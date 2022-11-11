On North Carolina’s Harbor Island, one minimalist manse that is not at all like the others is about to go under the hammer. The waterfront abode in Wrightsville Beach is perhaps best described as midcentury modern meets… Hawaii. Positioned between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, the 8,622-square-foot residence takes cues from the work of Vladimir Ossipoff, aka “the master of Hawaiian architecture.” To that end, the design is streamlined and heavily informed by its environment. The stylish pad, which will be auctioned next month via Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty, sits on a quarter-acre lot and offers four bedrooms, four full bathrooms...

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO