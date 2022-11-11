Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenWilmington, NC
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Related
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington City Council votes to fund apartment rehabilitation, look into possibility of new bridge with railroad
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington’s City Council met Tuesday night to go over several items including housing within city limits and transportation concerns. Thousands of dollars now going to a nonprofit to help rehabilitate apartments and a contract with an engineering firm that could change some railroad crossings in the city.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plans move forward for affordable housing project in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plans for the construction of an affordable housing complex in Wilmington will soon move forward, after the city was awarded a grant of $9 million from the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency. Starway Village will hold 278 affordable units, and will be built...
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray
Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
WECT
Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
foxwilmington.com
Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover High School has announced that the grand reopening of Brogden Hall will take place on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. According to the announcement, the “Bringing Back Brogden Celebration” will include a game between the NHHS basketball team and school alumni. Additionally, there will be, concession, a raffle and T-shirts for sale.
Jacksonville business holding Thanksgiving food drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville is making an effort to ease some of the holiday stress by giving back. Throughout the month of November, they’re collecting nonperishable food items to donate to families in need. This Thanksgiving food drive is in partnership with Unprofane Riders ENC. So far, they’ve […]
foxwilmington.com
Documentary on LGBTQ woman disemboweled 30 years ago to be shown on UNCW campus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A documentary on one of the most horrific murders in Wilmington history will be shown Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at UNCW’s McNeil Hall. This will be the first of a series of screenings of the film “Park View” at universities across the state.
WECT
Bladen County adds four-way stop at accident-prone intersection
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County has added a four-way stop to the intersection of Hwy 242 and Hwy 211, which is one of the intersections with the highest number of crashes recorded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the county. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced...
foxwilmington.com
First responders fight house fire in Kure Beach on Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – First responders in Kure Beach fought a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the 200 block of N Fort Fisher Blvd. According to the KB Fire Department, the fire started at around 2:30 p.m. at a golf cart, though the exact cause is undetermined.
foxwilmington.com
Freeman Park permits for 2023 scheduled to go on sale
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that Freeman Park permits for 2023 will go on sale beginning Dec. 1. Per the announcement, those who purchase a permit in person between Dec. 1 and 31 will qualify for a $110 “early bird rate” plus applicable fees.
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County cat tests positive for rabies
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A cat that attacked its owner in Brunswick County has tested positive for rabies. It’s believed the cat contracted rabies during an encounter with a wild animal in the southern central part of the county on November 2. The cat was injured and became ill before attacking its owner.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sun Country Airlines announces new service from Wilmington International Airport
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another air carrier will soon be offering service from ILM. Sun Country Airlines announcing plans to fly non-stop between Wilmington and Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning June of 2023. Tuesday’s announcement is part of the airline’s 15-city route expansion. “We’re excited to launch this new, nonstop route...
Centre Daily
Rabid pet cat attacks its owner, North Carolina officials say
A rabid pet cat attacked its owner after contracting the disease from a wild animal, North Carolina health officials said. The cat is believed to have gotten rabies from an “unspecified wild animal” during the week of Nov. 2 in the “southern central part” of Brunswick County, according to a Nov. 14 news release from Brunswick County Health Services.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington to kick off holiday festivities with annual downtown holiday tree lighting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington is kicking off the holiday season with a tree lighting event in downtown Wilmington on Friday, Nov. 25 starting at 5:30 p.m. “This family tradition at Market and Water Streets includes live music, a local artisans’ shopping village, face painting, free spin-the-wheel prizes, and a special visit from Santa with a free photo op following the tree lighting countdown! Free hot cocoa while supplies last!” said the city in a release.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
foxwilmington.com
Mother erects billboards to help those dealing with grief, addiction after losing sons
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Billboards like Know Hope NC’s on Oleander Drive are meant to guide people from feeling like there is no hope to knowing that there is. Thousands of people drive past the old Jelly Beans skate center on Oleander Drive every day, making it a prime spot for advertising. One in particular, however, stands out from the others.
WECT
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. No injuries have been confirmed. The scene has been cleared. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
WRAL
Woman killed in Sampson County house fire
ROSEBORO, N.C. — A woman was killed Tuesday in a house fire in Sampson County. Before 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on Microwave Tower Road, where a woman in her 60s was found dead. The fire appears to be accidental but is under investigation, officials said.
WECT
Medical Board reprimands former NHRMC physician assistant after he provided Ambien to teenagers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Charles Edward Walton, a former physician assistant at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, was reprimanded by the North Carolina Medical Board after providing Ambien to minors. “On November 8, 2021, Mr. Walton provided and allowed his ex-stepdaughters and three of their friends who were...
Comments / 0