Kankakee, IL

wjol.com

Diverging Diamond Interchange Gets Ribbon Cutting Today

The newest diverging diamond interchange will be celebrated today. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman will be joined by Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Will County officials and area legislators to celebrate the completion of the Weber Road diverging-diamond interchange with Interstate 55 and related safety and capacity enhancements.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville

73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Cook County property tax sale begins next week

COOK COUNTY - More than 45,000 properties are listed in the upcoming Cook County property tax sale. Collectively, more than $169 million is due on these delinquent homes, businesses, and land. The owners were notified by certified mail. Property tax sale is a form of real estate investment. You are...
wivr1017.com

United Way urges you to “Give Local”

As we enter the holiday season, a lot of people find it to be a good time to give to others. The United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties ask that when you give, you give local. Kerstin Rust is the Executive Director of the local United Way. Rust reminds...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Thieves Steal From Vehicle at South Suburban Gas Pump and Flee in Mere Seconds, Video Shows

Surveillance footage that shows brazen thieves in action has prompted suburban police to issue a warning about a rash of thefts at gas pumps. Video of one incident, which unfolded at the Delta Sonic gas station in Crestwood, shows an SUV pull up and a passenger exit the vehicle. He quickly jumps into a parked pickup truck, and seconds later, you see the individual grab a bag, jump back into the SUV and take off.
CRESTWOOD, IL
CBS News

Police issue alert of recent home burglaries on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent home burglaries in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. In each incident, unknown suspect(s), possibly a Hispanic man, would gain entry into homes and take property from inside, police said. Incident times and locations:. · 2300 block of West...
CHICAGO, IL
bccolonels.com

Lexington Gun Shop Being Sued For Illinois Shooting

“It’s been just over three weeks since the shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade that paralyzed the young boy from the waist down after a bullet severed his spine.” This statement was posted in the article “I’m heartbroken and sad’: Mom of boy paralyzed in parade shooting speaks publicly for 1st time.” July 4th, 2022 Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo II started shooting at 10 am central time, at Highland Park, Illinois. “The gun was a “high-powered rifle” and the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” Covelli said. That was stated in the article “Suspect in connection with a mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken into custody”. The real question is: where did he get this high-power rifle anyway?
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WCIA

Illinois approves first social equity dispensary licenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Two social equity applicants have received the green light from the state of Illinois to open up a dispensary for adult-use. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Thursday they have issued two licenses to Ivy Hall, which is 61% African American owned, and Green Rose, which is 15% […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
CHICAGO, IL

