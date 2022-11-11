Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $5M for man accused of executing Cypress family, including 2 children, in 2014
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Bond has been set at $5,000,000 for the man described as a disgruntled employee, charged in the cold-blooded execution of a Cypress family of four. In September, Feng Lu, 58, was charged with capital murder in the killings of the Sun family. On Jan. 30,...
Jury returns not guilty verdict in case of man accused of killing HPD sergeant
Despite being acquitted in Sgt. Sean Rios' death, Robert Soliz remains in jail facing drug and aggravated assault charges from two previous and unrelated shootings.
kurv.com
Accused Killer Of HPD Officer Found Not Guilty
An accused cop killer is a free man after a Harris County jury found him not guilty of murder. The jury acquitted 26-year-old Robert Soliz on Tuesday afternoon. oliz was charged with the road-rage shooting death of 47-year-old HPD Sgt. Sean Rios on the North Freeway two years ago. It was unclear during the trial who had started the road-rage incident. Soliz claimed he acted in self-defense and didn’t know Rios was a police officer.
Robber shot in the face during deadly 2017 home invasion sentenced to 30 years in prison
The 21-year-old was also accused of a deadly hit-and-run while he was out on bond for the murder, though charges were dropped in that case last month.
KWTX
Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
Deputies find Texas woman wanted for hit-and-run hiding in closet
A Houston woman was arrested Sunday, months after a dispute led to her allegedly attempting to run over a woman with her vehicle several times.
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences ruled...
Man arrested, charged after shooting into crowd watching women fight, killing 19-year-old, HPD says
The victim reportedly was driving with his brother and some friends when passengers in another vehicle began fighting with them before the deadly shooting.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards that were taken during…
East Texas News
Local man charged with murder
COLDSPRING — A Coldspring man is facing murder charges after an argument led to the Oct. 25 shooting death of his sister. David Kenneth Fulcher, also known as Bubba, 49, of Coldspring, was arrested Oct. 25 at his home. Lt. Charles Dougherty of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department...
Kidnapping suspect shot by Pearland PD officer during chase in southeast Houston, HPD says
A tip led Pearland police to a man with four open felonies in southeast Houston. The suspect ran from officers while showing a handgun before being shot, according to HPD.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED ON WARRANTS THURSDAY
Two people were arrested on warrants in separate incidents Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 6:55, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for Defective Equipment. Contact was made with the driver, Dymphna Roque Phillips, 37 of Spring, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Harris County for Theft by Check between $2,500 and $30,000. Dymphna was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Texas teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with injury to a child after police said she dragged a 5-year-old across concrete. An employee with Houston Independent School District first reported the incident after watching the assault on video on Nov. 3. Around 10:44 a.m. a surveillance camera at...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING
A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
Pasadena police searching for man accused of entering Deer Park ISD school
Deer Park ISD admitted what happened was an "error" and said they are going to do additional door checks, security reviews, and staff re-training.
HPD searching for masked man seen robbing ATM tech outside store on northeast side
Police say that when the ATM technician tried to intervene, he had a gun pulled on him.
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance video shows moments before HPD officer and suspect were hit by suspect drunk driver
HOUSTON – A 23-year-old Houston police officer is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Investigators said the officer was in the middle of arresting a man who allegedly fled from a hit-and-run accident near Hilcroft and Bellaire, when the suspected drunk driver crashed into him and the hit-and-run suspect.
fox26houston.com
One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend
CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Requests Help Identifying and Alleged T
Humble Police Department Requests Help Identifying and Alleged Thief. The Humble Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the following suspect involved in the theft of a tailgate from the Northeast Medical Center Hospital on 11/09/2022. If you have any information about the incident or the identification of the...
