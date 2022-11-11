The goats beat Lynden Christian 3-1 to advance to the title game. Chelan met a familiar opponent in the semi-finals today when they matched up against Lynden Christian. Chelan beat Lynden Christian last year at the tournament in the state championship match. The two teams were battling through every set. Chelan took the first set 25 – 20, but then dropped set 2 to the Lyncs 25 – 22. The Goats rebounded and closed out the game scoring 25 – 21 in both the third and the fourth sets.

CHELAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO