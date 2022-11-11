ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manson, WA

lakechelannow.com

Trojans Finish Strong With 3rd Place At State

There was a hint of deja vu at the Sundome in Yakima on Friday as the Manson Trojans were paired up against three-time defending State Champion La Conner in the semi-finals of the WIAA State 2B Volleyball Tournament. It was one year ago the same teams met in the semi’s and the Braves not only won that day, but also claimed this year’s much anticipated rematch 3-0.
MANSON, WA
lakechelannow.com

Chelan Plays In Semi-Finals Saturday Afternoon

Lynden Christian the opponent at day two of State 1A Volleyball. Number one ranked and undefeated Chelan played well on Friday in the opening day of the WIAA State 1A Volleyball Tournament in Yakima. The Goats posted two wins and will play in the semi-finals Saturday afternoon with an opportunity to play for the state championship Saturday evening.
CHELAN, WA
lakechelannow.com

Chelan is Headed Back to the State Championship!

The goats beat Lynden Christian 3-1 to advance to the title game. Chelan met a familiar opponent in the semi-finals today when they matched up against Lynden Christian. Chelan beat Lynden Christian last year at the tournament in the state championship match. The two teams were battling through every set. Chelan took the first set 25 – 20, but then dropped set 2 to the Lyncs 25 – 22. The Goats rebounded and closed out the game scoring 25 – 21 in both the third and the fourth sets.
CHELAN, WA
KXLY

The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt

The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Manson Woman Dead From Earlier Crash Near Chelan

A Manson woman is dead from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 29 at the intersection of Highways 97 and 97A near Chelan. The Washington State Patrol reported Monday that 74-year-old Donna Burgess died at 2:10 p.m. Friday at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Burgess was driving a...
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

Semi Fire Blocks US 97 South Of Dryden For Almost 4 Hours

U.S. Highway 97 was blocked for nearly four hours last night after a semi caught fire several miles south of the Big-Y intersection with U.S. 2 near Dryden. Troopers say the semi driven by 46-year-old Yariel Perez of Miami, Florida was traveling northbound when the rear brakes of the tractor caught fire.
DRYDEN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three killed, one rescued from canoe accident near Warden

WARDEN, Wash. — Three people, including a father and his two sons, were killed, and a third son was rescued from a canoe accident that happened near Warden in Grant County. The bodies of 32-year-old Miguel Porfirio De Dios and six-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado were recovered on Sunday afternoon. The body of eight-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered early Saturday...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Bodies of father, 6-year-old son recovered Sunday near Warden

WARDEN — The bodies of a father and his 6-year-old son were recovered Sunday after their canoe capsized on Friday. Divers located the two bodies at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. “We ask that everyone continue to pray and show support for...
WARDEN, WA
kpq.com

City of East Wenatchee Still Pursuing Annexation Process

The City of East Wenatchee will continue its push to annex over 600 homes and approximately 1,300 residents in Douglas County into its boundaries. An initial proposal for the Interlocal Agreement allowing the annexation to proceed was rejected by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in May. East Wenatchee Mayor...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Check Out The 2022 Veterans Day Parade

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10 held their annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, which drew hundreds of guests in downtown Wenatchee. Parade-goers walked along with the procession at 10:50 a.m. and looped around Chelan Avenue, down Orondo Avenue, before dispersing on Mission Street. Bands from both Eastmont and Wenatchee High...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

City of Leavenworth Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonuses Due to Lack of Applicants

Leavenworth city council recently signed off on $5,000 sign-on bonuses for applicants who apply for a city position. Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said they have been having trouble attracting talent alongside other government agencies, and received no bites on multiple job postings. “Despite our best efforts of posting on...
LEAVENWORTH, WA

