States with the highest and lowest Biden approval ratings
Stacker compiled a list of the states with the highest and lowest approval ratings for President Biden using data from Morning Consult.
Trump 2024 bid won’t deter DOJ amid criminal probes
What does Donald Trump’s announcement that he plans to seek the White House in 2024 mean for the numerous criminal probes into the former president? Not a whole lot. “The Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into Donald Trump even though he was the former president, a likely candidate, and the de facto leader of […]
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
Britain says it won't rush to judgment about why a missile landed in rural Poland, close to the border with Ukraine
US stocks slip as Target stumbles, weighs on retailers
Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government
