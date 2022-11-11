Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Harrelson Center expanding to provide room for more nonprofits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington has a long history, originally built as the New Hanover County Law Enforcement Center in the 1978. Then, in 2005, the building was purchased, leading to developments that have allowed the center to house 20 nonprofits. Now, new renovations...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Small Business Festival comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — A festival celebrating North Carolina small businesses comes to downtown Wilmington at Waterline Brewing Company. The event will have local food trucks, live music, and plenty of NC local vendors. The festival takes places this Sunday, November 13, from noon to 4 p.m. The festival is free to the public.
WECT
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. |. Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening
CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
carolinajournal.com
Red tide in New Hanover as GOP wins all 4 school board seats
Statewide, a third of North Carolina’s school board seats were on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans had a rough night in many urban races, but in New Hanover County, home of coastal city Wilmington, Republicans swept all four seats on the board of education. The board had been 5-2 Democrat, but after the election will now be 5-2 Republican.
foxwilmington.com
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the...
luminanews.com
Taste of Wrightsville Beach 2022 Winners Announced
Wrightsville Beach, NC – At the Blue Water Grill parking lot, the Taste of Wrightsville Beach and island restaurants put on an amazing show of creative culinary delights in all categories of savory and sweet dishes. Taste of Wrightsville Beach is a charity fundraiser for Weekend Meals on Wheels.
WECT
EXCLUSIVE: Racist rants released of former WPD officers recorded on police cam
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since several recordings of three former Wilmington Police Department officers revealed racism within the police department’s rank and file. And for more than two years they’ve been kept confidential. The murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis...
heidibillottofood.com
The Jacksonville NC International Food Trail
Back in June of 2022, I “did a thing.” If you follow me on social media or the pages of this blog, then you know I talk and write a lot about my food-centric travel. Well, this project was all that and more. I searched out, ate at and wrote about a number of restaurants, each one featuring a different authentic international cuisine in Jacksonville, NC. My appetite to taste it all was driven by the mission to create a dining guide now known as the Jacksonville NC International Food Trail.
WECT
$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million win from the Powerball drawing that came with a ticket that matched all five white balls was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington. The Powerball drawings produced 10 wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize, one...
No students injured in Onslow Co. school bus crash
RICHLANDS, N.C. — A school bus was one of three vehicles involved in an accident near 8901 Richlands Highway on Monday morning. No students were hurt in the crash. Injuries are being reported from other vehicles involved in the accident, according to Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson. No one had been transported to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
This Modernist Mansion on the North Carolina Coast Is Expected to Fetch More Than $14 Million at Auction
On North Carolina’s Harbor Island, one minimalist manse that is not at all like the others is about to go under the hammer. The waterfront abode in Wrightsville Beach is perhaps best described as midcentury modern meets… Hawaii. Positioned between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, the 8,622-square-foot residence takes cues from the work of Vladimir Ossipoff, aka “the master of Hawaiian architecture.” To that end, the design is streamlined and heavily informed by its environment. The stylish pad, which will be auctioned next month via Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty, sits on a quarter-acre lot and offers four bedrooms, four full bathrooms...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspect arrested in Dollar General robberies
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man for the robberies of two Dollar Generals on Castle Hayne Road and Long Ridge Way. Kenneth Andrew Norville was arrested early Saturday morning, November 12. He is charged with three kidnapping charges and two robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman on trial for deadly 2021 rideshare service incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is on trial for a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi rideshare service operator who killed a teen girl. Closing arguments are underway in the trial for Rebecker Wilson. Wilson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
