Handel History Facts to Know About Veterans Day

By Alex Razo
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Today (Friday, Nov. 11th) is Veterans Day, a day when America honors the men and women that have served in the armed forces.

To thank them, and entertain you, here are some fun Handel approved facts about Veteran's Day:

It was originally known as 'Armistice Day', honoring veterans of World War I. It was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 and now honors all U.S. service members.

From 1971-1978, Veterans Day was moved to the fourth Monday of October. It was eventually changed back to its original date of Nov. 11th.

What's the right way to greet a veteran today? It's best to avoid saying "Happy Veterans Day" - a better choice is simply "Thank you for your service".

