‘The Crown’: Lesley Manville on Margaret’s Romance & Scenes With Timothy Dalton (VIDEO)

'The Crown' Season 5: Imelda Staunton & Jonathan Pryce on Taking the Throne & Filming Season 6
In Netflix’s hit drama series The Crown, showrunner Peter Morgan details Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne throughout the decades. Inspired by true events, each season chronicles the luxuries, political intrigue, and the romances that have made up the Royal family’s reign since the '40s. In Season 5, Academy Award-nominees Imelda Staunton assumes the role of the Queen, taking over for Olivia Coleman, and Jonathan Pryce as her husband Prince Philip, following fellow Game of Thrones co-star Tobias Menzies.
Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’
Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Eric Roberts Believes Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance Is Oscar-Worthy, Compares It To Elizabeth Taylor
Hollywood legend Eric Roberts is vast enough to recognize when another star is going places, ad he has shared his theory on Margot Robbie's acting prowess in the movie, Babylon. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts couldn't stop praising the actress. Likewise, he shared his thoughts about how...
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were
Love actually … not? Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh went from working together to falling in love in real life — while also weathering his affair with Helena Bonham Carter — before the pair ultimately split. The British actors met in 1987 while filming the series Fortunes of War and started to date shortly after. […]
Did the Exit of Henry Cavill From the Iconic Show, ‘The Witcher’, Accidently Benefit Liam Hemsworth?
As the world of Witcher is in shock after hearing the news of Henry Cavill leaving the show, there is another one coming up. The Witcher has been a groundbreaking role for Cavill. With the upcoming season 3, fans were excited to see their Witcher taking up his sword once again. However, their dreams were crushed as the actor announced his exit from the show. As Liam Hemsworth will take up the role in season 4, did you think it might not be an accident?
What to watch: 5 Elizabeth Debicki roles beyond 'The Crown'
Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana in Season 5 of Netflix's series "The Crown." Here are five other roles to catch her in.
Fourth Bridget Jones's Diary movie in the works, says writer Helen Fielding
Helen Fielding is sketching out a fourth chapter in the Bridget Jones's Diary cinematic saga. The novelist and screenwriter revealed in a new interview that she's currently prepping another entry in the romantic comedy series starring Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger. "Yes I'm working on it and I really hope...
‘1923’ Teaser Trailer: Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford Make the West Wild (VIDEO)
The Prohibition-era chapter in the Dutton history was a violent one, as Yellowstone fans can see in the new teaser trailer for 1923, the next prequel series in the hit franchise. Paramount+ dropped the teaser on Sunday, November 13 — a little more than a month before the series’ December...
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
‘Superman’ Henry Cavill Finally Opens Up About the James Bond and Wolverine in the MCU Rumoured Castings
Henry Cavill is the next James Bond, the thought of it has been exciting his fans for some time now. The actor is known for taking his roles seriously and committing to them entirely. In fact, he was a fan of The Witcher way before being cast, and would often correct people on the set. Though he had to quit the Netflix series for concentrating on the sequel of Warner Bros Man of Steel.
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
The English (2022 series) Amazon Prime Video, Emily Blunt, trailer, release date
America, 1890. Pawnee scout Eli Whipp and English aristocrat Cornelia Locke are thrown together as they both seek to right the wrongs of their pasts. Startattle.com – The English | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: November 11, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Emily Blunt...
Millie Bobby Brown Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Enola Holmes 2′ As Film Debuts at No 1 On Netflix’s Top 10 | Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Millie Bobby Brown, Movies, Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her new movie Enola Holmes 2!. The 18-year-old star of the Netflix movie’s brother Charlie filmed some moments on set and the streamer compiled them into a fun new video. Also featured in the behind-the-scenes are...
The Eternal Daughter (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Tilda Swinton
An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past. Startattle.com – The Eternal Daughter 2022. Starring : Tilda Swinton. Genre : Drama / Mystery. Country : United States / United Kingdom. Language :...
This Christmas — release date, cast, plot, first look, and all about the new festive movie
This Christmas is a festive feelgood movie arriving on Sky Cinema and stars Alfred Enoch and Kaya Scodelario.
