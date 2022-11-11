Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7 Review: The Thing Lay Still
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 was far and away one of the best pilots of the television series. A visceral look at this updated version of Anne Rice's masterpiece, the series started strong and with near-universal acclaim for a good reason. It's genuinely that good. The season...
todaynftnews.com
Sandbox and Studios Parapluie launch Loy Krathong NFT Collection
The Studios Parapluie launches a new Collection called The Quests of Triloga. The Quests of Triloga is the first-ever Festive Collection of Metaverse. The Collection has been launched as a tribute to the Thai Festival Loy Krathong. The Studios Parapluie has launched the first festive collection called The Quests of...
wegotthiscovered.com
The haunting breakthrough hit for a future horror icon makes evil eyes at streaming users
These days, anyone with even a passing interest in all things spooky will know full well who Mike Flanagan is and what he brings to the table, but the masses first found out what was in store for the next decade of spine-chilling terror almost a decade ago when Oculus left them terrified in the aisles.
geeksaroundglobe.com
The Best Games for History Nerds
Playing a game that’s set in a different time period enables you to forget about the mundanity of everyday life and instead sink right into the story. There are plenty of games with a historical twist, from quickplay favorites like Caesar’s Victory, which can be found at https://www.bovada.lv/casino, to cult classics like Civilization that is now on its sixth installment.
toyark.com
McFarlane Toys Accessory Pack #2 (GUNS!) Exclusive Revealed
McFarlane Toys have shared out a second accessory pack featuring guns, lots of guns. The set has 17 pieces, works with 7 inch scale McFarlane figures (and probably some others) and is a McFarlaneToysStore.com exclusive. This will help fill in the gaps with DC Multiverse figures that are missing key weaponry, along with adding more firepower to your Spawn collections, which is always welcome. You can check details on the first set, now sold out, here. Retail price is $14.99 with a ship date of February 2022. Hit the link to snag your copies!
ComicBook
Take a Look Inside Scott Snyder and Rafael Albuquerque's Duck and Cover (Exclusive)
ComIXology have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look inside the pages of Duck and Cover #1 from writer Scott Snyder and artist Rafael Albuquerque. The series, described as "a manga-influenced teen adventure set in the strange post-apocalyptic America... of 1955," marks the first collaboration for the pair since their fan-favorite Vertigo series American Vampire. The series was announced as part of Snyder's Best Jackett Press deal with Comixology Originals and is expected to debut digitally on March 6, 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
Four Bleach Movies Come Together in One Set on Home Video
There’s no marathon quite like an action-packed shonen movie marathon, and VIZ Media now has everything you need in the form of the new Bleach: 4-Film Collection release on Blu-ray, DVD and digital. Starting November 15, you’ll be able to get your hands on the set containing four must-own features from the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo’s Shonen Jump series, so read on for a closer look at what’s inside.
‘The English’ cinematographer Arnau Valls Colomer reveals discovering a part of Spain he never knew existed [Exclusive Video Interview]
When Arnau Valls Colomer learned that “The English” would be shot in his native country of Spain, it left him a little confused. “I live in Spain and this doesn’t look anything like it’s described on the script. The director said ‘I’ve been there before and I’ll make it work.’ I was really skeptical,” he tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: TV Cinematographers panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). He was aware of areas in Spain that had been used for spaghetti westerns but nothing that could replicate the American Midwest but was soon shown a part of...
Oculus creator invents VR headset that will kill you in real life if you die in a game
Are we secretly living through an episode of Black Mirror? Judging by this new VR headset that has the power to murder you, we'd argue yes
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Names Midnight the MVP After Spotlight Episode
My Hero Academia's sixth season has continued the intense fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and the newest episode of the series has honored Midnight's big moment in the season by granted her the MVP award for the episode! The heroes have been dealing with a string of surprises as not only has Tomura Shigaraki proven to be much stronger than they were prepared for, but as a result Gigantomachia has joined the fight as well as the monster attempts to rush to his master's side to help him. But that's only the beginning of the complications apparently.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Anime Reveals Ending Artists
The full title of the show is The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady, but who could possibly fit that in a reasonable headline? Not us! The yuri isekai TV anime is based on the light novels of the same name, and a fresh update is here to announce the show’s ending theme song details and reveal a new trailer.
tryhardguides.com
Anime Adventures Halloween Event Update Log and Patch Notes
Roblox Anime Adventures has released their Halloween update on October 28th, 2022! In this patch, you will find some new units to collect, world to explore, trading, and a lot more. There’s also bug fixes, balance changes, and improvements that should even out some of the gameplay!. If you’re...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Reveals New Free Demo for 2022 Release
The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of major games release this year, and the average user only has so much time and money to check out what the system has to offer. Switch owners that missed out on Mario Strikers: Battle League will be happy to know that a free demo has been made available on the eShop! The demo has restrictions on the number of times players can check out each mode, and some content won't be accessible in the demo. However, what is available should give players a chance to get a feel for the game without paying full price!
ComicBook
Berserk's Original Anime Reveals Netflix Release Date
Following the tragic passing of Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, the series was revived thanks to the mangaka's friends, aka writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga. On top of new chapters being released regularly to bring the dark story following the Black Swordsman Guts to a close, the franchise has also released an anime series that chops up and edits the story of the three anime films, presenting them as Berserk: Memorial Edition. Now, Netflix is looking to dive into the story of the Band of the Hawk once again as the original anime is coming to the streaming service.
Gamespot
Among Us VR Launch Trailer - IT'S OUT NOW AHHHH
Get ready for emergency meetings, Crewmates! Among Us VR is now available on Meta Quest, Rift, and Steam! Add some flair to your Crewmate with Hat Pack: Crew Favorites, available now on the Steam and Meta stores.
Former Fable dev Stardew Valley-like RPG is out next month
This pixel-perfect world has all the farming, crafting, and battling that you'll ever need
Heroes of Might and Magic 3, specifically, has a board game adaptation on the way
"We are going back to Erathia - are you coming?"
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
wegotthiscovered.com
A fantasy epic that bombed hard after escaping decades in development hell spins a yarn on streaming
In essence, passion projects are made for an audience of one, it’s up to the paying public to decide whether or not they’re willing to get on board with the director’s long-held vision. In the case of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, the numbers showed that they most definitely were not.
GTA 6 concept trailers combine multiple cities into massive open world
Grand Theft Auto VI is happening, that much we know, but Rockstar Games are keeping hush-hush on practically every other detail about the game. Back in September, GTA VI was subject to a major cyber attack during which over an hour of footage was stolen and leaked, alongside source code and various screenshots. According to Rockstar, this will not impact the game’s development.
