Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry
"The United States has no ability to produce anywhere near the number of semiconductors it needs to run its economy," Ken Griffin said.
FTX hacker has accumulated an ether haul of about $288 million and is now the 35th largest holder of the token
The hacker that looted FTX following the exchanges collapse now has roughly $288 million worth of Ether, and is the 35th largest holder in the world.
U.S. Stocks Slip as Target Stumbles, Weighs on Retailers
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government.The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 10:22 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose fell 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,601 and the Nasdaq fell 1.4%.Retailers weighed heavily on the market. Target slumped 14% after cutting its forecasts for the holiday season following a surprisingly big drop in its third-quarter profits. Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts fell 15.9% after reporting weak financial results.Macy's, which reports its...
