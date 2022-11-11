Sonoma County invites residents to review and comment on proposed housing element

Read full article on original website
SFist
Power NIMBY Move: Marin Residents Give Selves Hefty Tax Hike to Block Housing Development
Would you pay $335 a year, every year for 30 years, to block 43 lots of single-family homes? Some Marin County residents just did that by a decisive margin, rejecting a proposed large-scale development and instead voting make it a 110-acre public park. There has been a plan afoot to...
sonomacountygazette.com
Over 75 Sonoma County restaurants gear up for annual Dining Out For Life
On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 Food For Thought hosts Dining Out For Life which takes place across Sonoma County. This year, over 75 local restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and wineries will participate, donating from 25 to 100% of the day’s sales to benefit Food For Thought, a nonprofit organization that provides healing food and nutrition services to people living with HIV and other serious medical conditions in Sonoma County.
ksro.com
City of Santa Rosa Switching Alert Systems
Santa Rosa will stop using Nixle to send residents alerts. Starting December 16th, the city will switch to a service called Civic Ready for official emergency alerts, public safety alerts, and news. You can sign up for the new service online at srcity.org/CivicReady. Nixle will stay active until next month. While the service is free, messaging charges may apply, depending on your carrier’s service plan.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Marin & Mt Tam Hikes: 12 Best Day Hikes in Marin County
Marin County lies just beyond the famous Golden Gate Bridge and stretches along California’s beautiful rocky coastline for many miles. The area, which was inhabited by the Coast Miwok for thousands of years, is now occupied by many small towns and an abundance of recreational areas. Marin is perhaps...
cityofmillvalley.org
City Manager Cusimano Responds to Juvenile Party, Mill Valley Police Response and Next Steps
At the November 7, 2022 City Council meeting, City Manager Todd Cusimano addressed the City Council and the community regarding the incident on November 5 involving an out of control party with approximately 100 to 200 juveniles. Police responded to reports of yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue. An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries. More detail of the incident is provided in City Manager Cusimano’s report.
Two planning commissioners poised to win seats on Napa County Board of Supervisors
Two planning commissioners, Joelle Gallagher and Anne Cottrell, appear to lead the races for Napa County’s District 1 and 3 seats on the Board of Supervisors, according to initial results from Tuesday’s election. Gallagher was facing Suzanne Besu Truchard in a runoff for the District 1 supervisor seat....
ksro.com
Local Measures: Cloverdale Bans Fireworks; Healdsburg Passes Cannabis Business Tax
Measure K, which would ban the sale and use of fireworks in Cloverdale, is on track to passing, so far. ‘Yes’ votes are leading ‘No’ votes by a margin of 55 to 45-percent. Cloverdale is the only city in Sonoma County without a ban on all fireworks. It allows three nonprofit organizations to sell ‘safe and sane’ fireworks every July 1st through 4th. If Measure K passes, only supervised and professional public fireworks shows would be allowed in Cloverdale.
Sonoma County extends funding for secure RV parking site for homeless in Sebastopol
A program that allows unhoused people in Sonoma County to safely park their RVs while receiving wrap-around services has been extended through June after the Board of Supervisors approved $330,000 of funding Tuesday. The Horizon Shine Village safe RV parking program at 845 Gravenstein Highway North in Sebastopol provides county-approved...
cohaitungchi.com
12 Amazing Things to do in Clear Lake, California on a Weekend Getaway
If you’re visiting Lake County in California and wondering about how to spend the weekend there, then let me entice you with this post on some really fun and cool things to do in Clear Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake in the state and the oldest in USA! From kayaking on the lake to scenic hikes, some dreamy wine tasting in picturesque wineries and lakeside views, this post covers 12 fantastic ways to enjoy your time at Clear Lake California!
Sausalito voters appear to reject Measure K, an effort to legalize retail cannabis sales
A ballot measure that sought to allow Sausalito’s first retail cannabis dispensary appears to be losing by a wide margin in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial election results. Measure K, an initiative penned by principals from the canna-biz Otter Brands LLC and placed on the ballot after the...
NBC Bay Area
Frost Advisory in Effect for Parts of North Bay
A frost advisory went into effect Sunday evening for inlands parts of the North Bay, National Weather Service officials said. Frost is possible late tonight into Monday morning. The advisory is in effect for areas such as Santa Rosa, Napa and Cloverdale, among others, weather officials said. Low temperatures overnight...
With most of California in extreme drought, one city has declared an end to fire season
Santa Rosa Fire Department officials have declared an end to the 2022 wildfire season they said began five months ago. “While conditions around the region and state vary, locally, Santa Rosa has received enough beneficial rainfall, with more forecasted this week, to significantly reduce the threat of fires in the community,” according to the department’s Nov. 7 announcement.
From drought to deluge: Forum to examine extreme weather threats to Sonoma County
Sonoma County will hold a town hall meeting this week to discuss the dual dangers the region faces from drought and atmospheric rivers. On hand at the Nov. 10 forum will be Jeanine Jones, drought manager for the California Department of Water Resources, and Julie Kalansky, a climate scientist from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Kalansky is an expert on atmospheric rivers, which are “rivers in the sky” made of concentrated water vapor. They can be up to 1,000 miles long and transport warm tropical water vapor through the atmosphere and then dump it on cooler climes, such as California.
Richmond progressive Martinez wins mayor’s office; Butt, Robinson and Bana join council
Richmond Vice Mayor Eduardo Martinez just got promoted. Martinez beat three other candidates — including longtime councilmember Nat Bates — on Tuesday to replace Mayor Tom Butt, who was termed out after 27 years on the City Council. Martinez finished with 36 percent of the vote, beating community...
berkeleyside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Pediatrician Still Missing After Two Weeks
Authorities in Santa Rosa are still searching for a pediatrician who has now been missing for more than two weeks. Fifty-nine-year-old Doctor Bruce Montgomerie was last seen leaving his home on the evening of October 26th. His family reported him missing the following day, and suggested he might be suicidal. Montgomerie’s vehicle was found on October 28th, in the parking lot of the Jenner Headlands Preserve. Police found his phone in the vehicle, and his jacket near cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Montgomerie is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
sonomasun.com
Christmas crafts fair in Sonoma
The Christmas Craft Fair at Faith Lutheran Church is a Sonoma Valley tradition. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 19355 Arnold Drive in Sonoma. Local crafters display a variety of handmade gifts, fashion accessories, and home goods....
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County movie theater closes, and housing might replace it
Marin County has lost another movie theater in Century Larkspur Landing, but city officials are eying the property as a potential residential redevelopment opportunity. Cinemark, the Texas-based parent company of the theater chain, confirmed this week that the four-screen venue at 500 Larkspur Landing Circle permanently closed at the end of its lease term in September. In an email, a company spokesperson said the closure is the "normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review" of its theaters.
Police seek suspect in Saturday stabbing at burger restaurant in El Cerrito
EL CERRITO -- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at Nation's Giant Hamburgers in El Cerrito on Saturday night.At 8:44 p.m., officers from the El Cerrito police department responded to 6060 Central Avenue after reports of a stabbing.Officers said the victim was stabbed shortly after pulling into the parking lot. The victim was released from a local hospital after sustaining several wounds.Officers describe the suspect as a Black or Hispanic man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants, and was last seen running southbound on Carlson Boulevard.Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the El Cerrito police non-emergency line at (501) 237-3233.
marinmommies.com
Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area
Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
