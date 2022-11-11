ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

antiMUSIC

Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors and Big Big Train Will Cruise To The Edge

Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors and Big Big Train have been named as the headliners for the 9th Cruise To The Edge that will be sailing in March of 2024. The prog rock cruise will launch on March 8th from Miami, FL aboard the Norwegian Pearl visiting Ocho Rios, Jamaica and George Town, Grand Cayman before wrapping up on March 13th.
MIAMI, FL
weddingchicks.com

An Intimate and Romantic Sunrise Wedding at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Picture this... an intimate and romantic wedding celebration amidst Italian Renaissance gardens and native woodland landscapes. Add to that an early morning ceremony amidst the beautiful sunrise... this is what wedding dreams are made of! If you haven't considered having an intimate sunrise wedding keep scrolling to see how this wedding came together to be absolute perfection and the details of this ultra-intimate ceremony. P.S. you'll never believe that this breathtaking venue is in the middle of Miami!
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Miami

There's no shortage of steakhouses in the country, especially in Miami. So, where can you find the best one in the city?. According to Yelp, the No. 1 steakhouse in the Magic City is La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse! Located in Medley, this upscale restaurant provides some gorgeous and delicious entrees, including black Angus skirt steak, tomahawk steaks, bone-in ribeye, beef tenderloin medallion, and much more options.
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

The Best Places to Bring Your Dog in Miami

We love dogs, so we’re always looking for great places to take our four-legged friends along. Lucky for us, tons of businesses are dog friendly in Miami. You can find gems that will welcome your pooch around every corner ― and do it in style! These dog friendly Miami businesses and destinations are some of the best you’ll find and are sure to help you and your pup make lasting memories (and take some killer photos for your Insta).
MIAMI, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami

In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Jacurri Brown effecient and impressive in first Miami football start

Jacurri Brown was 14-19 for 136 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 185.9 passer rating with 19 carries for 87 yards rushing leading the Miami football team to a 35-14 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday in his first career start. Brown was the first Miami true freshman starting quarterback since Brad Kaaya in 2014.
MIAMI, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers

Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Historic Miami hotel demolished after deemed unsafe

MIAMI - A historic Miami hotel that once hosted guests such as President John F Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles was torn down Sunday morning after authorities deemed the building unsafe. Footage taken by David Vergel showed the moment of the planned implosion. The hotel was built in 1957...
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

Dog of the Week: Clyde is a Perfect Travel Buddy

Clyde is a great buddy to have by your side. This brown and white American Bulldog is five, weighs 72 pounds, and has been at the shelter since June. According to Broward County Animal Care, Clyde is the perfect companion. “A trip to Home Depot? Starbucks? PetSmart? Take him out for a day on the town, taking care of errands or winding down on a nice walk. He’s very people-friendly and will let strangers pet him and show him affection,” the staff said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
High School Football PRO

Delray Beach, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Plantation High School football team will have a game with Atlantic High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

A Steamy, Summer-Like Saturday in South Florida

Today’s weather may remind you more of September because it will be a rather hot and steamy Saturday for South Florida thanks to a southwest wind flow ahead of a weakening cold front traversing across the country. With sunshine and dissipating fog this morning, that will allow for temperatures...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Downtown Miami’s Starlite hotel to be demolished

This past week, a full demolition permit has been issued by the City of Miami for the Starlite Hotel on Calle 8 and its history of hidden parking, hourly rates, disco balls, and mirrored ceilings. The property was sold to Optimum USA Brickell 2 LLC in 2014 for $24.8 million....
MIAMI, FL

