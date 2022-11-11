Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Diverging Diamond Interchange Gets Ribbon Cutting Today
The newest diverging diamond interchange will be celebrated today. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman will be joined by Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Will County officials and area legislators to celebrate the completion of the Weber Road diverging-diamond interchange with Interstate 55 and related safety and capacity enhancements.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville
73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County property tax bills: Homeowners in for surprise, assessor warns
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County plans to post new property tax bills Tuesday morning. The assessor warns many of the 1.8 million bills will be flat or higher, when he says they should lower for homeowners. A day before real estate tax bills are to be released online, Cook...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County property tax sale begins next week
COOK COUNTY - More than 45,000 properties are listed in the upcoming Cook County property tax sale. Collectively, more than $169 million is due on these delinquent homes, businesses, and land. The owners were notified by certified mail. Property tax sale is a form of real estate investment. You are...
Pappas: More than 45,000 properties properties are in Cook County’s Tax Sale
Treasurer Maria Pappas is urging 45,088 property owners to pay their delinquent bills immediately to prevent their unpaid taxes from being offered for auction at the Cook County Tax Sale that runs November 15 – 18, 2022. Properties with unpaid 2020 property taxes (due in 2021) will be offered at the Sale.
wivr1017.com
United Way urges you to “Give Local”
As we enter the holiday season, a lot of people find it to be a good time to give to others. The United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties ask that when you give, you give local. Kerstin Rust is the Executive Director of the local United Way. Rust reminds...
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Thieves Steal From Vehicle at South Suburban Gas Pump and Flee in Mere Seconds, Video Shows
Surveillance footage that shows brazen thieves in action has prompted suburban police to issue a warning about a rash of thefts at gas pumps. Video of one incident, which unfolded at the Delta Sonic gas station in Crestwood, shows an SUV pull up and a passenger exit the vehicle. He quickly jumps into a parked pickup truck, and seconds later, you see the individual grab a bag, jump back into the SUV and take off.
CBS News
Police issue alert of recent home burglaries on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent home burglaries in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. In each incident, unknown suspect(s), possibly a Hispanic man, would gain entry into homes and take property from inside, police said. Incident times and locations:. · 2300 block of West...
bccolonels.com
Lexington Gun Shop Being Sued For Illinois Shooting
“It’s been just over three weeks since the shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade that paralyzed the young boy from the waist down after a bullet severed his spine.” This statement was posted in the article “I’m heartbroken and sad’: Mom of boy paralyzed in parade shooting speaks publicly for 1st time.” July 4th, 2022 Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo II started shooting at 10 am central time, at Highland Park, Illinois. “The gun was a “high-powered rifle” and the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” Covelli said. That was stated in the article “Suspect in connection with a mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken into custody”. The real question is: where did he get this high-power rifle anyway?
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Illinois approves first social equity dispensary licenses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Two social equity applicants have received the green light from the state of Illinois to open up a dispensary for adult-use. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Thursday they have issued two licenses to Ivy Hall, which is 61% African American owned, and Green Rose, which is 15% […]
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
fox32chicago.com
Gary man arrested after escaping from work release program in Lake County
GARY, Indiana - A Lake County (Indiana) work release inmate was captured an hour after he escaped on Saturday, the sheriff said. Laveris Swanagan, 19, of Gary, was being searched for contraband when he fought with officers and ran out, the sheriff's office said. Police from Lake County, Crown Point,...
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
As Lake Mead water levels drop, how many bodies are connected to Chicago mob?
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? Well, what the Chicago Outfit may have intended to stay in a Vegas lake has now begun floating to the surface
Roofing firm accused of unsafe work practices, faces federal fines
An area roofing contractor faces steep fines for failing to protect employees from deadly fall hazards, federal officials say. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
