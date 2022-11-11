ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Oorah!: United States Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy 247th birthday, Marines!. Nov. 10, 1775, marks the day that this proud fighting force was born — yes, even before America won its independence. You may see random men and women wishing each other happy birthday on this day and think, “It’s not their birthday,” but for these leathernecks, it’s certainly a day to celebrate.
ORLANDO, FL
Washington Examiner

'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary

There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Oklahoman

After 70 years, Oklahoma Korean War soldier is honored for his bravery

It took 70 years, but this fall, Thomas Dawayne Miller got the kind of “Thank you for your service” that such a heroic Oklahoman truly deserved.   His story had long ago faded into the distant past for almost everyone. But now it will live on permanently on exhibit at the Oklahoma History Center — and in the hearts and minds of everyone who attended the 2022 Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame Banquet in October, a couple of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Cornelius Vietnam vet saw the world

Lawrence 'Tige' Harris thought he would 'go do fun stuff' after school. He ended up in a war zone.Lawrence "Tige" Harris started traveling for work as a naval officer, and he didn't stop until he got to Cornelius. Harris, who was born in Portland and whose father was in the U.S. Army, attended high school in San Francisco and then graduated from Dartmouth College with a history degree. Before enlisting in the Navy, he tried to join the Marine Corps but failed the eye exam. After passing naval officer school, Harris, now 81, traded a post in San Diego for...
WFAE

On Veterans Day, here are stories that honor heroes and homecoming

We dug into the NPR Books archives to find stories of combat and coping. Scroll down to explore novels, memoirs and poetry by veterans, as well as chronicles of war and returning from war — both historical and present day:. 'Half American' explores how Black WWII servicemen were treated...
WGAU

Veterans Day 2022: Quotes to honor U.S. veterans

On Friday, those who have served their country will be honored with Veterans Day parades and ceremonies across the U.S. Here are some quotes about veterans from people across the decades in honor of the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military. “Duty,...
Washington Examiner

Thank you to our nation's veterans

Today, at 2:11 pm EST, observe a two-minute moment of silence in honor of the brave men and women who previously served in the military. We acknowledge their great sacrifice and sense of duty to protect so that others may be free. Today, honor our country’s veterans. Veterans Day...
Distractify

The Difference Between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day, Explained

Throughout the year, there are dozens of patriotic holidays designed to honor those who have served the United States armed forces. However, with many of the holidays having similar names, it's easy to see how they could be confused for one another. One example of many is Memorial Day and Veterans Day, which often get mixed up.
qhubonews.com

A Proclamation on Veterans Day, 2022

Today, we honor generations of patriots who have earned the title of “American veteran” — a badge of courage that unites the finest group of former service members the world has ever known. With their selfless sacrifice, our Armed Forces have forged and defended the very idea of America — a promise of freedom and equality, democracy and justice, possibility and hope. We owe them an incredible debt that can never be fully repaid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy