ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Brett Eldredge Reveals Who He Tests Out New Music On In Sweet New Video

By Taylor Linzinmeir
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgNX3_0j7UqrF900
Photo: Getty Images

Brett Eldredge recently shared a video revealing who he tests out new songs on. The person might surprise you.

The "Songs About You" singer posted the cute clip on his Instagram account . In the video, Eldredge can be seen sitting on a bed in front of a huge window, which showcases a beautiful view of the ocean behind him. The singer's baby nephew sits at attention in front of him.

"Testing out new songs on my nephew, I think he approves:)," Eldredge writes in the caption —And we have to agree. His nephew appears absolutely mesmerized by the soothing sound of his uncle's voice and the skillful plucking of an acoustic guitar.

"Whataya think of 'You'll Be Mine?'" he adds.

Unfortunately, Eldredge did not share when the new track is set to officially arrive. Hopefully, with the apparent all-clear from his baby nephew, the song will come sooner rather than later.

It's been almost six months since fans have received new music from the country star. Eldredge's seventh studio album, Songs About You , dropped on June 17.

In the meantime, Eldredge —otherwise known as "Mr. Christmas" during the holiday season— has promised " an unforgettable night of Christmas classics " during his "GLOW Live" tour. The run is set to begin on November 25 with his first-ever residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Video of Husband Dancing to Her Single

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted groovin' together ahead of the BMI Awards. The country star shared a sweet clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, capturing the couple's celebration before attending 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, the pair danced to Lambert's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce & Kelly Clarkson Bring The Sass To The CMAs

Kelsea Ballerini shook Nashville at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday (November 9) as she Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson joined together to perform their "sassbomb yeehaw collab moment" "You're Drunk, Go Home." The "Heartfirst" singer opened the performance by strutting onto the lighted-up stage in a blue minidress...
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Miranda Lambert Spotlights The Woman Who's 'Never Gonna Be Jolene'

One of the most well-known characters on Miranda Lambert’s latest album got her moment in the spotlight at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). Lambert, busting out a tambourine and rocking stunning black fringe and bell bottoms, delivered a bold performance of “Geraldene” during the awards show, which took place at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre

"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
ALABAMA STATE
Taste of Country

Breakout Artist Tayler Holder Solidifies His Path in Country With ‘Drive’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Country breakout artist Tayler Holder continues his tunes of love with his newest single, "Drive," premiering exclusively on Taste of Country on Thursday (Nov. 10). After stepping onto the country music scene with his song "It's You" in August of this year — and after seeing the overwhelming connection listeners had to the song — Holder was affirmed that the country music community is ready for him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, & Cody Johnson Among Early CMA Awards Winners

Incase ya haven’t heard, the CMA Awards 2022 airs tonight, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. This year’s ceremony will be co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning because you know, it can’t be ALL country music hosts (No hate to Peyton, but still trying to figure out why the hell he’s hosting a country music awards ceremony). Although we’ll have to wait until tonight, a couple of artists have already sealed the deal on a few nominations. For one, […] The post Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, & Cody Johnson Among Early CMA Awards Winners first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

2022 CMA Awards: Morgan Wallen’s Son, Indie, Cheers Him on From Home in Adorable Video

While Morgan Wallen attended the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 9th), the country music hitmaker’s son Indie cheered him on from home in an adorable video. Country Now reports that in an Instagram Story, Indie’s mother KT Smith shared the video, featuring the toddler in just his diaper watching Morgan Wallen performing on the CMA Awards stage. “Watchin his daddy” appeared in the video. Smith also shared her thoughts about Wallen not winning any of the CMA Awards he was nominated for. This included Entertainer Of The Year and Male Vocalist Of The Year. “CMA do better,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “You robbed the one with the most talent tonight. Truly sickening.”
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
728
Followers
616
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy