ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Flat pink champagne

One thing that has become evident in recent elections is that it’s dangerous to predict outcomes. Many pundits and columnists proclaimed a red wave would wash across the country during the midterms — a more accurate, but still developing post-election description is that of a glass of flat, pink champagne.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

GOP Strategist: It's Time to Get Off Trump's Crazy Train | Opinion

At the beginning of this year, Republicans were salivating at the opportunities these elections provided. In the last two midterms after Democratic presidential sweeps (1994 and 2010), the party made massive gains in the House (52 and 63 seats respectively) and solid Senate wins. President Biden's approval remained underwater all year, due mainly to soaring energy prices and inflation not seen since the 1980s. The party faithful were energized, their representatives free of any governing responsibilities and at liberty to blame everything on the Biden administration. It all inspired the ever-quotable Newt Gingrich to predict early in the year that Democrats would suffer their worst defeat since 1920 when the GOP won 302 House seats.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Opinion | Trump and His Disinfo Brigade Fall Flat

Jack Shafer is Politico’s senior media writer. The red wave wasn’t the only conspicuous no-show on Election Day. The so-called rising tide of political disinformation — spotted by think tankers, journalists at outlets as varied as the Associated Press and the Guardian, and statesmen like Barack Obama — failed to break the shore. According to disinformation researchers speaking to the New York Times, disinfo artists, of whom there are plenty, failed to convince many that the election process is rigged and corrupt.
GEORGIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: The Gaslighting of America

There was a comedy skit in a movie several years ago in which a woman comes home unexpectedly and finds her husband in bed with another woman. Shocked, she demands to know who the woman is and why her husband is doing this. The couple get out of bed and start getting dressed as the man says to his wife, “Honey, what are you talking about?” The wife, perplexed at the question, says, “I’m talking about that woman!” Meanwhile, the other woman, now fully dressed, heads for the door. The husband says, “What woman? Honey, are you feeling okay? There’s no woman here.” Feeling dazed and confused, the wife begins to question her own sanity.
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
FLORIDA STATE
riverheadlocal

‘Former proud Republican’ denounces Trump, Zeldin

I’m a former proud registered Republican. I left the party the moment Donald Trump was nominated. I never could have predicted he’d do as bad a job in office as he did. I never could have predicted — heck, a great fiction writer couldn’t have written — that he’d sell us out and be the traitorous criminal he is. What’s more, the GOP still supports him! It is unimaginable and floors me every day that the party still supports him! The stench of his criminality and treason will remain on the party for years and years to come. He may not be president anymore but his influence over the party is alive and well, and all those who refuse to denounce him display nothing but cowardice and remind us that they sold their souls six years ago for four years of power.
The Hill

Wall Street Journal labels Trump biggest Republican ‘loser’

The Wall Street Journal editorial board this week put the blame for Republican losses in the midterms at the feet of former President Trump, calling him the GOP’s “biggest loser.”. The board said in an editorial published Wednesday that Trump-style Republican candidates lost in races that were “clearly”...
GEORGIA STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Insurrectionist Candidates Are a Threat to The American Way of Life

The 2020 midterms are approaching and it’s stunning to look out at the political landscape and see the low-quality candidates that are running for office. I thought this was a country that respected the Constitution. I thought this was a country that respected law and order. Why then are we allowing candidates to run who supported the January 6th insurrection?
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Holidays, heroes, politics and our best friends

Our Founding Fathers of these United States established an ingenious system to ensure citizens have the final voice in the making of the nation’s policies. People can exhibit this power; our four-legged companions cannot. It is therefore incumbent upon us to apply our vote to also consider them. Realistically,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy