Grambling, LA

The Independent

AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip

No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

College football Week 11 top plays: Alabama tops Ole Miss, Washington-Oregon live

Week 11 of the college football season features several highly-anticipated matchups across the board, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games. No. 2 Ohio State jumped out to a quick start and cruised to a commanding 56-14 win over Indiana. Meanwhile, West Virginia won a tight battle over Oklahoma in Morgantown, kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Missouri-Tennessee

The Missouri Tigers travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC East clash for Week 11 of the college football season. The 4-5 Tigers are coming into this contest after losing 21-17 to Kentucky in Week 10. The Volunteers are also coming off a Week 10 loss. They fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 27-13 last week between the hedges.
COLUMBIA, MO

