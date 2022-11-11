"By Damian J. TroiseStocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government.The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 10:22 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose fell 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,601 and the Nasdaq fell 1.4%.Retailers weighed heavily on the market. Target slumped 14% after cutting its forecasts for the holiday season following a surprisingly big drop in its third-quarter profits. Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts fell 15.9% after reporting weak financial results.Macy's, which reports its...

14 MINUTES AGO