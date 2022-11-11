My Hero Academia's sixth season has continued the intense fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and the newest episode of the series has honored Midnight's big moment in the season by granted her the MVP award for the episode! The heroes have been dealing with a string of surprises as not only has Tomura Shigaraki proven to be much stronger than they were prepared for, but as a result Gigantomachia has joined the fight as well as the monster attempts to rush to his master's side to help him. But that's only the beginning of the complications apparently.

14 HOURS AGO