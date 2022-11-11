ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies

Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says

NEW YORK — (AP) — A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said...
White Texas Teacher Benched Over Viral Rant on ‘Superior Race’

A white middle school teacher in Texas has been placed on leave after claiming to his students that he thinks the white race is superior.In a video that went viral on social media last week, a Bohls Middle School teacher in Pflugerville explained to his class—with a heavy demographic of Black students—that, essentially, white is right, Fox 7 Austin reported.A mashup video of the incident was initially shared by one of the students, @babysizzle808, on Instagram Saturday.“I have always been raised to respect my elders[.] my parents don’t play about that at all!” the student captioned the post. “This still...
