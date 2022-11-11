ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Eldredge Reveals Who He Tests Out New Music On In Sweet New Video

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Brett Eldredge recently shared a video revealing who he tests out new songs on. The person might surprise you.

The "Songs About You" singer posted the cute clip on his Instagram account . In the video, Eldredge can be seen sitting on a bed in front of a huge window, which showcases a beautiful view of the ocean behind him. The singer's baby nephew sits at attention in front of him.

"Testing out new songs on my nephew, I think he approves:)," Eldredge writes in the caption —And we have to agree. His nephew appears absolutely mesmerized by the soothing sound of his uncle's voice and the skillful plucking of an acoustic guitar.

"Whataya think of 'You'll Be Mine?'" he adds.

Unfortunately, Eldredge did not share when the new track is set to officially arrive. Hopefully, with the apparent all-clear from his baby nephew, the song will come sooner rather than later.

It's been almost six months since fans have received new music from the country star. Eldredge's seventh studio album, Songs About You , dropped on June 17.

In the meantime, Eldredge —otherwise known as "Mr. Christmas" during the holiday season— has promised " an unforgettable night of Christmas classics " during his "GLOW Live" tour. The run is set to begin on November 25 with his first-ever residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

CALIFORNIA STATE
