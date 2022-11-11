ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrysburg, MI

Veterans honored at Heartwood Lodge

By MATT DEYOUNG Grand Haven Tribune
FERRYSBURG — A handful of local veterans were honored during a pinning ceremony at Heartwood Lodge on Tuesday morning.

Representatives from the American Legion and the VFW gathered at Heartwood Lodge, which is home to the North Ottawa Care Center and Hospice of North Ottawa’s Community’s Hospice Residence.

Several veterans who reside at Heartwood Lodge were honored dur- ing the ceremony. They received a certificate, and were gifted a ceremonial pin.

Rebecca Gierhart, life enrichment coordinator at Heartwood Lodge, sang the “Star Spangled Banner,” and Chaplain Nathaniel Schmidt from Hospice of North Ottawa offered a prayer. Christine Burns, village manager in Spring Lake, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Ken Khodi of the VFW played “Taps,” and Walt Pederson of the American Legion played “God Bless America.”

A rifle volley was performed by the VFW honor guard.

