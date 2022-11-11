ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Brett Eldredge Reveals Who He Tests Out New Music On In Sweet New Video

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgNX3_0j7Uqftf00
Photo: Getty Images

Brett Eldredge recently shared a video revealing who he tests out new songs on. The person might surprise you.

The "Songs About You" singer posted the cute clip on his Instagram account . In the video, Eldredge can be seen sitting on a bed in front of a huge window, which showcases a beautiful view of the ocean behind him. The singer's baby nephew sits at attention in front of him.

"Testing out new songs on my nephew, I think he approves:)," Eldredge writes in the caption —And we have to agree. His nephew appears absolutely mesmerized by the soothing sound of his uncle's voice and the skillful plucking of an acoustic guitar.

"Whataya think of 'You'll Be Mine?'" he adds.

Unfortunately, Eldredge did not share when the new track is set to officially arrive. Hopefully, with the apparent all-clear from his baby nephew, the song will come sooner rather than later.

It's been almost six months since fans have received new music from the country star. Eldredge's seventh studio album, Songs About You , dropped on June 17.

In the meantime, Eldredge —otherwise known as "Mr. Christmas" during the holiday season— has promised " an unforgettable night of Christmas classics " during his "GLOW Live" tour. The run is set to begin on November 25 with his first-ever residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Video of Husband Dancing to Her Single

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted groovin' together ahead of the BMI Awards. The country star shared a sweet clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, capturing the couple's celebration before attending 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, the pair danced to Lambert's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Breakout Artist Tayler Holder Solidifies His Path in Country With ‘Drive’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Country breakout artist Tayler Holder continues his tunes of love with his newest single, "Drive," premiering exclusively on Taste of Country on Thursday (Nov. 10). After stepping onto the country music scene with his song "It's You" in August of this year — and after seeing the overwhelming connection listeners had to the song — Holder was affirmed that the country music community is ready for him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards

DAMN. Carly Pearce gave what is easily already one of the best performances of the night at the CMA Awards, singing her tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn “Dear Miss Loretta.” Joined by the great Ricky Skaggs and Sonya Isaacs on stage in Nashville, she also wore a dress very reminiscent of Mrs. Loretta’s 1972 look she wore when she became the first women to win the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year. Carly actually debuted this song at […] The post Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy