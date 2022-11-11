A white middle school teacher in Texas has been placed on leave after claiming to his students that he thinks the white race is superior.In a video that went viral on social media last week, a Bohls Middle School teacher in Pflugerville explained to his class—with a heavy demographic of Black students—that, essentially, white is right, Fox 7 Austin reported.A mashup video of the incident was initially shared by one of the students, @babysizzle808, on Instagram Saturday.“I have always been raised to respect my elders[.] my parents don’t play about that at all!” the student captioned the post. “This still...

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 23 MINUTES AGO