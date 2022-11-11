Read full article on original website
Related
U.S., China agree to work together on climate, says White House
The U.S. and China will once again collaborate on issues including climate change, according to a White House readout of a meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping. The readout said that Biden “underscored” that the countries need to work together to address global challenges including climate change. “The two leaders agreed to empower key […]
Turkey alleges US complicity in deadly Istanbul bombing, rejects condolence statement
Turkey’s interior minister accused the U.S. of being complicit in a recent bombing in the city of Istanbul on Sunday that left at least six people dead and dozens of others injured. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu rejected a statement of condolence from the U.S. during a press conference with...
Mexico president dismisses massive protest against reforms
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — A day after tens of thousands of people protested against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul Mexico’s electoral authority, the president dismissed them Monday as people in favor of privilege, racism and classism. López Obrador said Sunday's...
Comments / 0