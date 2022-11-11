Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County High School dominates in season opener
BIRMINGHAM – The Shelby County Wildcats dominated Holy Family Catholic Academy in a 72-36 blowout in their season opener on the road on Monday, Nov. 14. Shelby County began to pick up the lead early on in the game, finishing the first quarter 26-12. A strong performance by Noah Reed and Austin Wilson both totaling seven points each helped catapult the Wildcats to finish the first half up 39-26.
Shelby Reporter
Former Pelham standout, Montevallo freshman named GSC Freshman of the Week
MONTEVALLO – A former local basketball star is already making a quick impact at the collegiate level as a freshman. MJ Jones, who graduated from Pelham last year, was recently honored by the Gulf South Conference for a stellar debut at the University of Montevallo during his first two games as a college basketball player.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham girls fall short in opener at Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS – In a battle of two teams who advanced to the Final Four in their respective classification last season, the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Pelham Panthers met on Monday, Nov. 14 at Vestavia Hills High School. The Rebels, however, fell just short of the Class 7A title...
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park wins season opener
HANCEVILLE – Spain Park faced Austin in their season opener at Wallace State Community College on Friday, Nov. 11. The Spain Park Jaguars defeated the Austin Black Bears 52-40 after picking up the lead in each quarter of the game. The Jaguars gained a slight lead in the first...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea defeats Fairview
CULLMAN – The Chelsea Hornets defeated the Fairview Aggies 51-38 for their first week of the season. The Hornets’ first quarter gave them their edge to secure their first victory of the season on Saturday, Nov. 12. Chelsea totaled 13 points in the first quarter compared to the...
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 2
It’s time for the Class 7A semifinals, and it’s Thompson at Hoover for the sixth year in a row. Who will get a spot in the Class 7A State Championship? We break it down on this week’s show.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena will celebrate World Ice Skating Day
PELHAM – Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena announced its World Ice Skating Day and set the date for Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5:45-9 p.m. World Ice Skating Day is dedicated to celebrating ice skating across the world in the form of a global festival. The various celebrations are supported by US Figure Skating, Learn to Skate USA and the International Skating Union.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Ridge Elementary to hold 2022 Iron Bowl Coin Battle
PELHAM – Pelham Ridge Elementary will hold its “2022 Iron Coin Battle” from Nov. 14-18. Money will be collected as well as canned food items that will be donated to a local food closet. Different kinds of change are collected on each day of the week. The...
Shelby Reporter
Bassmaster tournaments set to return to Shelby County in 2023
BIRMINGHAM — The Bassmaster High School Series and Bassmaster Elite Series will make their way to Lay Lake next year. B.A.S.S. officials unveiled the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and Bassmaster Junior Series 2023 schedule, which will give young anglers from across the country an opportunity to compete on challenging and fun fisheries next spring to qualify for a chance at a berth in the prestigious National Championship tournament.
Shelby Reporter
Should it stay or should it go?
One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
Shelby Reporter
County holds grand opening for Double Oak Park
NORTH SHELBY – Residents have a new place to stretch their legs and enjoy the outdoors now that Double Oak Park is officially open. A ribbon cutting was held by the County on Thursday Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. for the grand opening of the park. The park is located near the U.S. 280 corridor in the Dunnavant Valley area.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena announces annual Holiday Ice Show, holiday events
PELHAM – Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena announced its Annual Holiday Ice Show and Holidays at the Movies just in time for the holiday season. “Our annual holiday ice show is put on by the Pelham Skate School and Aspire Academy and features skaters from the Pelham Skate School, the Birmingham Figure Skating Club, and for the first time in forever – Pelham Hockey,” read a press release. “Skaters from our littlest Snowplow Sams to high-level elite competitors will amaze and delight audiences in two performances on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The matinee showing is at 2:30 p.m. and evening show at 6 p.m. features an optional add-on to meet the cast public skate after the show.”
Shelby Reporter
Martee Bennett Forehand
Martee Bennett Forehand, a resident of Pelham, Alabama passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the age of 56. She was surrounded at home with her family after a long courageous battle with cancer. Martee influenced many lives during her 24 years in the Shelby County/Pelham City School systems. The...
Shelby Reporter
UM Office of Veteran and Military Affairs honors veterans, past and present
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo Office of Veteran and Military Affairs honored veterans and hosted events for their dependents in association with Veterans Day. On Nov. 8, the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs participated in a flag placement ceremony at the Alabama National Cemetery. The Campus Veterans Association, the student organization that is associated with the office, took a group of students to complete volunteer work at the cemetery by placing flags on veterans’ graves.
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea to hold Christmas parade, Splash’n with Santa events
CHELSEA – With Christmas quickly approaching, the city of Chelsea is preparing to hold its annual holiday festivities in December. The 23rd annual Chelsea Christmas Parade will bring its usual dose of cheer on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17. “There will be over 70 entries this year,” organizer...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster Fire Department preparing for annual Christmas Village to open Dec. 3
Alabaster – The Alabaster Fire Department will once again open its annual Christmas Village behind Fire Station No. 1 on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. The popular attraction features props for children including a replica of the city’s fire trucks, a helicopter and a gingerbread house, as well as several cars.
Shelby Reporter
Food is peace: Getting to know the owners of Dondi and Shell’s Food Oasis
Walking up to Dondi and Shell’s Food Oasis in Old Town Helena, the smell of good food hits you almost before you reach the building. The owners, couple Dion Williams and Shelley McDaniel, are hard at work preparing that day’s menu. As you approach the door, either Williams or McDaniel greets you with a smile and a friendly, “How are you?” before taking your order.
Shelby Reporter
A novel idea
With the popularity of social media and unlimited access to short-form content, I feel that everyone’s attention spans have suffered. Now that I have finished college and no longer have assigned reading, I have had to make myself sit down and read despite the fact that reading was a favorite activity of mine as a child.
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
Shelby Reporter
Kingwood Church to host Christmas movie night
ALABASTER – Kingwood Church is preparing to get people in the Christmas spirit with a free popcorn movie night. The event will be held on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. with a pre-show beginning at 6 p.m. “We are excited to host a free Christmas Movie Night for...
