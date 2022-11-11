Read full article on original website
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening
CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
luminanews.com
Taste of Wrightsville Beach 2022 Winners Announced
Wrightsville Beach, NC – At the Blue Water Grill parking lot, the Taste of Wrightsville Beach and island restaurants put on an amazing show of creative culinary delights in all categories of savory and sweet dishes. Taste of Wrightsville Beach is a charity fundraiser for Weekend Meals on Wheels.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport holding annual downtown tree lighting ceremony later this month
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Christmas is quickly approaching, and Southport is marking the occasion with their annual tree lighting later this month. The Mayor’s Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony is being held November 25th at 6:00 p.m. Mayor Joe Pat Hatem will light the tree, with “‘Twas the Night...
foxwilmington.com
Harrelson Center expanding to provide room for more nonprofits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington has a long history, originally built as the New Hanover County Law Enforcement Center in the 1978. Then, in 2005, the building was purchased, leading to developments that have allowed the center to house 20 nonprofits. Now, new renovations...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
WECT
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. |. Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the...
bladenonline.com
The Start of Christmas Festivities
Today is the start of the 3rd Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show at Whimsical Florist & Gifts. Starting today, Friday, November 11, and ending Sunday, November 13, the Holly Jolly Christmas Show audience can prepare to be met with a vast selection of distinctive products by all 20 vendors. This holiday event is full of festive gifts and crafts like clothing, jewelry, holiday decorations, handmade crafts, and food items produced by Bladen County and surrounding county residents.
foxwilmington.com
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Dobby from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dobby, who is approximately 4 years old, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Although shy, Dobby is a very sweet dog who was rescued from a hoarding situation, per her handlers. At a young age, it is believed that she was hit by...
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
heidibillottofood.com
The Jacksonville NC International Food Trail
Back in June of 2022, I “did a thing.” If you follow me on social media or the pages of this blog, then you know I talk and write a lot about my food-centric travel. Well, this project was all that and more. I searched out, ate at and wrote about a number of restaurants, each one featuring a different authentic international cuisine in Jacksonville, NC. My appetite to taste it all was driven by the mission to create a dining guide now known as the Jacksonville NC International Food Trail.
This Modernist Mansion on the North Carolina Coast Is Expected to Fetch More Than $14 Million at Auction
On North Carolina’s Harbor Island, one minimalist manse that is not at all like the others is about to go under the hammer. The waterfront abode in Wrightsville Beach is perhaps best described as midcentury modern meets… Hawaii. Positioned between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, the 8,622-square-foot residence takes cues from the work of Vladimir Ossipoff, aka “the master of Hawaiian architecture.” To that end, the design is streamlined and heavily informed by its environment. The stylish pad, which will be auctioned next month via Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty, sits on a quarter-acre lot and offers four bedrooms, four full bathrooms...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
WECT
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Business owners in the Holiday Village shopping center in Ogden are facing new challenges after an access road connecting Market Street to Lendire Road was blocked off by neighboring property owners. The road in question isn’t part of any official roadway map. Instead, it’s part of the private property according to New Hanover County records.
carolinajournal.com
Red tide in New Hanover as GOP wins all 4 school board seats
Statewide, a third of North Carolina’s school board seats were on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans had a rough night in many urban races, but in New Hanover County, home of coastal city Wilmington, Republicans swept all four seats on the board of education. The board had been 5-2 Democrat, but after the election will now be 5-2 Republican.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman on trial for deadly 2021 rideshare service incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is on trial for a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi rideshare service operator who killed a teen girl. Closing arguments are underway in the trial for Rebecker Wilson. Wilson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: a cold front arrives tonight, temps dive into Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday evening! Unseasonably warm weather continued this afternoon as highs soared well into the 70s. You will feel a big difference into Sunday with only 50s and 60s as a cold front passes through the region and winds shift to bring in much cooler air from the north. Expect a few isolated showers overnight and early Sunday ahead of the front. Atmospheric conditions will provide a good chance for frost Sunday night with the middle 30s expected away from the immediate coastline.
WECT
EXCLUSIVE: Racist rants released of former WPD officers recorded on police cam
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since several recordings of three former Wilmington Police Department officers revealed racism within the police department’s rank and file. And for more than two years they’ve been kept confidential. The murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspect arrested in Dollar General robberies
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man for the robberies of two Dollar Generals on Castle Hayne Road and Long Ridge Way. Kenneth Andrew Norville was arrested early Saturday morning, November 12. He is charged with three kidnapping charges and two robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.
foxwilmington.com
Detention officer fired after allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was terminated from her job as a detention officer for Brunswick County after she was charged with misdemeanor larceny for allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration on November 6. Amelia Apple, a 21-year-old resident of Ash, joined the sheriff’s office in June of...
