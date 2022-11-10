Read full article on original website
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap
Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star says food stamps episode was based on her life
One of the stars of classic sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” says that she mined a serious subject from her own childhood for comedy on the show. A memorable episode of the hit CW show, which was inspired by Chris Rock’s upbringing, addressed the subject of food stamps. The fictional Chris’ dad finds $200 worth of the vouchers, but his mom — who was played by Tichina Arnold — refuses to use them because, she says, “when I pull out food stamps, people look at me like I ain’t got no husband; they talk to me like I ain’t got no sense;...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’
Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host
Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
HipHopDX.com
Ice T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On SNL With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
Men's Health
Jamie Foxx Says Oprah Gave Him an Intervention and Saved His Career
Jamie Foxx has been an entertainment mainstay for decades now, with an Oscar and a Grammy under his belt as well as a bestselling memoir. But in a recent interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, Foxx, 54, revealed that his career very nearly took a different turn, until Oprah Winfrey stepped in to give him some advice.
Dolly Parton Performs New Original Song at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton closed out this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a new original song titled "Rockin.'" She came strolling out in a leather outfit, then gave an electric-guitar strum worthy of Pete Townshend. "And you thought I couldn't rock!" she exclaimed. Parton told Pollstar that...
Weird Al Yankovic reacts to Daniel Radcliffe’s lead performance in new biopic
“Weird Al” Yankovic has commented on Daniel Radcliffe’s portrayal of himself in the new Roku biopic released on Friday (4 November). Radcliffe has stepped into the shoes of the American singer best known for parodying famous songs, such as the 1984 hit “Eat It”, which spoofs Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, inWeird: The Al Yankovic Story. In a new interview with Variety, Yankovic, 63, reacted to the Harry Potter star’s performance, telling the publication that Radcliffe “absolutely nailed” the role. Explaining the decision to cast Radcliffe, the Grammy winner said he “generated a list of maybe half a dozen or...
Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Rock Hall Appearance With Lionel Richie
Dave Grohl took an unexpected guest turn on the Commodores' classic “Easy” during Lionel Richie's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Richie’s first song of the evening was “Hello,” the 1983 hit single off his second solo album, Can’t Slow Down. As he moved on to “Easy,” Grohl joined him on stage, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance. They stayed largely true to the original, as Grohl faithfully delivered the song’s iconic solo. Then Grohl and Richie stood face to face performing the chorus that followed.
Matthew Perry Reveals The ‘Friends’ Cast’s True Salaries: We Were ‘Morons’ To End The Show
Matthew Perry, 53, revealed the true salaries he and his Friends co-stars made over the years, in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, & the Big Terrible Thing, which was released on Tuesday. The actor, who played Chandler for ten years on the popular sitcom, which premiered in 1994, claimed he earned $22,500 for the pilot episode and it increased to over $1 million per episodes for the cast by the series end, according to Variety. He also reportedly claimed that his former castmate, David Schwimmer, is the one who helped with the increase by not asking for more money for himself.
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host 2023 Oscars “After Everyone Good Said No”
Jimmy Kimmel, who presided over an Oscars ceremony in which the Best Picture category was incorrectly awarded and who recently managed to annoy almost everyone at the Emmys, is back to lead another awards show. The late night host has been tapped to host the 95th Academy Awards, Variety reports, marking his third time helming the show.
Tim Allen Explains Why a Home Improvement Reboot Hasn’t Happened Yet
Watch: Tim Allen Reveals What He'd Want From a Home Improvement Reboot. Tim Allen isn't ruling out a Home Improvement fixer-upper. Speaking with E! News exclusively ahead of The Santa Clauses premiere Nov. 16, Allen revealed we may not have seen the last of his beloved '90s sitcom Home Improvement—though he believes Tim Taylor's storyline may be over.
Chris Rock to Make History with First-Ever Live Netflix Special
Chris Rock is set to make history with his next comedy special. Netflix announced today that Rock would be the first artist to perform live on the platform. This marks the first time the streamer has put on a global live-streaming event in its 25-year history. The untitled comedy special...
tvinsider.com
‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films
Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Lindsay Lohan's Big Film Comeback
Jamie Lee Curtis is one proud mom—or, should we say, on-screen mom. The 63-year-old actress—who played Lindsay Lohan's mom in the 2003 hit film Freaky Friday—is gushing over the iconic actress, now 36, as she makes her big film comeback. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Curtis shared an...
comicon.com
‘Growing Up Farley’: Z2 Comics Tells The Graphic Novel Origin Of SNL Icon Chris Farley In New Graphic Novel
The latest from Z2 Comics finds Chris Farley’s brother Kevin looking back on the comedian’s life in the graphic novel, Growing Up Farley. Chris Farley took the comedy world by storm in the 90s, becoming Saturday Night Live’s breakout star. And now Z2 Comics and Farley’s brother, Kevin, bring you the tale of Farley’s journey from childhood through to comedy superstardom in graphic novel form.
