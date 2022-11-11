Read full article on original website
Related
Congress returns for lame-duck session with election still undecided: live updates
In the House, 20 seats remain undecided after Tuesday's election. Republicans picked up a seat on Sunday in Oregon. Democrats kept Senate control.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Flat pink champagne
One thing that has become evident in recent elections is that it’s dangerous to predict outcomes. Many pundits and columnists proclaimed a red wave would wash across the country during the midterms — a more accurate, but still developing post-election description is that of a glass of flat, pink champagne.
GOP Strategist: It's Time to Get Off Trump's Crazy Train | Opinion
At the beginning of this year, Republicans were salivating at the opportunities these elections provided. In the last two midterms after Democratic presidential sweeps (1994 and 2010), the party made massive gains in the House (52 and 63 seats respectively) and solid Senate wins. President Biden's approval remained underwater all year, due mainly to soaring energy prices and inflation not seen since the 1980s. The party faithful were energized, their representatives free of any governing responsibilities and at liberty to blame everything on the Biden administration. It all inspired the ever-quotable Newt Gingrich to predict early in the year that Democrats would suffer their worst defeat since 1920 when the GOP won 302 House seats.
Opinion | Trump and His Disinfo Brigade Fall Flat
Jack Shafer is Politico’s senior media writer. The red wave wasn’t the only conspicuous no-show on Election Day. The so-called rising tide of political disinformation — spotted by think tankers, journalists at outlets as varied as the Associated Press and the Guardian, and statesmen like Barack Obama — failed to break the shore. According to disinformation researchers speaking to the New York Times, disinfo artists, of whom there are plenty, failed to convince many that the election process is rigged and corrupt.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: The Gaslighting of America
There was a comedy skit in a movie several years ago in which a woman comes home unexpectedly and finds her husband in bed with another woman. Shocked, she demands to know who the woman is and why her husband is doing this. The couple get out of bed and start getting dressed as the man says to his wife, “Honey, what are you talking about?” The wife, perplexed at the question, says, “I’m talking about that woman!” Meanwhile, the other woman, now fully dressed, heads for the door. The husband says, “What woman? Honey, are you feeling okay? There’s no woman here.” Feeling dazed and confused, the wife begins to question her own sanity.
MSNBC
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Newt Gingrich suspects Trump is reconsidering a 2024 run after midterm results
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Wednesday that he believes former President Donald Trump may be reconsidering his plans for another presidential run.
Watchdog group says it will try to use the 14th Amendment to disqualify Trump from running for president again in 2024
The watchdog group CREW says it'll seek to disqualify Trump from running for president in 2024. The 14th Amendment bars candidates who've "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the US. The group noted that Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from office under that law. A watchdog group says...
News Analysis: Trump was a looming figure in the midterms. The GOP suffered for it
The protracted uncertainty over control of Congress reverberated through both major political parties on Wednesday, as Democrats basked in the relief of the red wave that wasn’t and Republicans became increasingly clear-eyed that the lingering influence of former President Trump had hamstrung their party. President Biden’s emphasis during the...
Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over
US midterms 2022: Biden hails democrats’ show in key us polls. Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. President Biden and the Democratic...
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
MSNBC
As elections near, Trump eyes McConnell’s possible ‘impeachment’
With five days remaining in the midterm election cycle, Americans are hearing quite a bit from two former presidents. Barack Obama was in Arizona last night, for example, warning that Republican election deniers in the state pose a serious threat to our system of self-government. If these GOP candidates succeed,...
‘Former proud Republican’ denounces Trump, Zeldin
I’m a former proud registered Republican. I left the party the moment Donald Trump was nominated. I never could have predicted he’d do as bad a job in office as he did. I never could have predicted — heck, a great fiction writer couldn’t have written — that he’d sell us out and be the traitorous criminal he is. What’s more, the GOP still supports him! It is unimaginable and floors me every day that the party still supports him! The stench of his criminality and treason will remain on the party for years and years to come. He may not be president anymore but his influence over the party is alive and well, and all those who refuse to denounce him display nothing but cowardice and remind us that they sold their souls six years ago for four years of power.
Gleeful media pundits dunk on GOP midterm results as red 'puddle,' mock Trump as 'gift'
The mainstream media is dunking on Republicans, expressing shock and glee over the fizzled red wave on Tuesday night. CBS correspondent Ed O’Keefe declared, "Don’t bet against Biden," as "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King responded by listing "red wave" jokes. "I’ve heard it called the red sprinkler, I’ve...
Wall Street Journal labels Trump biggest Republican ‘loser’
The Wall Street Journal editorial board this week put the blame for Republican losses in the midterms at the feet of former President Trump, calling him the GOP’s “biggest loser.”. The board said in an editorial published Wednesday that Trump-style Republican candidates lost in races that were “clearly”...
Opinion: Insurrectionist Candidates Are a Threat to The American Way of Life
The 2020 midterms are approaching and it’s stunning to look out at the political landscape and see the low-quality candidates that are running for office. I thought this was a country that respected the Constitution. I thought this was a country that respected law and order. Why then are we allowing candidates to run who supported the January 6th insurrection?
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Holidays, heroes, politics and our best friends
Our Founding Fathers of these United States established an ingenious system to ensure citizens have the final voice in the making of the nation’s policies. People can exhibit this power; our four-legged companions cannot. It is therefore incumbent upon us to apply our vote to also consider them. Realistically,...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Comments / 0