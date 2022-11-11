ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YourErie

U.S., China agree to work together on climate, says White House

The U.S. and China will once again collaborate on issues including climate change, according to a White House readout of a meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping.  The readout said that Biden “underscored” that the countries need to work together to address global challenges including climate change.  “The two leaders agreed to empower key […]
WDBO

Mexico president dismisses massive protest against reforms

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — A day after tens of thousands of people protested against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul Mexico’s electoral authority, the president dismissed them Monday as people in favor of privilege, racism and classism. López Obrador said Sunday's...

