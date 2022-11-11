Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: Bright Futures addresses needs of young kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — Bright Futures Preschool at Kearney Public Schools serves primarily three and four-year-old's, but they also have programs to help younger kids. NTV's Carol Staab tells us about the toddler program at the preschool and how they address the needs of young kids and their families.
NebraskaTV
Multiple local organizations partnered to host the Hastings Annual Multicultural Festival
HASTINGS, Neb. — Celebrating the different cultures that make up the city, the Hastings Multicultural Festival returned this year. Since 2009, Hastings College along with the Hastings Multicultural Association and the Hastings YWCA have been doing the city's multicultural festival. The event showcases food, dances and music from various counties.
NebraskaTV
Plans underway to restore a almost 100 yr old Catholic Church
LAWRENCE, NEB. — A project for the ages. Restoration plans for one central Nebraska church that is almost a century old. From the outside of this brick building–gothic-style windows only give a peak at what’s inside, but just past the doors, history awaits. “This church is going...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Diesel
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Diesel at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Diesel. I am a very handsome Boxer mix who would love to find my forever home soon! I am a very well behaved dog, I never have accidents in my kennel, I never jump, and I know many basic commands. I can be weary of new people at first, but I warm up quickly with treats and butt scratches. I will need to meet any kiddos or other dogs in the home if you are interested in me. I would make a great dog for a first time dog owner, or any family type really! If you are interested in meeting me, please call or stop by the shelter today!
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Kearney Hub
Kenney, Wilmot win area Board of Regents seats
KEARNEY — Paul Kenney was out in the stiff wind Wednesday smiling as he picked up his campaign signs. He was reelected Tuesday to his second six-year term on the District 6 Board of Regents. He defeated Julie Hehnke of Grand Island. Unofficial results gave Kenney 34,532 votes to...
News Channel Nebraska
Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
NebraskaTV
UNK set to face Concordia-St. Paul in NCAA Central Region opening round
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team has earned their 23rd-straight NCAA DII Tournament bid, landing the No. 7 seed in the Central Region. UNK is set to face No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul in the opening round. The Lopers lost to the Golden Bears in five sets during last year's tournament.
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was also assisting in the investigation. Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the...
NebraskaTV
UNK Beats Northeastern State, Could Receive Bowl Bid
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska Kearney football team ran for 357 yards, got a pick six from a defensive end and forced seven punts to blank Northeastern State, 42-0, Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah, Okla. This was the regular season finale for both. UNK...
KSNB Local4
Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
NebraskaTV
UNK Women's basketball rolls at home
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior point guard Sarah Schmitt had a career-high 18 points and eight rebounds to help No. 38 Nebraska Kearney down Minnesota Crookston, 69-49, Friday night at the Health & Sports Center. The game was part of a "MIAA/NSIC Crossover"...
NebraskaTV
Lopers Down Pitt Sate in Four, Reach MIAA Finals
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 20 kills and 12th-ranked Nebraska Kearney recorded nine blocks and served up nine aces to beat Pittsburg State in four sets (28-30, -17, -16, -19) Friday night in a MIAA Tournament semifinal match in St. Joseph, Mo.
NebraskaTV
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce runs over Adams Central for semi-final win
PIERCE - Pierce is running back to the Class C1 state title game thanks to their running back. Junior Keenan Valverde's 290 rushing yards paced a dominant ground game as the #2 Blue Jays took down #6 Adams Central 45-26 in the C1 semis on Friday. Pierce's offensive line controlled...
Comments / 0