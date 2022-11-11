ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Meghan Markle's Christening Dress For Prince Louis Broke Royal Protocol—But We Think It Was So Chic

When looking back at Meghan Markle‘s most stunning style moments, it’s hard to forget her olive green Ralph Lauren dress worn to Prince Louis’ 2018 christening ceremony. In light of Markle’s latest 2022 “Archetypes” podcast episode in which she discussed her Nigerian heritage, many royal fans are remembering iconic outfits of hers that centered around the color green (with green and white being the two colors on the Nigerian flag).
Women's Health

Queen Camilla Didn't Think Kate Middleton Was 'Worthy' Of Joining The Royal Family

Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship timeline is pretty straightforward. But somewhere between love and marriage (in 2011, specifically), these two had a brief breakup. And Prince William's stepmother Queen Camilla was vaguely behind it. Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship timeline is pretty straightforward: They met in college, fell...
Cheryl E Preston

The people of Sussex may vote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out

According to Her the people of Sussex will vote on October 24 to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their Duke and Duchess. There are reportedly over 2,000 signatures on a petition to oust the son of King Charles III and his wife. Since stepping back from their royal duties there have been no indications that Harry or Meghan have done anything that would honor the people for whom they gained their titles.
RadarOnline

Queen Camilla Shows Off Photo Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Inside Palace

Queen Camilla Parker Bowles appears to be attempting to mend the ongoing feud between loved ones in new photos released by the royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned. In an official portrait shared over the weekend, King Charles' wife was pictured in the Morning Room at Clarence House. The momentous occasion was to celebrate the 64th Anniversary of beloved English children's novel Paddington Bear.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Times

Prince William, Kate Middleton May End 'Spare' Cycle With Their Kids: Here's How

Prince Harry now gets everyone's attention after releasing the official title of his controversial memoir, "Spare," which probably means what he thinks of his role in the royal family, knowing his eldest brother, Prince William, is the king in waiting. As this seems to be a common problem among the royals, the Prince of Wales himself and his wife, Kate Middleton, want to break this cycle with their kids.

