Read full article on original website
Related
wvu.edu
With a generation’s literacy at stake, WVU joins schools and communities to combat COVID-19 learning loss
A statewide education initiative is bringing West Virginia University literacy consultants together with local schools and communities to reverse pandemic-driven early learning loss. Experts say plummeting reading scores are partially linked to the virtual, learn-from-home model adopted when COVID-19 shuttered schools. Now, the WVU West Virginia Public Education Collaborative and...
wvu.edu
WVU expands rural opioid response programs with $1M grant
The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health will use $1 million to continue expanding resources across West Virginia through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. A multi-year initiative funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,...
wvu.edu
$1M planned gift builds upon Gosnell family legacy at WVU
West Virginia University students pursuing degrees in political science, law and petroleum and natural gas engineering will benefit from a dedicated alumna’s planned gift estimated at more than $1 million. Devon Gosnell, of Germantown, Tennessee, pledged a portion of her estate to support scholarships and more at the Eberly...
wvu.edu
WVU begins national search for athletic director as Lyons departs
West Virginia University has parted ways with Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons. President Gordon Gee plans to move swiftly to name a new athletic director and in the short-term has appointed Rob Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives, as the interim director of athletics. The University...
wvu.edu
Three students win SpeakWrite Writing Appalachia Contest
Kevin Sparks, Jonathan Walker Daggett and Aubrey Cumberledge were honored for their excellent writing about Appalachia as part of the Mountaineer Week SpeakWrite Writing Appalachia Contest. The contest celebrates student writing of all forms: scholarly essays, short creative works, editorials, how-to manuals, engaging research reports, science blogs or any other...
wvu.edu
Upcoming steam outage planned for Evansdale campus
To accommodate repairs and enhancements to WVU’s steam infrastructure, the Facilities Management team is working with WVU’s steam provider on a planned steam outage from 6 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 20) through noon Monday, Nov. 21. All steam across the Evansdale campus will be shut down during the outage....
wvu.edu
Staff Council meets today
The November meeting for Staff Council is set for this morning (Nov. 16) in the Mountainlair Bluestone Room and via Zoom. Zoom information is available on the Staff Council website under Meetings.
wvu.edu
Davis College Store hosts poinsettia sale and coffee tasting event
The community is invited to enjoy a free tasting of FirstHand coffee blends and light snacks while shopping for poinsettias and other plants from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) at the Davis College Store. The poinsettia presale will include both small and large poinsettias in a festive pot...
wvu.edu
Donate to Toy Mountain
The WVU community is encouraged to help build the 23rd annual Toy Mountain by donating unwrapped toys valued at $5 or more for underprivileged children in Morgantown. Drop off your donation at the Student Engagement and Leadership Office or one of the donation bins located around campus. Mail your donation...
wvu.edu
WVU expert offers tips for safe hunting season
With the woods calling to many this month, a West Virginia University Extension wildlife specialist is reminding hunters safety is a priority. To help, Sheldon Owen is available to talk about hunting best practices ahead of the start of buck firearm season in the Mountain State on Nov. 21. Quotes:
wvu.edu
DEI to host Yappy Hour
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host its monthly Yappy Hour from 1-3 p.m. today (Nov. 15) in the lobby of Evansdale Crossing. Stop by to de-stress and unwind with the Hearts of Gold service dogs Allie Nicole and Ryder. Find more information about Yappy Hour.
wvu.edu
Join the United Way Thankfulness Donation Competition
Post one of the United Way’s bingo cards on your Instagram Story tomorrow (Nov. 15) to help raise money for one the organization's programs and/or agencies. Each completed card will be entered in a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card. Follow us on Instagram and grab a...
wvu.edu
Mountaineer Card services unavailable Tuesday
Mountaineer Card-related services, including the MyMountaineerCard website and Mountie Bounty transactions and deposits, will be unavailable from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, during a system update. There will be no noticeable differences when the work is complete. The following will be unavailable during this system update: ...
wvu.edu
Make plans for Food Truck Wednesdays
The Division of Student Life will host food trucks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 in front of the Mountainlair. For more information, contact Gretchen Meyer at gretchen.meyer@mail.wvu.edu.
Comments / 0