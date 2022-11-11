MEMPHIS, Mo. — Rural hospitals are crucial resources for their communities, with many residents being far away from medical care. "I live in an area where I'm 30 minutes from a hospital," said State Rep. Danny Busick (R-Newtown). "I had a situation with my mother the other day, and she took a fall, she's almost 90 years old, and it was a little difficult to get help there at the time. So if we, our rural hospitals disappear, it will be almost impossible to get help."

