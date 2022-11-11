Read full article on original website
Related
Memorial Honoring Native American Veterans To Be Formally Dedicated In Washington DC
On this Veterans Day 2022, the nation's capital will host a full slate of remembrances and recognitions, including the dedication of the Native American Veterans Memorial at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. The memorial opened to the public on Veterans Day two years ago, but due to...
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
click orlando
Oorah!: United States Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy 247th birthday, Marines!. Nov. 10, 1775, marks the day that this proud fighting force was born — yes, even before America won its independence. You may see random men and women wishing each other happy birthday on this day and think, “It’s not their birthday,” but for these leathernecks, it’s certainly a day to celebrate.
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
Veterans Day: 5 things to do and say to honor America's heroes
On Veterans Day, there are a number of smart ways to reach out to veterans and to military service members to thank them for all they do — here are five things families can do to honor heroes.
After 70 years, Oklahoma Korean War soldier is honored for his bravery
It took 70 years, but this fall, Thomas Dawayne Miller got the kind of “Thank you for your service” that such a heroic Oklahoman truly deserved. His story had long ago faded into the distant past for almost everyone. But now it will live on permanently on exhibit at the Oklahoma History Center — and in the hearts and minds of everyone who attended the 2022 Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame Banquet in October, a couple of...
WJLA
VIDEO: Marine Barracks Washington holds wreath-laying ceremony for 247th birthday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Ahead of Veterans Day, on Thursday, the Marine Barracks Washington recognized the service of Marines during a ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial and 30 additional locations for their 247th birthday. This year, the annual wreath-laying ceremony honored over 30 Marine veterans. "Offering flowers at...
SALUTE TO VETERANS: Cornelius Vietnam vet saw the world
Lawrence 'Tige' Harris thought he would 'go do fun stuff' after school. He ended up in a war zone.Lawrence "Tige" Harris started traveling for work as a naval officer, and he didn't stop until he got to Cornelius. Harris, who was born in Portland and whose father was in the U.S. Army, attended high school in San Francisco and then graduated from Dartmouth College with a history degree. Before enlisting in the Navy, he tried to join the Marine Corps but failed the eye exam. After passing naval officer school, Harris, now 81, traded a post in San Diego for...
On Veterans Day, here are stories that honor heroes and homecoming
We dug into the NPR Books archives to find stories of combat and coping. Scroll down to explore novels, memoirs and poetry by veterans, as well as chronicles of war and returning from war — both historical and present day:. 'Half American' explores how Black WWII servicemen were treated...
Veterans Day 2022: Quotes to honor U.S. veterans
On Friday, those who have served their country will be honored with Veterans Day parades and ceremonies across the U.S. Here are some quotes about veterans from people across the decades in honor of the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military. “Duty,...
Program provides military uniforms for unaccompanied veteran funerals
Goodwill's Uniforms for the Final Salute ensures unaccompanied veterans are dressed properly for burial
Veterans Day by the numbers: 8 facts about the federal holiday
Veterans Day is a federal holiday begun in 1954 but it has origins that date back to World War I. Here are eight number-based facts about the day that honors America's troops.
Washington Examiner
Thank you to our nation's veterans
Today, at 2:11 pm EST, observe a two-minute moment of silence in honor of the brave men and women who previously served in the military. We acknowledge their great sacrifice and sense of duty to protect so that others may be free. Today, honor our country’s veterans. Veterans Day...
The Difference Between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day, Explained
Throughout the year, there are dozens of patriotic holidays designed to honor those who have served the United States armed forces. However, with many of the holidays having similar names, it's easy to see how they could be confused for one another. One example of many is Memorial Day and Veterans Day, which often get mixed up.
Vice President Harris honors veterans in ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery
Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members.
The office of Michael Cloud presents the Veterans History Project
Congressman Michael Cloud is teaming up with the library of congress to collect and preserve the stories of veterans during wartime.
qhubonews.com
A Proclamation on Veterans Day, 2022
Today, we honor generations of patriots who have earned the title of “American veteran” — a badge of courage that unites the finest group of former service members the world has ever known. With their selfless sacrifice, our Armed Forces have forged and defended the very idea of America — a promise of freedom and equality, democracy and justice, possibility and hope. We owe them an incredible debt that can never be fully repaid.
Comments / 0