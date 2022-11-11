ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over California

Oregon State took control of the game early on Saturday night, racing to a 21-0 lead before closing out a 38-10 win over California in a Pac-12 Conference football matchup at Reser Stadium. The Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) were better than the Golden Bears in all three phases of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: Yeaney inspires teammates in win over Seattle

Bendu Yeaney recorded her first assist as a member of the Oregon State women’s basketball team on Thursday night even though she never took the floor. The redshirt senior transfer from Arizona didn’t like what she saw from her teammates on the defensive end in the first half against Seattle. The Beavers (2-0) went into halftime with a 38-33 lead over the Redhawks before pulling away for an 89-53 victory.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU wrestling: Beavers defeat Linfield, Clackamas in home duals

The Oregon State wrestling team put on a pair of dominating performances to open the home slate of the 2022-23 season. Oregon State (2-1) claimed a 45-3 win over Linfield and a 40-4 triumph over Clackamas on Sunday afternoon. Against Linfield, Brandon Kaylor and Jason Shaner seized the early momentum...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Selected for 2022 National Championships

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. The race will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner...
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Lost to Washington

On Saturday night, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks lost a thrilling shootout to No. 25 Washington Huskies 37-34 in Eugene. Head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters after the game. Below is a transcript of his postgame press conference. Opening Statement. "Well, certainly not the result we had hoped for....
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 37-34 loss to Washington

We were live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Washington. The Huskies rallied to tie and then take the lead and held on for a 37-34 win over the Ducks. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by 12.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

New Softball Head Coach; Beaver Basketball; College Football

Siuslaw Athletic Director Chris Johnson has announced the arrival of a new Head softball coach for the upcoming season. Brian Riggs has been promoted to head coach after serving as an assistant last season. Riggs has also been assisting youth baseball in Florence over the last 4 years. Beaver Basketball.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball adds 15 players during early signing period

The Oregon State baseball team expanded by 15 this week, when the Beavers’ 2023 recruiting class signed letters of intent during the NCAA’s early national signing period. The class includes nine players from the Northwest, six Oregonians, seven pitchers and is ranked No. 20 by Baseball America. And the Beavers likely aren’t finished — a couple more prospects are expected to sign to play for coach Mitch Canham early next week.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football roundup: South Albany, Santiam Christian lose in state playoffs

South Albany High's football season came to an end Friday night with a 40-0 loss at Bend in the 5A state quarterfinals. The No. 6 RedHawks end the year with a record of 7-3. The third-seeded Lava Bears were able to contain South Albany's running attack and kept the RedHawks off the scoreboard for their seventh shutout of the season. Anthony Vestal led South Albany with 37 yards rushing on seven attempts and Logan Johnson had 16 yards on seven carries.
ALBANY, OR
kpic

Red Devils fight to win first 2A State Championship

LOWELL, Ore. — Over the Dexter Reservoir Bridge and through the woods of southeast Eugene we go. To the city of Lowell, to find out how one hometown high school coach has helped put the Red Devils on the map. "I'm just a Lowell guy and I don't know...
LOWELL, OR
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
athleticbusiness.com

Department of Education Resolves Title IX Investigation of Oregon School District

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced Nov. 4 the resolution of a complaint alleging inequitable athletics access for girls with respect to locker rooms, practice, and competitive facilities; equipment and supplies; and the opportunity to receive coaching at a high school in Salem-Keizer School District in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Fired up on Black Market BBQ

Editor's note: This article appeared in the Harvest edition of Green Eugene, the Emerald Media Group's cannabis magazine. Please note that Green Eugene spotlights content about substances that are illegal under federal law and under state law as well in certain places. We do not promote, advocate for, or condone illicit drug use. All content produced by Green Eugene is for educational and entertainment purposes only.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Cox Creek Path fence takes another hit

Saturday was a fine day to ride a bike around Albany, and on the Cox Creek Path I came across the aftermath of something that has happened on that path before. The last time this happened was in September 2020. Before that, it happened one day — or night — in October 2016.
ALBANY, OR

