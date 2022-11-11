Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
Georgeanna Kay Courtney, of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Georgeanna Kay Courtney (Nana or George) of Milan, Mo. went to her heavenly home November 10th, 2022 . Georgeanna was born March 30th, 1971 in Chillicothe, Mo. to Donald Wayne Keithley and Mary Iona (Wells) Keithley. She married Michael Dean Courtney on May 25th, 1990. Together they had 3 sons.
ktvo.com
Hallene (Capps) Lloyd, 94, of Kirksville, Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Hallene (Capps) Lloyd, 94, of Kirksville passed away Friday November 11, 2022 at The Pines in Kirksville, MO. The daughter of Hallie and Felma (Frost) Capps. Hallene was born April 6, 1928 in Stahl, MO. On December 23, 1949 in Kirksville, MO she was united in marriage to Darrell E. Lloyd and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man seriously hurt when motorcycle hits guardrail
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured Saturday night when he crashed his motorcycle. It happened at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Sunset Drive, one-and-a-half miles west of Macon. State troopers say Brant Bull, 25, of Macon, swerved his motorcycle to miss an oncoming car. The bike...
ktvo.com
Pickup flings Putnam County deer into air; animal goes through tractor-trailer's cab
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement in Putnam County responded to a freak accident involving a deer. It happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 136, seven miles west of Livonia. State troopers say a pickup truck driven by Courtney Kline, 29, of Unionville, Missouri, was eastbound when she...
ktvo.com
Hunter kills deer in Kirksville with pickup; secondary crash resulted
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A hunter in northeast Missouri accidentally got a jump start on deer season. He killed a deer with his pickup truck Friday afternoon in Kirksville, and that collision led to a secondary crash at the scene. It happened right around 3 p.m. just north of the...
ktvo.com
Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner returns to Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — While Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, a northeast Missouri church is celebrating early by bringing the community together. The 17th Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner will be held on Thursday, November 17 at the Hamilton Street Baptist Church in Kirksville. This free dinner will take place between 11...
ktvo.com
Drive-Thru CWD clinic helps the Department of Conservation find deadly disease
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Hunters in Adair, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Sullivan, Chariton, Clark and Mercer counties are required to have any deer harvested tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). To help speed the process up the Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting drive-thru clinics during the opening weekend of deer...
ktvo.com
Kirksville youth helps out at Hy-Vee's annual Veterans Day Breakfast
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Hy-Vee continued its annual Veterans Day tradition on Friday of offering free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. The breakfast started at 6 a.m. and ended at 10 a.m. Children from the Cornerstone Church in Kirksville volunteered to help clean tables, serve coffee and...
ktvo.com
Macon's ace commits to UCM
Macon senior pitcher Brooke Weimer has committed to the University of Central Missouri. After an impressive senior season, that included a perfect game, multiple no-hitters, and a strikeout rate north of 50 percent against conference opponents, she leaves a team she says perfectly prepared her for this moment.
ktvo.com
Schuyler County R-1 3rd graders learn about the weather from a special visitor
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — Some northeast Missouri students had a special visitor this week. Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Matt Gunn gave a presentation to the third graders at the Schuyler County R-1 School District. Matt talked about what he does as a meteorologist, different types of weather and the...
ktvo.com
Maurices set to open a new location in Kirksville Friday
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you've driven down Baltimore Street over the last few weeks, you would've noticed construction and some changes. One change is that Maurices is moving from the old location at the intersection of North Baltimore Street and Northtown Road. They had their ribbon cutting Thursday at...
ktvo.com
Kirksville Football Coach reflects on season
The Kirksville Tigers football season ended at the hands of Jefferson City in the second round of the Class 4 State Tournament for the second straight year. Head coach Kevin Krietemeyer has lead the Tigers to the second round of the state tournament in each of his three seasons at the helm.
ktvo.com
Amtrak cuts ribbon on La Plata Station upgrades
LA PLATA, Mo. — The La Plata Amtrak station has a rich history, surviving to see 24 different presidents since it was built in 1887. To help continue its legacy of bringing people to the area by rail, Amtrak invested $6 million into the station to upgrade the facility.
ktvo.com
Kirksville community comes together to celebrate Veterans Day
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Friday morning, retired Navy commander and Kirksville native Corey Pritchard spoke to those in attendance at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony held at Kirksville's Rieger Armory. Being a soldier is one of the hardest paths you can choose in life. You must have a sense...
ktvo.com
How to protect yourself from fires during the winter
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — While the weather only looks to get colder, area homeowners may rush to turn up the heat to beat the freeze. It may be time to turn on the heat, but firefighters say it's never too late to have someone come over and check your systems to make sure they're ready for the hard winter.
ktvo.com
Rural hospitals struggle to keep their doors open
MEMPHIS, Mo. — Rural hospitals are crucial resources for their communities, with many residents being far away from medical care. "I live in an area where I'm 30 minutes from a hospital," said State Rep. Danny Busick (R-Newtown). "I had a situation with my mother the other day, and she took a fall, she's almost 90 years old, and it was a little difficult to get help there at the time. So if we, our rural hospitals disappear, it will be almost impossible to get help."
ktvo.com
Shelbyville's football teams in action
Very few football teams remain in action as the high school football season enters week twelve. It's been a kind year to Shelbyville, as both North and South Shelby are still in action.
Comments / 0