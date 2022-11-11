ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accused Killer Of HPD Officer Found Not Guilty

An accused cop killer is a free man after a Harris County jury found him not guilty of murder. The jury acquitted 26-year-old Robert Soliz on Tuesday afternoon. oliz was charged with the road-rage shooting death of 47-year-old HPD Sgt. Sean Rios on the North Freeway two years ago. It was unclear during the trial who had started the road-rage incident. Soliz claimed he acted in self-defense and didn’t know Rios was a police officer.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards that were taken during…
MONTGOMERY, TX
East Texas News

Local man charged with murder

COLDSPRING — A Coldspring man is facing murder charges after an argument led to the Oct. 25 shooting death of his sister. David Kenneth Fulcher, also known as Bubba, 49, of Coldspring, was arrested Oct. 25 at his home. Lt. Charles Dougherty of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department...
COLDSPRING, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED ON WARRANTS THURSDAY

Two people were arrested on warrants in separate incidents Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 6:55, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for Defective Equipment. Contact was made with the driver, Dymphna Roque Phillips, 37 of Spring, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Harris County for Theft by Check between $2,500 and $30,000. Dymphna was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING

A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
WILLIS, TX
fox26houston.com

One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend

CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
CONROE, TX
kingwood.com

Humble Police Department Requests Help Identifying and Alleged T

Humble Police Department Requests Help Identifying and Alleged Thief. The Humble Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the following suspect involved in the theft of a tailgate from the Northeast Medical Center Hospital on 11/09/2022. If you have any information about the incident or the identification of the...

