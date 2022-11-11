Read full article on original website
Grambling Upsets Colorado in Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series Game
Grambling State recorded the first major HBCU upset of a Power 5 program in men's basketball for the 2022-23 season.
AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and...
Ole Miss Falls in AP Top 25 Following Loss to Alabama
The Rebels’ position in the poll took a short drop after Saturday’s loss.
FOX Sports
College football Week 11 top plays: Alabama tops Ole Miss, Washington-Oregon live
Week 11 of the college football season features several highly-anticipated matchups across the board, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games. No. 2 Ohio State jumped out to a quick start and cruised to a commanding 56-14 win over Indiana. Meanwhile, West Virginia won a tight battle over Oklahoma in Morgantown, kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Missouri-Tennessee
The Missouri Tigers travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC East clash for Week 11 of the college football season. The 4-5 Tigers are coming into this contest after losing 21-17 to Kentucky in Week 10. The Volunteers are also coming off a Week 10 loss. They fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 27-13 last week between the hedges.
Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory
The Crimson Tide got a small bump with Oregon and others being upset over the weekend.
LSU vs. Arkansas picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
SEC West rivals square off this weekend as LSU goes on the road to Arkansas looking to maintain its position in the division hunt in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Suddenly, LSU is the favorite in the SEC West after defeating Alabama last week and moving into pole position in the ...
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football takes on Mississippi State in SEC road test
(4Q, 14:55): Darnell Washington's 2-yard touchdown reception from Stetson Bennett gives Georgia 38-19 lead. Georgia makes Mississippi State pay for a crucial mistake on a field goal and turns what would have been three points for the road Dawgs into seven. While Mississippi State delivered a real scare, Georgia seems to have locked this one up.
LSU Clinches Spot in SEC Championship Game, Set to Face Georgia
Brian Kelly has done the improbable in his first season at the helm of LSU football. The Tigers are headed to the Southeastern Conference championship game and will take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Heading into the weekend, LSU was tied for first...
Twitter reacts: Georgia clinches SEC East, will play LSU in Atlanta
The Georgia Bulldogs will play LSU in the 2022 SEC championship game. Georgia defeated Mississippi State to clinch the SEC East. LSU beat Arkansas, but needed Alabama’s win over Ole Miss to win the SEC West. No media members correctly predicted that LSU would win the SEC West in...
