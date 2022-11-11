‘The Crown’: Lesley Manville on Margaret’s Romance & Scenes With Timothy Dalton (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
King Charles III, ruler for two months, turns 74
King Charles III turned 74 on Monday, with ceremonial gun salutes booming across the British capital to mark his first birthday as monarch. In May next year, Charles, who was born on November 14, 1948, will become the oldest British monarch ever crowned.
Here's How "The Crown" Has Depicted The English Royals Over The Years
Some of these resemblances have been truly uncanny.
Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’
Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
digitalspy.com
Gotham Knights adds Grey's Anatomy and NCIS stars to cast
Grey's Anatomy star Lauren Stamile and NCIS actor Damon Dayoub are set to join the cast of Gotham Knights, The CW's upcoming Batman spin-off. According to Deadline, Stamile will play Brody March's (Rahart Adams) elegant and caring mother Rebecca, who feels trapped in an unhappy marriage with her successful businessman husband Lincoln.
Henry Cavill Missed Having Sam Claflin On Set For Enola Holmes 2
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Plenty of fans didn't know what to expect when Netflix released "Enola Holmes," the film adaptation of a popular young adult fiction book series penned by author Nancy Springer. What they got was a highly entertaining portrayal of the titular character Enola, younger sister to the famous Sherlock Holmes. "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown wonderfully took on the role of the character with Henry Cavill, wearing Sherlock's famous deerstalker hat. With the film's open-ended conclusion (with Enola finding her purpose in life), the ball was in Netflix's court to decide if a sequel was to be made. Well, the studio took the ball and ran with it, producing and recently releasing the second installment, "Enola Holmes 2."
What to watch: 5 Elizabeth Debicki roles beyond 'The Crown'
Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana in Season 5 of Netflix's series "The Crown." Here are five other roles to catch her in.
Fourth Bridget Jones's Diary movie in the works, says writer Helen Fielding
Helen Fielding is sketching out a fourth chapter in the Bridget Jones's Diary cinematic saga. The novelist and screenwriter revealed in a new interview that she's currently prepping another entry in the romantic comedy series starring Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger. "Yes I'm working on it and I really hope...
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Elle
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
‘The English’ Exclusive Preview: Emily Blunt Reveals Her Quest For Revenge
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer cross paths in their new Prime Video series The English. The series is an epic chase Western that follows Emily’s Lady Cornelia Locke on a path of vengeance. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the show, Cornelia and Chaske’s Eli Whipp have a candid conversation about their intentions.
techaiapp.com
Millie Bobby Brown Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Enola Holmes 2′ As Film Debuts at No 1 On Netflix’s Top 10 | Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Millie Bobby Brown, Movies, Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her new movie Enola Holmes 2!. The 18-year-old star of the Netflix movie’s brother Charlie filmed some moments on set and the streamer compiled them into a fun new video. Also featured in the behind-the-scenes are...
startattle.com
The Eternal Daughter (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Tilda Swinton
An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past. Startattle.com – The Eternal Daughter 2022. Starring : Tilda Swinton. Genre : Drama / Mystery. Country : United States / United Kingdom. Language :...
