held on Thursday, November 17 at the Hamilton Street Baptist Church in Kirksville. This free dinner will take place between 11...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville youth helps out at Hy-Vee's annual Veterans Day Breakfast

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Hy-Vee continued its annual Veterans Day tradition on Friday of offering free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. The breakfast started at 6 a.m. and ended at 10 a.m. Children from the Cornerstone Church in Kirksville volunteered to help clean tables, serve coffee and...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Macon's ace commits to UCM

Macon senior pitcher Brooke Weimer has committed to the University of Central Missouri. After an impressive senior season, that included a perfect game, multiple no-hitters, and a strikeout rate north of 50 percent against conference opponents, she leaves a team she says perfectly prepared her for this moment.
WARRENSBURG, MO
ktvo.com

Maurices set to open a new location in Kirksville Friday

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you've driven down Baltimore Street over the last few weeks, you would've noticed construction and some changes. One change is that Maurices is moving from the old location at the intersection of North Baltimore Street and Northtown Road. They had their ribbon cutting Thursday at...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville Football Coach reflects on season

The Kirksville Tigers football season ended at the hands of Jefferson City in the second round of the Class 4 State Tournament for the second straight year. Head coach Kevin Krietemeyer has lead the Tigers to the second round of the state tournament in each of his three seasons at the helm.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Amtrak cuts ribbon on La Plata Station upgrades

LA PLATA, Mo. — The La Plata Amtrak station has a rich history, surviving to see 24 different presidents since it was built in 1887. To help continue its legacy of bringing people to the area by rail, Amtrak invested $6 million into the station to upgrade the facility.
LA PLATA, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville community comes together to celebrate Veterans Day

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Friday morning, retired Navy commander and Kirksville native Corey Pritchard spoke to those in attendance at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony held at Kirksville's Rieger Armory. Being a soldier is one of the hardest paths you can choose in life. You must have a sense...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

How to protect yourself from fires during the winter

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — While the weather only looks to get colder, area homeowners may rush to turn up the heat to beat the freeze. It may be time to turn on the heat, but firefighters say it's never too late to have someone come over and check your systems to make sure they're ready for the hard winter.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Rural hospitals struggle to keep their doors open

MEMPHIS, Mo. — Rural hospitals are crucial resources for their communities, with many residents being far away from medical care. "I live in an area where I'm 30 minutes from a hospital," said State Rep. Danny Busick (R-Newtown). "I had a situation with my mother the other day, and she took a fall, she's almost 90 years old, and it was a little difficult to get help there at the time. So if we, our rural hospitals disappear, it will be almost impossible to get help."
MEMPHIS, MO
ktvo.com

Shelbyville's football teams in action

Very few football teams remain in action as the high school football season enters week twelve. It's been a kind year to Shelbyville, as both North and South Shelby are still in action.
SHELBYVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy