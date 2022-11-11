Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship CancellationTyler Mc.Miami, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
antiMUSIC
Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors and Big Big Train Will Cruise To The Edge
Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors and Big Big Train have been named as the headliners for the 9th Cruise To The Edge that will be sailing in March of 2024. The prog rock cruise will launch on March 8th from Miami, FL aboard the Norwegian Pearl visiting Ocho Rios, Jamaica and George Town, Grand Cayman before wrapping up on March 13th.
Ticket Alert: Comedian Steven Wright Performs at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
Steven Wright on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” in May 2021. Steven Wright hailed as “a prototype comedian that many others continually try to follow,” is bringing his hilarious, award-winning comedy to the Center on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. Canceled in 2021...
TICKET ALERT: Latin American Actress Johanna San Miguel Stars in “Se Busca Marido Cama Adentro”
Renowned Peruvian film, theater, and TV host-actress, Johanna San Miguel, considered one of the best comedians in Latin America, arrives for the first time in South Florida to present her successful stand-up comedy seen by half a million people in recent years. Tickets for the Spanish show “Se busca marido...
weddingchicks.com
An Intimate and Romantic Sunrise Wedding at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens
Picture this... an intimate and romantic wedding celebration amidst Italian Renaissance gardens and native woodland landscapes. Add to that an early morning ceremony amidst the beautiful sunrise... this is what wedding dreams are made of! If you haven't considered having an intimate sunrise wedding keep scrolling to see how this wedding came together to be absolute perfection and the details of this ultra-intimate ceremony. P.S. you'll never believe that this breathtaking venue is in the middle of Miami!
iheart.com
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Miami
There's no shortage of steakhouses in the country, especially in Miami. So, where can you find the best one in the city?. According to Yelp, the No. 1 steakhouse in the Magic City is La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse! Located in Medley, this upscale restaurant provides some gorgeous and delicious entrees, including black Angus skirt steak, tomahawk steaks, bone-in ribeye, beef tenderloin medallion, and much more options.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Places to Bring Your Dog in Miami
We love dogs, so we’re always looking for great places to take our four-legged friends along. Lucky for us, tons of businesses are dog friendly in Miami. You can find gems that will welcome your pooch around every corner ― and do it in style! These dog friendly Miami businesses and destinations are some of the best you’ll find and are sure to help you and your pup make lasting memories (and take some killer photos for your Insta).
bocaratontribune.com
Local Dance Students Head to Big Apple to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Students from ProAm Dance Studio and Boca Dance Studio will travel together to New York City this November to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, capping a months-long effort to prepare for the major event. Joining hundreds of other dancers from all over the U.S., the students will...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami
In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
NBC Miami
WATCH IMPLOSION: Miami Beach's Deauville Beach Resort Goes Down Marking End of an Era
The decaying hotel at Miami Beach's historic Deauville Beach Resort, which once played host to everyone from the Beatles to President John F. Kennedy, was imploded Sunday morning after it was declared an unsafe structure. The implosion of the Deauville hotel tower at 6701 Collins Avenue occured Sunday at 8...
Jacurri Brown effecient and impressive in first Miami football start
Jacurri Brown was 14-19 for 136 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 185.9 passer rating with 19 carries for 87 yards rushing leading the Miami football team to a 35-14 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday in his first career start. Brown was the first Miami true freshman starting quarterback since Brad Kaaya in 2014.
nomadlawyer.org
Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers
Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
Miami Commits 'Bought In' to Hurricanes, React to Jaden Rashada's Decommitment
A few of the Hurricanes' 2023 commits appear to be locked in to Miami moving forward.
fox35orlando.com
Historic Miami hotel demolished after deemed unsafe
MIAMI - A historic Miami hotel that once hosted guests such as President John F Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles was torn down Sunday morning after authorities deemed the building unsafe. Footage taken by David Vergel showed the moment of the planned implosion. The hotel was built in 1957...
margatetalk.com
Dog of the Week: Clyde is a Perfect Travel Buddy
Clyde is a great buddy to have by your side. This brown and white American Bulldog is five, weighs 72 pounds, and has been at the shelter since June. According to Broward County Animal Care, Clyde is the perfect companion. “A trip to Home Depot? Starbucks? PetSmart? Take him out for a day on the town, taking care of errands or winding down on a nice walk. He’s very people-friendly and will let strangers pet him and show him affection,” the staff said.
NBC Miami
Implosion Set for Hotel at Miami Beach's Historic Deauville Beach Resort
The decaying hotel at Miami Beach's historic Deauville Beach Resort, which once played host to everyone from the Beatles to President John F. Kennedy, is set to be imploded after it was declared an unsafe structure. The implosion of the Deauville hotel tower at 6701 Collins Avenue will take place...
Delray Beach, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSVN-TV
A Steamy, Summer-Like Saturday in South Florida
Today’s weather may remind you more of September because it will be a rather hot and steamy Saturday for South Florida thanks to a southwest wind flow ahead of a weakening cold front traversing across the country. With sunshine and dissipating fog this morning, that will allow for temperatures...
Yardbarker
Florida sees reasons for concern with Florida Atlantic coming to town
Florida has played with good tempo and execution on offense in its first two games under head coach Todd Golden. But the Gators will look to shore up some issues with defense and rebounding when they host Florida Atlantic on Monday night in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators (2-0) have averaged...
islandernews.com
Downtown Miami’s Starlite hotel to be demolished
This past week, a full demolition permit has been issued by the City of Miami for the Starlite Hotel on Calle 8 and its history of hidden parking, hourly rates, disco balls, and mirrored ceilings. The property was sold to Optimum USA Brickell 2 LLC in 2014 for $24.8 million....
Click10.com
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may be preparing to co-parent in Miami-Dade
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may have been preparing to co-parent in Miami-Dade County before announcing their divorce on Oct. 28 — after 13 years of marriage. Bündchen, 42, a model and philanthropist, and Brady, 45, a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have...
