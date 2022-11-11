Read full article on original website
lakechelannow.com
Trojans Finish Strong With 3rd Place At State
There was a hint of deja vu at the Sundome in Yakima on Friday as the Manson Trojans were paired up against three-time defending State Champion La Conner in the semi-finals of the WIAA State 2B Volleyball Tournament. It was one year ago the same teams met in the semi’s and the Braves not only won that day, but also claimed this year’s much anticipated rematch 3-0.
lakechelannow.com
Chelan Plays In Semi-Finals Saturday Afternoon
Lynden Christian the opponent at day two of State 1A Volleyball. Number one ranked and undefeated Chelan played well on Friday in the opening day of the WIAA State 1A Volleyball Tournament in Yakima. The Goats posted two wins and will play in the semi-finals Saturday afternoon with an opportunity to play for the state championship Saturday evening.
lakechelannow.com
Chelan is Headed Back to the State Championship!
The goats beat Lynden Christian 3-1 to advance to the title game. Chelan met a familiar opponent in the semi-finals today when they matched up against Lynden Christian. Chelan beat Lynden Christian last year at the tournament in the state championship match. The two teams were battling through every set. Chelan took the first set 25 – 20, but then dropped set 2 to the Lyncs 25 – 22. The Goats rebounded and closed out the game scoring 25 – 21 in both the third and the fourth sets.
Father’s canoe outing with 3 sons at wildlife refuge north of Tri-Cities turns tragic
One boy had made it to shore after the canoe capsized.
ncwbusiness.com
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
kpq.com
Manson Woman Dead From Earlier Crash Near Chelan
A Manson woman is dead from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 29 at the intersection of Highways 97 and 97A near Chelan. The Washington State Patrol reported Monday that 74-year-old Donna Burgess died at 2:10 p.m. Friday at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Burgess was driving a...
kpq.com
Five Heaters Donated to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society This Winter
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society received five heaters last week, just in time for the shelter’s busiest and coldest season of the year. Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Interim Director Dawn Davies said they sent out a request for heaters last week and received a quick response. “Within 24 hours,...
kpq.com
Semi Fire Blocks US 97 South Of Dryden For Almost 4 Hours
U.S. Highway 97 was blocked for nearly four hours last night after a semi caught fire several miles south of the Big-Y intersection with U.S. 2 near Dryden. Troopers say the semi driven by 46-year-old Yariel Perez of Miami, Florida was traveling northbound when the rear brakes of the tractor caught fire.
ifiberone.com
Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other
Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
Three killed, one rescued from canoe accident near Warden
WARDEN, Wash. — Three people, including a father and his two sons, were killed, and a third son was rescued from a canoe accident that happened near Warden in Grant County. The bodies of 32-year-old Miguel Porfirio De Dios and six-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado were recovered on Sunday afternoon. The body of eight-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered early Saturday...
ifiberone.com
Bodies of father, 6-year-old son recovered Sunday near Warden
WARDEN — The bodies of a father and his 6-year-old son were recovered Sunday after their canoe capsized on Friday. Divers located the two bodies at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. “We ask that everyone continue to pray and show support for...
kpq.com
City of East Wenatchee Still Pursuing Annexation Process
The City of East Wenatchee will continue its push to annex over 600 homes and approximately 1,300 residents in Douglas County into its boundaries. An initial proposal for the Interlocal Agreement allowing the annexation to proceed was rejected by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in May. East Wenatchee Mayor...
kpq.com
Check Out The 2022 Veterans Day Parade
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10 held their annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, which drew hundreds of guests in downtown Wenatchee. Parade-goers walked along with the procession at 10:50 a.m. and looped around Chelan Avenue, down Orondo Avenue, before dispersing on Mission Street. Bands from both Eastmont and Wenatchee High...
Major discount retail store chain opening another new location in Washington this month
A major discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Washington state this month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more. Marshalls, the popular discount store chain, is opening another new location in Washington state this month.
kpq.com
Suspect Behind Tavern Assault to Serve Nearly Five Years in Prison
A suspect that was found guilty of punching a bouncer in the face was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Thursday. 28-year-old Chase Speegle was found guilty of second-degree assault by a trial by jury. Back in Jan. 14, 2022, video surveillance footage showed Speegle punching a bouncer in...
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonuses Due to Lack of Applicants
Leavenworth city council recently signed off on $5,000 sign-on bonuses for applicants who apply for a city position. Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said they have been having trouble attracting talent alongside other government agencies, and received no bites on multiple job postings. “Despite our best efforts of posting on...
