Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over California
Oregon State took control of the game early on Saturday night, racing to a 21-0 lead before closing out a 38-10 win over California in a Pac-12 Conference football matchup at Reser Stadium. The Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) were better than the Golden Bears in all three phases of the...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Kyrei Fisher-Morris, Anthony Gould
OSU football: Beavers roll to 38-10 win over California. A dominant performance by the Oregon State defense led the Beavers to a 38-10 victory over California on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Yeaney inspires teammates in win over Seattle
Bendu Yeaney recorded her first assist as a member of the Oregon State women’s basketball team on Thursday night even though she never took the floor. The redshirt senior transfer from Arizona didn’t like what she saw from her teammates on the defensive end in the first half against Seattle. The Beavers (2-0) went into halftime with a 38-33 lead over the Redhawks before pulling away for an 89-53 victory.
Lebanon-Express
OSU wrestling: Beavers defeat Linfield, Clackamas in home duals
The Oregon State wrestling team put on a pair of dominating performances to open the home slate of the 2022-23 season. Oregon State (2-1) claimed a 45-3 win over Linfield and a 40-4 triumph over Clackamas on Sunday afternoon. Against Linfield, Brandon Kaylor and Jason Shaner seized the early momentum...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Selected for 2022 National Championships
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. The race will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner...
Tri-City Herald
What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Lost to Washington
On Saturday night, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks lost a thrilling shootout to No. 25 Washington Huskies 37-34 in Eugene. Head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters after the game. Below is a transcript of his postgame press conference. Opening Statement. "Well, certainly not the result we had hoped for....
Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 37-34 loss to Washington
We were live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Washington. The Huskies rallied to tie and then take the lead and held on for a 37-34 win over the Ducks. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by 12.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
kcfmradio.com
New Softball Head Coach; Beaver Basketball; College Football
Siuslaw Athletic Director Chris Johnson has announced the arrival of a new Head softball coach for the upcoming season. Brian Riggs has been promoted to head coach after serving as an assistant last season. Riggs has also been assisting youth baseball in Florence over the last 4 years. Beaver Basketball.
Oregon State baseball adds 15 players during early signing period
The Oregon State baseball team expanded by 15 this week, when the Beavers’ 2023 recruiting class signed letters of intent during the NCAA’s early national signing period. The class includes nine players from the Northwest, six Oregonians, seven pitchers and is ranked No. 20 by Baseball America. And the Beavers likely aren’t finished — a couple more prospects are expected to sign to play for coach Mitch Canham early next week.
Lebanon-Express
High school football roundup: South Albany, Santiam Christian lose in state playoffs
South Albany High's football season came to an end Friday night with a 40-0 loss at Bend in the 5A state quarterfinals. The No. 6 RedHawks end the year with a record of 7-3. The third-seeded Lava Bears were able to contain South Albany's running attack and kept the RedHawks off the scoreboard for their seventh shutout of the season. Anthony Vestal led South Albany with 37 yards rushing on seven attempts and Logan Johnson had 16 yards on seven carries.
kpic
Red Devils fight to win first 2A State Championship
LOWELL, Ore. — Over the Dexter Reservoir Bridge and through the woods of southeast Eugene we go. To the city of Lowell, to find out how one hometown high school coach has helped put the Red Devils on the map. "I'm just a Lowell guy and I don't know...
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
athleticbusiness.com
Department of Education Resolves Title IX Investigation of Oregon School District
The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced Nov. 4 the resolution of a complaint alleging inequitable athletics access for girls with respect to locker rooms, practice, and competitive facilities; equipment and supplies; and the opportunity to receive coaching at a high school in Salem-Keizer School District in Oregon.
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town
The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
Emerald Media
Fired up on Black Market BBQ
Editor's note: This article appeared in the Harvest edition of Green Eugene, the Emerald Media Group's cannabis magazine. Please note that Green Eugene spotlights content about substances that are illegal under federal law and under state law as well in certain places. We do not promote, advocate for, or condone illicit drug use. All content produced by Green Eugene is for educational and entertainment purposes only.
hh-today.com
Cox Creek Path fence takes another hit
Saturday was a fine day to ride a bike around Albany, and on the Cox Creek Path I came across the aftermath of something that has happened on that path before. The last time this happened was in September 2020. Before that, it happened one day — or night — in October 2016.
