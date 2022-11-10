Read full article on original website
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Jimbo Fisher, expects Texas A&M football recruiting challenges and player transfers
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher if not for his gargantuan buyout following a season of misery for the Aggies. Texas A&M's loss at Auburn over the weekend was the Aggies' sixth straight this fall and dropped the program to 3-7 overall. Fisher's program was ranked inside the top 10 in August before an early loss to Appalachian State was a sign of things to come for the most disappointing team in college football this season.
247Sports
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
247Sports
Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season
AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
247Sports
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
247Sports
Urban Meyer exits Fox set during Ohio State vs. Indiana football game, 'under the weather'
Urban Meyer left the Fox's set at halftime of Ohio State's game against Indiana Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fox host Rob Stone made the announcement during the halftime show, which was live from the Horseshow, with Ohio State leading Indiana 28-7. “Coach Urban Meyer, we sent him...
247Sports
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 12
Washington's scintillating comeback win at No. 6 Oregon rattled the College Football Playoff picture Saturday night, and there's still plenty of moving and shaking that could happen prior to the release of Sunday's Week 11 AP Top 25 rankings. In our latest projection, several nationally-ranked teams went down Saturday, but other programs in the playoff hunt noticeably flexed their muscles, including Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee. The Volunteers scored 66 points during a drubbing of Missouri, a style-points victory for Josh Heupel's team following last week's loss to Georgia.
247Sports
Report: Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez out multiple weeks, Kobe Savage likely done for year
After Adrian Martinez left Saturday night's game at Baylor with an apparent lower leg injury, sources have said the Kansas State quarterback is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks. The potential exists Martinez will be out the next two weeks through the end of the regular season. Sources have...
247Sports
Steve Sarkisian: Texas football offense 'didn't do anything well' in loss vs. TCU, Quinn Ewers not to blame
Texas football's typically potent offense had no answer Saturday night in a 17-10 home loss to No. 4 TCU. The Longhorns were held to just 199 yards and without an offensive touchdown in the loss as Texas' top playmakers were kept at bay by the TCU defense for all four quarters.
247Sports
Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains
Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
247Sports
Chip Kelly on Defense, Defending Caleb Williams, the Rivalry and More
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Monday before practice about the performance of his defense against Arizona, trying to combat USC quarterback Caleb Williams, not needing to motivate his team much against USC, and more.
247Sports
Mario Cristobal talks transfer portal, QB Jacurri Brown, and more
The Miami Hurricanes football program will face its biggest test of the 2022 season with a road trip to take on Clemson. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPN. Clemson (9-1, 7-0) represents the gold standard in the ACC since 2015 and...
247Sports
Michigan DB Mike Sainristil goes viral after hit on hurdling 'Husker Alante Brown
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Sainristil walked into the Michigan locker room on Saturday night, checked his phone, and saw that he had been tagged in 31 Instagram stories. The Wolverines’ captain has made a lot of noteworthy plays during his college career on both sides of the ball. He has started at wide receiver and also at nickel; he has caught five career touchdowns and prevented opponents from doing the same.
247Sports
Dion Stutts was back in the Vaught for the fourth time this season Saturday
Ole Miss hosted 2024 defensive lineman Dion Stutts for an unofficial visit on Saturday when it played Alabama. Stutts, who lives right down the road in Batesville, Miss., plays at Memphis University School. He is a three-star prospect rated as the No. 39 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 14 prospect in the state of Tennessee's 2024 class.
247Sports
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
247Sports
WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Auburn game
Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's game against Auburn. The Aggies go to 3-7 on the season and take on UMass next weekend in their final non conference matchup of the 2022 season. Video courtesy of Texas A&M athletics:
Dorian Thompson-Robinson on USC: "We Hate Those Guys" (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked about the "bitterness" of the rivalry with USC, his memories of the last four rivalry games, what a win would mean for the UCLA community and more. THE EXCITEMENT YOU AND YOUR TEAMMATES HAVE NOT ONLY GOING INTO THIS GAME BECAUSE OF WHAT IT MEANS...
Pick Six: Kansas State kills it on fourth road trip
It’s all on the table. Right in the crosshairs. Two weeks to play and Kansas State holds tiebreakers over Baylor and Oklahoma State. A game in front, too, with those.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Auburn: Week 13 kickoff time, TV channel announced
No. 8-ranked Alabama’s home game against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 26, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. For the fifth time this season, Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call. The...
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Bedlam football next Saturday in Norman
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's upcoming Big 12 Bedlam rivalry game against Oklahoma have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman next Saturday. The game will air on ABC.
